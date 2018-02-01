Etiene Medeiros Undergoes Shoulder Surgery

World Champion Etiene Medeiros underwent arthroscopic shoulder surgery early this week, Brazilian website globo.com reported Thursday.

Medeiros, 26, was diagnosed with a Synovial Cyst, a benign tumor on her right shoulder that caused pain and potentially limited mobility. She first experienced pain at the World Military Championships in December of last year, and it was determined she would require surgery. The cyst occurred as a result of a Labrum lesion, with in turn caused the accumulation of Synovial fluid outside the joint.

The surgery was performed by Dr. Breno Schor at the Beneficência Portuguesa Hospital of São Paulo. Medeiros will begin physical therapy in two weeks, with the goal of returning to training in four.

At the 2016 Rio Olympics, Medeiros competed in the 50 and 100 free, as well as the 100 back and 4×100 free relay. At the 2015 FINA World Championships, she took silver in the 50 back, becoming the first Brazilian woman to finish on the podium at a long course World Championships, and in 2017 became the first to win gold (also in the 50 back).

It is likely that she will target the Maria Lenk Trophy (April 16th-21st) for her return to competition, as it serves as the qualifier for Pan Pacs. However, according to the Globo.com report, SESI coach Fernando Vanzella has said that her first major meet back will be the short course 2018 FINA World Swimming Championships in December, for which she would qualify in August at the José Finkel Trophy. If she does not compete at Pan Pacs, Medeiros’ funding from the Brazilian Ministry of Sport could be in jeopardy.