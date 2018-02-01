2018 FFN Golden Tour Camille Muffat Kicks off in Nice this weekend

2018 FFN Golden Tour Camille Muffat – Nice
- Friday, February 2 – Sunday, February 4, 2018
- Prelims 8:30am GMT+1 (2:30am EST/11:30pm PST); finals 5pm on Friday (11am EST/8am PST), 4:30pm on Saturday (10:30am EST/7:30am PST), and 3:30pm on Sunday (9:30am EST/6:30am PST)
- Piscine Jean Bouin, Nice
- 50m
- Brochure
- Psych sheet
- Live results
The “Meeting International de Nice FFN Golden Tour Camille Muffat” will take place this weekend from Friday, February 2nd through Sunday, February 4th, at the Jean Bouin indoor pool in Nice. It is the first stage of the three-stop tour that includes:
- Nice – Friday, February 2 through Sunday, February 4, 2018
- Sarcelles – Friday, March 9 through Sunday, March 11, 2018
- Marseille – Friday, April 6 through Sunday, April 8, 2018
381 swimmers are entered in the meet, including Nice’s own Charlotte Bonnet, who cracked some fast early-season times in Geneva last month. Bonnet is the top seed in the 50/100/200 free. She is also entered in the 400 free, 50 back 50/100 fly, and 200 IM. Jérémy Stravius of Amiens is scheduled to swim the 50/100/200 free and 50 back. Marseille’s Mehdy Metella, who had to skip French Short Course Nationals in November because of a badly twisted ankle, is entered in the 50/100/200 free and 50/100 fly.
Other French stars entered in the meet are Mélanie Henique, Mathilde Cini, Camille Gheorghiu, Fanny Deberghes, Lara Grangeon, Fantine Lesaffre, and Cyrielle Duhamel on the women’s side, and Jordan Pothain, Damien Joly, Maxime Grousset, Théo Bussière, Jean Dencausse, Jordan Coelho, and Nicolas D’Oriano on the men’s. Hungary’s David Verraszto, England’s James Guy, Jaz Carlin of Wales, Switzerland’s Jeremy Desplanches, and Serbia’s Anja Crevar are among the internationals on the psych sheet.
It is tough weekend of racing, with three days of prelims and finals, and all 17 FINA long course meters events. The 400/800/1500 free and 400 IM are swum at timed finals, with the fastest heat swimming in the evening session. (W1500 free / M800 free swim in the morning this year, to give the distance swimmers more space between the races.)
Order of Events
Friday Finals
- Women’s 800 Meter Freestyle – Fastest Heat
- Men’s 1500 Meter Freestyle – Fastest Heat
- Women’s 400 Meter IM – Fastest Heat
- Men’s 400 Meter IM – Fastest Heat
- Women’s 50 Meter Backstroke Final
- Men’s 50 Meter Backstroke Final
- Women’s 50 Meter Breaststroke Final
- Men’s 50 Meter Breaststroke Final
- Women’s 50 Meter Butterfly Final
- Men’s 50 Meter Butterfly Final
Saturday Finals
- Men’s 400 Meter Freestyle Final
- Women’s 200 Meter Freestyle Final
- Men’s 200 Meter Breaststroke Final
- Women’s 200 Meter Breaststroke Final
- Men’s 100 Meter Backstroke Final
- Women’s 100 Meter Backstroke Final
- Men’s 200 Meter Butterfly Final
- Women’s 200 Meter Butterfly Final
- Men’s 200 Meter IM Final
- Women’s 200 Meter IM Final
- Men’s 100 Meter Freestyle Final
- Women’s 50 Meter Freestyle Final
Sunday Finals
- Women’s 400 Meter Freestyle Final
- Men’s 200 Meter Freestyle Final
- Women’s 100 Meter Butterfly Final
- Men’s 100 Meter Butterfly Final
- Women’s 200 Meter Backstroke Final
- Men’s 200 Meter Backstroke Final
- Women’s 100 Meter Breaststroke Final
- Men’s 100 Meter Breaststroke Final
- Women’s 100 Meter Freestyle Final
- Men’s 50 Meter Freestyle Final
Prize Money
Nice stage
- 1st – gold medal and 400 €
- 2nd – silver medal and 200 €
- 3rd – bronze medal and 150 €
General rankings
The top 5 women and top 5 men, based on points, after 3 stages of the Golden Tour will earn a total combined purse of 30,000 €. Points will be awarded as follows: 1st in event = 5 points, 2nd in event = 3 points, 3rd in event = 1 point. The Golden Tour bonus prize money will be allocated:
- 7000 € – 1st in total points
- 3500 € – 2nd in total points
- 2000 € – 3rd in total points
- 1500 € – 4th in total points
- 1000 € – 5th in total points
Second prestigious European meet this year without Katinka Hosszu. Has the iron lady gotten a little bit rusty? Seriously, there is no big meet this year besides European Championships to be in hard training to prepare for. And even if there was it was never the reason to stopped her from collecting money at the events with the weak field for the last four years. Is there some injury or sickness?
RIP Camille Muffat. Still miss that glorious freestyle.