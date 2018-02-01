2018 FFN Golden Tour Camille Muffat Kicks off in Nice this weekend

2018 FFN Golden Tour Camille Muffat – Nice

Friday, February 2 – Sunday, February 4, 2018

Prelims 8:30am GMT+1 (2:30am EST/11:30pm PST); finals 5pm on Friday (11am EST/8am PST), 4:30pm on Saturday (10:30am EST/7:30am PST), and 3:30pm on Sunday (9:30am EST/6:30am PST)

Piscine Jean Bouin, Nice

50m

The “Meeting International de Nice FFN Golden Tour Camille Muffat” will take place this weekend from Friday, February 2nd through Sunday, February 4th, at the Jean Bouin indoor pool in Nice. It is the first stage of the three-stop tour that includes:

Nice – Friday, February 2 through Sunday, February 4, 2018

Sarcelles – Friday, March 9 through Sunday, March 11, 2018

Marseille – Friday, April 6 through Sunday, April 8, 2018

381 swimmers are entered in the meet, including Nice’s own Charlotte Bonnet, who cracked some fast early-season times in Geneva last month. Bonnet is the top seed in the 50/100/200 free. She is also entered in the 400 free, 50 back 50/100 fly, and 200 IM. Jérémy Stravius of Amiens is scheduled to swim the 50/100/200 free and 50 back. Marseille’s Mehdy Metella, who had to skip French Short Course Nationals in November because of a badly twisted ankle, is entered in the 50/100/200 free and 50/100 fly.

Other French stars entered in the meet are Mélanie Henique, Mathilde Cini, Camille Gheorghiu, Fanny Deberghes, Lara Grangeon, Fantine Lesaffre, and Cyrielle Duhamel on the women’s side, and Jordan Pothain, Damien Joly, Maxime Grousset, Théo Bussière, Jean Dencausse, Jordan Coelho, and Nicolas D’Oriano on the men’s. Hungary’s David Verraszto, England’s James Guy, Jaz Carlin of Wales, Switzerland’s Jeremy Desplanches, and Serbia’s Anja Crevar are among the internationals on the psych sheet.

It is tough weekend of racing, with three days of prelims and finals, and all 17 FINA long course meters events. The 400/800/1500 free and 400 IM are swum at timed finals, with the fastest heat swimming in the evening session. (W1500 free / M800 free swim in the morning this year, to give the distance swimmers more space between the races.)

Order of Events

Friday Finals

Women’s 800 Meter Freestyle – Fastest Heat

Men’s 1500 Meter Freestyle – Fastest Heat

Women’s 400 Meter IM – Fastest Heat

Men’s 400 Meter IM – Fastest Heat

Women’s 50 Meter Backstroke Final

Men’s 50 Meter Backstroke Final

Women’s 50 Meter Breaststroke Final

Men’s 50 Meter Breaststroke Final

Women’s 50 Meter Butterfly Final

Men’s 50 Meter Butterfly Final

Saturday Finals

Men’s 400 Meter Freestyle Final

Women’s 200 Meter Freestyle Final

Men’s 200 Meter Breaststroke Final

Women’s 200 Meter Breaststroke Final

Men’s 100 Meter Backstroke Final

Women’s 100 Meter Backstroke Final

Men’s 200 Meter Butterfly Final

Women’s 200 Meter Butterfly Final

Men’s 200 Meter IM Final

Women’s 200 Meter IM Final

Men’s 100 Meter Freestyle Final

Women’s 50 Meter Freestyle Final

Sunday Finals

Women’s 400 Meter Freestyle Final

Men’s 200 Meter Freestyle Final

Women’s 100 Meter Butterfly Final

Men’s 100 Meter Butterfly Final

Women’s 200 Meter Backstroke Final

Men’s 200 Meter Backstroke Final

Women’s 100 Meter Breaststroke Final

Men’s 100 Meter Breaststroke Final

Women’s 100 Meter Freestyle Final

Men’s 50 Meter Freestyle Final

Prize Money

Nice stage

1st – gold medal and 400 €

2nd – silver medal and 200 €

3rd – bronze medal and 150 €

General rankings

The top 5 women and top 5 men, based on points, after 3 stages of the Golden Tour will earn a total combined purse of 30,000 €. Points will be awarded as follows: 1st in event = 5 points, 2nd in event = 3 points, 3rd in event = 1 point. The Golden Tour bonus prize money will be allocated: