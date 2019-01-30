Rowdy Gaines and David Marsh Present Legends Swim Camp – Sign Up Today

Are you wanting to drop some time to make it to your varsity team? Maybe you are already on that Varsity team but want to be on the state relay team? What if you are on the border of going D1? Whatever your mission is we make it ours!

THE ART OF FAST SWIMMING

Do you want to be Faster off the Blocks? Do you need to better at your turns? Do you outswim the competition but keep getting beat in the details? With a total of two full days of instruction, the Art of Fast Swimming Camp will instruct and demonstrate the proper swimming technique, stroke mechanics, speed training and power development for all levels of athletes. The weekend includes a specialized introduction to power training with equipment. Learn from the coaches who have developed SEC, NCAA, World and Olympic champions!

Deposit Option: You may pay a deposit of only $100 + processing fees, or pay in full, at the time of registration. If you pay the deposit only your balance payment is due by April 30, 2019. Should you need to make different payment arrangements please contact Jillian Wilkins @ [email protected] to discuss your options. Refund Policy: the $100 deposit and processing fees are non-refundable. Canceling prior to April 30, 2019 you will receive a refund of all monies paid less $100.00 and processing fees. After May 1, 2019 all payments made will be forfeited. Transfers are not permitted. *Legends Swim Camps are open to any and all entrants, limited only to number and age.