Rowdy Gaines and David Marsh Present Legends Swim Camp – Sign Up Today

Are you wanting to drop some time to make it to your varsity team? Maybe you are already on that Varsity team but want to be on the state relay team? What if you are on the border of going D1? Whatever your mission is we make it ours!
THE ART OF FAST SWIMMING
Do you want to be Faster off the Blocks? Do you need to better at your turns?
Do you outswim the competition but keep getting beat in the details? With a total of two full days of instruction, the Art of Fast Swimming Camp will instruct and demonstrate the proper swimming technique, stroke mechanics, speed training and power development for all levels of athletes. The weekend includes a specialized introduction to power training with equipment. Learn from the coaches who have developed SEC, NCAA, World and Olympic champions!
Sign up for Legends Swim Camp Here
Camp 1: Orlando
June 1-2, 2019, Rosen Aquatic Center
Camp 2: San Diego
June 8-9, 2019, Lawrence Family Jewish Community Center
Camp 3: Philadelphia
June 29-30, 2019, TBA
Deposit Option: You may pay a deposit of only $100 + processing fees, or pay in full, at the time of registration. If you pay the deposit only your balance payment is due by April 30, 2019. Should you need to make different payment arrangements please contact Jillian Wilkins @ [email protected] to discuss your options.
Refund Policy: the $100 deposit and processing fees are non-refundable. Canceling prior to April 30, 2019 you will receive a refund of all monies paid less $100.00 and processing fees. After May 1, 2019 all payments made will be forfeited. Transfers are not permitted.
*Legends Swim Camps are open to any and all entrants, limited only to number and age.
Ages: 9-18
Cost: $395, include Box Lunch
CAMP SCHEDULE LAYOUT
|
Day 1- Schedule of Events
9:00-9:00am: Registration / Check- In at Pool, Camp Store Open
9:00am: Welcome from Coaches
9:15-10:15am: Classroom Session, Fundamentals of Fast Swimming
10:30am-12:30pm: Pool Session- Technique and Drills
12:45pm-1:45pm: Lunch Break
1:45pm-3:45pm: Pool Session-Fast Swimming 101
3:45-4:00pm: Questions / Dismissal
5:30-8:30pm: Social Event*
|
Day 2 – Schdule of Events
8:15-9:00am: Check-In at pool
9:00am: Welcome & Review
9:15am-10:00am: Pool Session- Technique & Drills for fast swimming
10:15-11:45am: Pool Session- Power Session
11:45am-12:45pm: Lunch break
12:45-2:45pm: Pool Session- Fast Swimming with Equipment
2:45-3:00pm: Questions / Dismissal
Coaches
David Marsh
Three time Olympic coach, 9-time NCAA National Coach of the Year, 13 Time SEC Coach of the Year and countless times as a USA National Team Coach,
Marsh was a five-time All-American backstroker at Auburn and the 1980 SEC backstroke champion, ranked sixth in the world at the time. He earned a degree in business administration in 1981 and he remained at Auburn as an assistant coach until 1985 when he left for Dynamo.
Marsh had a successful 17-year career at Auburn University winning 17 consecutive SEC titles & 12 NCAA National Championships. At the conference level his athletes won 17 consecutive SEC Team titles, 13 men’s (10 of these consecutive) and 4 women’s. His coaching prowess produced 178 SEC individual titles and 52 relay conference victories. Internationally 52 Auburn athletes have won medals in 90 events including 27 during the summer of 2003. While at AU, Marsh developed 22 Olympians who won seven medals.
Rowdy Gaines
Ambrose “Rowdy” Gaines, IV is one the greatest American sprint freestylers of all-time. Five-time NCAA Champion, Rowdy swam at Auburn from 1977-1981. Gaines competed in the 1984 Olympics and won the gold in the 100 meter freestyle. He also contributed to the US winning gold in bot the medley relay and 4 x 100 free relay. Rowdy also has two gold medals and a silver medal from the 1978 World Championships and has three gold and two silver medals from the 1982 Worlds. A
After the 1984 Olympics, Rowdy retired from competing and became a swimming announcer for television. In 1991 he developed Guillain-Barre syndrome, hospitalizing him for two months. He used swimming as a therapy and qualified to the 1996 Olympic Trials. Rowdy is a member of the U.S. Olympic Hall of Fame, the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame, and the Florida Sports Hall of Fame.
