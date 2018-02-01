Texas High School Swimming Will Shift Dramatically in 2019

Texas’ University Interscholastic League (UIL), the governing body for most high school sports in the state, has released their realignments from the 2018-2019 season. While the realignments released to this point only show the districting for football, basketball, and volleyball, there is still valuable information to be gleaned for swim programs: which schools have been moved between classifications (though the specific reclassification information was released in December).

In Texas, there are two state championship meets: one for Class 6A, the state’s biggest schools, and one for Classes 5A & under. While schools can, by policy or request, move up the classification table, the enrollment separation is 2190-and-above compete in 6A, while 2189-and-below compete in the 5A and under meet.

To see all of the realignments, click here. A document summarizing all classification changes can be seen here.

Key Changes relating to swim programs: