Video: You Can’t Do This Drill! (With 3X US Olympian Elizabeth Beisel)

We had Elizabeth Beisel in town working with us for our Kickstarter campaign (coming February 15th), and we figured why not have her show off one of her favorite drills. She proceeded to tell us that she teaches a drill at various stroke clinics that nobody else can do cause it’s so difficult; the Titantic drill.

Work on improving your kicking and core strength at the same time as you fight to stay above water with your arms up in the air on your back.

Can you do it? Let us know.

