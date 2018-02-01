Gabriele Detti Sets Return Date After Dealing With Shoulder Injury

Italian distance phenom Gabriele Detti has his eyes set on a return to competition following complications from a shoulder injury late in 2017.

Beginning in early November of 2017, Detti battled with severe inflammation of his shoulders due to a high training load, which took him out of several FINA World Cup stops. The injury persisted, and Detti ultimately decided to sit out of the 2017 European Short Course Championships in December in Copenhagen, where he was expected to contest for medals in the distance events.

Stefano Morini, Detti’s coach, told SwimSwam Italia recently that Detti will in fact be returning to racing shortly. He’s expected to swim at the 2018 Il Miglio D’Oro Trophy in Portici, which will run February 10-11. Morini’s quote, roughly translated from Italian, is below:

“Let’s go to the Il Miglio D’Oro mainly to honor a nice event organized very well by my friend Enzo (Allocco – ed). The boys will be very busy working especially Gabriele, as he began to perform a regular training a few days, after a standstill of about three months after a major inflammation to the capolungo of the left shoulder also affected by a bunion.”

Detti medaled in the 400 and 1500 free races at the 2016 Rio Olympics, then found his way to gold in the 800 free at the 2017 Budapest World Championships last summer.