2018 Junior Pan Pacs: Carson Chasing His Own Record on Day 4

2018 JR. PAN PACIFIC SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- August 23rd-26th, 2018
- Suva, Fiji
As an American-dominated meet at the 2018 Jr. Pan Pacific Swimming Championship draws to its close on Sunday, there’s still a few big storylines left to follow on the final day of competition.
Not the least of that is another National Age Group Record watch for Carson Foster, who already broke 15-16 records belonging to both Caeleb Dressel (200 free) and Michael Phelps (400 IM, twice).
In the 200 IM, his final individual event of the meet, he won’t be chasing a record of an Olympic or World Champion, or some other legend of the sport; instead he’ll be chasing his own record, and personal best, of 1:59.71 set at US Nationals.
Don’t expect a drop on the scale of the 10 seconds he found in the 400 IM, which he hadn’t swum at Nationals this summer, but he has dropped time in 2 of his 3 individuals so far, so the record-chase is still on.
He’ll be chased in that race by a deep field including Japan’s Masayuki Otake, and his own countrymates Gianluca Urlando, Tim Connery, and his brother Jake Foster.
Jake also has the 200 breaststroke, which, after his breaststroke split on the 400 IM, might be a big swim for him. Don’t be surprised if he scratches the final, if not the prelim, of the 200 IM.
Other Day 3 Stories to Watch:
- American Daniel Roy is the top seed in his best event, the 200 breaststroke, by a second-and-a-half. He would only need to drop .15 seconds to move into the world’s top 25, which is a big achievement for a swimmer who hasn’t yet started his high school career. The Jr. Pan Pac record was set in 2012 by Akihiro Yamaguchi in 2:08.03, a month before he broke the World Record in the event.
- Adam Chaney, another member of the Mason Manta Rays along with the foster brothers, will swim his best event, the 50 free, on Sunday. He swam his best time of 22.52 in a three-way swim-off at Nationals that is the 3rd-best swim ever by a 15-16 behind only Michael Andrew and Caeleb Dressel. The swim flew under-the-radar because he wasn’t able to match it in a regular session, but if he repeats it, or better, at Jr. Pan Pacs, not only will it be good for gold, it will catch plenty of attention. His primary challenger will be Australian 18-year old Ashton Brinkworth, who is seeded not far behind in 22.66.
He would only need to drop .15 seconds to move into the world’s top 25, which is a big achievement for a swimmer who hasn’t yet started his high school career.
Roy is attending Stanford University and has graduated high school.
I thought that didn’t sound right!