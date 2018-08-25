PFY’s Diego Mendieta to Swim for Susquehanna University

Diego Mendieta, who just wrapped up his senior year at Pocono Mountain West High School in Pocono Summit, Pennsylvania, will attend Susquehanna University in the class of 2022. He plans to major in Biology.

Mendieta currently holds six records at Pocono Mountain West (100 fly, 500 free, 100 back, 200 medley relay, 200 free relay, 400 free relay), and capped his high school career at the District XI AAA Championships in March. He also swims year-round for Pocono Family YMCA, where he is a part of two relay records (4×100 and 4×100 free). He is a two-time YMCA PA State qualifier and a 2018 YMCA National qualifier. At 2018 YMCA Short Course Nationals, Mendieta competed in the 100 fly, 200 medley relay, 400 medley relay, and the 800 free relay. His 200 free split (1:47.98) in the latter was 4 seconds faster than his best flat-start time.

At this summer’s Middle Atlantic Senior Long Course Championships, he went best times in the LCM 100/200 free, 100 back, and 100 fly.

Best SCY times:

50 Free – 22.79

100 Free – 50.06

200 Free – 1:51.61 (relay split 1:47.98)

100 Back – 55.83

200 Back – 2:12.54

100 Fly – 52.75

Coached by Jerry Foley, the Susquehanna River Hawks are coming off a second-place finish at the 2018 Landmark Conference Championships. Mendieta’s top times would have scored in the 100/200 free, 100/200 back, and 100 fly. Mendieta will be the third former Pocono Family YMCA National Team member at Susquehanna this winter; he will be joining Maggie Palaski, who won the 100 fly at 2018 Landmarks.

