Russia Tops Medal Tables at 50th World Military Championships

2018 World Military Championhips

August 16-23, 2018

Samara, Russia

Results

The 2018 edition of the World Military Championships in Samara, Russia was the 50th edition, and the swimmers in attendance (including a number of Olympians) celebrated the effort with 9 new CISM records.

Among the record-breakers was Russian Svetlana Chimrova, who swept all three women’s fly events. Chimrova took the 200 fly (2:07.79) and 100 fly (57.54), both CISM records. Chimrova and Anna Dowgiert of Poland tied for first in the 50 fly at 26.48. Dowgiert was also victorious in the 50 free (25.46).

Fellow Russian Daria Ustinova was another record-breaker taking both women’s backstroke events. 20-year-old Ustinova won the 200 back (2:09.03) and the 100 back (1:00.50), both CISM records.

To continue the Russian dominance, Anton Chupkov swept the 2 men’s breaststroke events. Chupkov’s winning times in the 200 breast (2:07.84) and 100 breast (59.70) were also CISM records.

Another record-breaker was Germany’s Christian Diener, who swept both men’s backstroke events, with his 200 back winning time (1:58.26) being a new CISM record.

The other two CISM records went to Brazil’s Brandonn Almeida in the 400 IM (4:14.20) and the Russian women’s 400 free relay (4:02.31).

Topping the medals table was host nation Russia with 32 medals, 14 of them gold. Brazil and Poland capped off the top three nations with 28 and 15 medals respectively.