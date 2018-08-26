Vini Lanza Breaks Thiago Pereira’s South American Record in 200 IM

2018 JOSE FINKEL TROPHY (BRAZIL’S SHORT COURSE NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP MEET)

The South American Record in the women’s 800 SCM free relay has long lived outside of the bounds of National Team relays. Unlike most of the world’s national records, in South America, because of tough qualifying standards sending relatively-few women’s relays to major international competitions (especially in short course meters), it is not uncommon for National Records to belong to club relays, rather than National Team relays, made up of a country’s best swimmers, at big international meets.

The record was broken by over 2 seconds on Saturday on day 2 of the 2018 Jose Finkel Trophy, which is Brazil’s Short Course National Championship meet and Short Course World Championship qualifier. It was the Minas Tenis relay of Ana Carolina Vieira, Camila Lins Mello, Andressa Cholodovskis Lima, and Maria Paula Heitmann who combined to swim a 7:50.07. That broke the old Brazilian and South American Records of 7:52.71, done by Pinheiros at the 2016 edition of this meet.

Pinheiros also cleared their old record to finished 2nd in the event in 7:51.78.

While no one swimmer on Minas Tenis’ relay had a time that matched the 1:55 done by Manuella Lyrio for Pinheiros in 2016, it was a balanced relay, with all four swimmers at 1:58-or-better. They were anchored by Heitmann in 1:56.26.

The men’s record very-nearly met the same fate, as Pinheiros’ relay of Luiz Altamir, Breno Correia, Gabriel Ogawa, and Andrew Perreira combined for a 6:55.87. That put them 1.3 seconds behind the South American Record of 6:54.53, which was done by Brazil’s National Team at the 2014 World Short Course Championships.

That’s a new Championship Record for Pinheiros, which earns them bonus points toward the team scores.

Two other swimmers were under a South American Record on Saturday. In the men’s 200 IM, the top two finishers Vini Lanza (Indiana) and Caio Pumputis (Georgia Tech) both were better than the 200 IM South American Record set by legendary Brazilian swimmer Thiago Pereira at the 2012 Jose Finkel Trophy.

Lanza led the way in 1:52.16, with Pumputis just behind in 1:52.26. Pereira’s old record was 1:52.30. He was the 2004 World Short Course Champion in the 200 IM. Both times were under the qualifying standard for the 2018 World Championships.

Other Day 2 Winners:

Viviane Jungblut broke the Brazilian Record in the women’s 1500 free, swimming a 16:03.29 (21 seconds faster than Saturday’s next-best swimmer). That time took almost 6 seconds off the old record of 16:09.04, done by open water star Poliana Okimoto at the 2010 Jose Finkel Trophy. Jungblut now holds the Brazilian Records in the 400, 800, and 1500 freestyles in short course meters. The South American Record is 15:48.32, which was done by Argentina’s Delfina Pignatiello in July.

broke the Brazilian Record in the women’s 1500 free, swimming a 16:03.29 (21 seconds faster than Saturday’s next-best swimmer). That time took almost 6 seconds off the old record of 16:09.04, done by open water star at the 2010 Jose Finkel Trophy. Jungblut now holds the Brazilian Records in the 400, 800, and 1500 freestyles in short course meters. The South American Record is 15:48.32, which was done by Argentina’s Delfina Pignatiello in July. Barbora Zavadova , a Ukrainian swimmer importanted by Flamengo for this meet, won the women’s 200 IM in 2:11.10. She held-off a freestyle charge from the top Brazilian finisher, teenager Maria Pessanha , who finished 2nd in 2:11.19. The top 4 finishers were separated by only three-tenths of a second, including a tie for 3rd place. The top 6 all swam 2:11s.

, a Ukrainian swimmer importanted by Flamengo for this meet, won the women’s 200 IM in 2:11.10. She held-off a freestyle charge from the top Brazilian finisher, teenager , who finished 2nd in 2:11.19. The top 4 finishers were separated by only three-tenths of a second, including a tie for 3rd place. The top 6 all swam 2:11s. Guilherme Costa won the men’s 800 free in 7:45.29. He had his fastest 50 meter split of the entire race on the last 50, where a 27.51 (including a 13.30 finish) pulled him past runner-up Miguel Valente (who is also the National Record holder in 7:42).

won the men’s 800 free in 7:45.29. He had his fastest 50 meter split of the entire race on the last 50, where a 27.51 (including a 13.30 finish) pulled him past runner-up (who is also the National Record holder in 7:42). Andrea Eliana Berrino from UNISANTA won the women’s 200 backstroke in 2:07.49. Another close race, and another come-from-behind finish on a day full of them, Berrino pulled past National Record holder Duane Rocha in the final 25.

from UNISANTA won the women’s 200 backstroke in 2:07.49. Another close race, and another come-from-behind finish on a day full of them, Berrino pulled past National Record holder in the final 25. Leonardo de Deus won the men’s 200 back final in 1:52.69, about a second short of his Brazilian Record from 2016.

Team Scores After Day 2