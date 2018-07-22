Delfina Pignatiello Breaks South American Record in 1500 Free (SCM)

Argentinian swimmer Delfina Pignatiello has broken the South American Record in the women’s 1500 short course meter freestyle. Racing on Saturday at a meet on Australia’s Gold Coast, Pignatiello swam a 15:48.32.

That swim dipped three seconds under the old continental standard of 15:51.44 held by Chilean distance swimming legend Kristel Kobrich. Kobrich has held the record since 2005, and in total dropped the mark by 22 seconds.

The old Argentine Record belonged to another impressive name – Cecillia Biagioli, who swam 16:15.85 in 2010. Biagioli was the 2011 10km champion at the Pan American Games and is a 6-time South American Champion in the pool.

Pignatiello already holds the South American mark in the 800 free in long course (8:25.22), and hers is now the 6th South American Record to be held by an Argentine.

South American Records, By Nationality:

Brazil – 81 Argentina – 6 Venezuela – 4 Chile/Colombia – 2

Pignatiello also won the 400 free (4:0965), 800 free (8:31.53), and was 2nd in the 200 fly (2:20.82) in the one-day meet hosted by All Saints.