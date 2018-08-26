Alexis Wenger on UVA Roster After 2017 Verbal Commitment to Michigan

Roster listings for new NCAA seasons can hold surprises, and the University of Virginia women’s roster for 2018-19 lists Michigan native Alexis Wenger as an incoming freshman for this season.

Wenger, who swims club for the Grosse Point Gators in the greater Detroit area, was the first class of 2022 announcement for the University of Michigan to be posted on SwimSwam in September of 2017. At the time, it was only a verbal commitment, which is non-binding. Looking back through Michigan’s official releases, though, there is no mention of Wenger having ever signed a National Letter of Intent.

Wenger, then, will be an addition to the UVA team in Charlottesville instead. The 13-14 NAG record holder in the 100 breaststroke will add sprint breaststroke speed to the UVA program, combining with fellow freshman Kaki Christensen to form a 1-2 breaststroke punch.

Wenger broke 28 seconds in the 50 breast this spring with a runner-up showing of 27.88 at the 2018 NCSA Championships, though her 1:00.02 PR in the 100 is from when she set the 13-14 NAG record. Wenger played soccer throughout her high school career, though, which may have something to do with her times plateauing. That said, her 200 IM PR in yards is also from 2018, like her 50 breast.

TOP TIMES

50y breast – 27.88

100y breast – 1:00.02

200y breast – 2:15.25

200y IM – 2:06.92

50m breast – 31.71

100m breast – 1:09.82

With her best times, Wenger would’ve scored in the 100 breast A final at ACCs and the 200 breast C final. Her 1:00.02 would’ve also been an invited time in the 100 breast for the 2018 NCAA Championships.

