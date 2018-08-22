Indiana University’s Indoor Olympic-Sized Pool Closed Until October

Indiana University’s indoor Olympic-sized pool, the Counsilman-Billingsley Aquatics Center, has been drained and out-of-commission since late July, the school confirmed to SwimSwam Tuesday.

The pool has been closed since July 23rd, when while undergoing its yearly maintenance and repairs, it was discovered that “multiple pool flanges” had deteriorated and were unusable. The parts needed to repair the pool are custom-made, and take multiple weeks to make and ship.

Post-grad Olympian Blake Pieroni was bummed upon his return home from Nationals and Pan Pacs:

The school is targeting October 1st to reopen the pool. In the meantime, the undergrad and post-grad teams will continue to practice in the outdoor 50-meter pool, and will have occasional use of the indoor 25-yard Royer Pool a the IU School of Public Health.

If the pool does reopen on schedule, it likely won’t affect the college team’s plans. Indiana did not participate in any NCAA meets until October 20th last year, but the 2018-2019 schedule has yet to be released.

IU’s pool opened in 1996, making it middle-of-the-pack in the scheme of Big Ten pool age. Michigan State (1957), Wisconsin (1967), Penn State (1967, but new plans announced), Nebraska (1976), Northwestern (1987), Michigan (1988, 1998 renovation), Minnesota (1990), and Rutgers (1991) are the schools that currently have older pools. Maryland (1998), Purdue (2001), Ohio State (2005), Illinois (2008), and Iowa (2009) opened more recently.