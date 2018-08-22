Indiana University’s indoor Olympic-sized pool, the Counsilman-Billingsley Aquatics Center, has been drained and out-of-commission since late July, the school confirmed to SwimSwam Tuesday.
The pool has been closed since July 23rd, when while undergoing its yearly maintenance and repairs, it was discovered that “multiple pool flanges” had deteriorated and were unusable. The parts needed to repair the pool are custom-made, and take multiple weeks to make and ship.
Post-grad Olympian Blake Pieroni was bummed upon his return home from Nationals and Pan Pacs:
The school is targeting October 1st to reopen the pool. In the meantime, the undergrad and post-grad teams will continue to practice in the outdoor 50-meter pool, and will have occasional use of the indoor 25-yard Royer Pool a the IU School of Public Health.
If the pool does reopen on schedule, it likely won’t affect the college team’s plans. Indiana did not participate in any NCAA meets until October 20th last year, but the 2018-2019 schedule has yet to be released.
IU’s pool opened in 1996, making it middle-of-the-pack in the scheme of Big Ten pool age. Michigan State (1957), Wisconsin (1967), Penn State (1967, but new plans announced), Nebraska (1976), Northwestern (1987), Michigan (1988, 1998 renovation), Minnesota (1990), and Rutgers (1991) are the schools that currently have older pools. Maryland (1998), Purdue (2001), Ohio State (2005), Illinois (2008), and Iowa (2009) opened more recently.
is it just me or does a pool flange sound like a completely fake thing
It’s similar to a panametric flange and works in conjunction with a retro-encabulator.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RXJKdh1KZ0w
Unfortunately, the age of Maryland’s pool is rather irrelevant.
Such a great facility, its Such a shame that they had to cut the program. Also, it’s one of the only pools that can hold larger meets in that region, many pools further north aren’t large enough to hold meets bigger than an age group championship.
And yet their football program and coaches–which will soon be found criminally negligent in the death of Jordan McNair–will just keep humming along and get as much money as it needs. It’s incredible that the flagship university in the home state of both Michael Phelps and Katie Ledecky doesn’t have either a men’s or women’s program.
Illinois main pools were renovated in 2008 but they are much older than that.