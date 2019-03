2019 PAC-12 WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day 3 finals of the Pac-12 Women’s Championships in Federal Way will kick off with the 400 IM, where Stanford’s Brooke Forde and Ella Eastin, the American Record holder, lead the way. After breaking the Pac-12 Championship Record this morning in the 100 fly in 49.90, USC’s Louise Hansson will go after it again in the final.

Cal’s Abbey Weitzeil, who broke the Pac-12 Record in the 50 free last night, headlines the 200 free after a lifetime best in prelims. Teammate Amy Bilquist is set to battle Stanford freshman Taylor Ruck, an Olympic medalist, in the 100 back. Arizona State breaststroke ace Silja Kansakoski is the fastest woman through prelims of the 100 breast, with UCLA freshman Claire Grover not far behind.

WOMEN’S 400 IM

Pac-12 record: 3:54.60, Ella Eastin , 2018

, 2018 Championship record: 3:56.53, Katie Ledecky , 2018

, 2018 NCAA “A” Cut: 4:04.16

Ella Eastin, Brooke Forde, and Sarah Darcel took it out just a tenth apart, but Eastin started to pull ahead on the backstroke leg. She continued building her lead to win it in 3:57.75, marking the 7th fastest performance in history. That’s pretty close to what she did at Pac-12s last season. She was about half a second faster at the 2018 conference meet. Eastin now owns 4 of the 10 fastest swims ever, including the top time which she did at 2018 NCAAs.

Forde fell a touch behind teammate Allie Szekely and Cal’s Darcel after backstroke, but made a big push on the breast leg to secure 2nd place in 4:00.27 for a Stanford 1-2. That’s within a second of her lifetime best. Szekely remained ahead of Darcel through the breaststroke leg, but Darcel ran her down to take the last podium spot, 4:05.55 to 4:06.63.

WOMEN’S 100 FLY

Pac-12 record: 49.80, Louise Hansson , 2018

Championship record: 49.90, Louise Hansson , 2019

NCAA “A” Cut: 51.03

USC’s Louise Hansson stepped it up again tonight, posting the fastest time in history for a new NCAA Record. Hansson was out in 23.01, closing in a 26.33 to set the mark in 49.34. That surpassed U.S. Olympic medalist Kelsi Dahlia’s former NCAA Record of 49.43 set back in 2016. Hansson has now been below 50 seconds 5 times in her career and 3 times in this season alone.

Cal teammates Katie McLaughlin and Isabel Ivey raced for the silver. Ivey was out a tenth quicker, but McLaughlin took over on the final lap to notch 2nd place in 50.67. That clipped a couple of hundredths off her best time from prelims. Ivey, a freshman, picked up her 2nd individual medal of the meet in 51.17. She’s now dropped a second off her time throughout today. Just off the podium was Arizona’s Mackenzie Rumrill, who put up a 51.80 this morning but was a bit shy of that tonight in 52.10.

Both Ivey and McLaughlin are slated to swim in the 200 free final, which is the very next event here.

WOMEN’S 200 FREE

Pac-12 record: 1:39.10, Missy Franklin , 2015

, 2015 Championship record: 1:40.37, Simone Manuel , 2017

, 2017 NCAA “A” Cut: 1:43.17

Cal’s Abbey Weitzeil has had a real breakthrough in this event at this meet, leading a podium sweep for the Bears. She had never broken 1:43 before this morning and hadn’t swum a best time in the event since 2016. She’s dropped nearly a second and a half from her best today, leading from start to finish with a 1:41.97.

Teammate Katie McLaughlin used her back-end speed to win a close race for silver in 1:43.04. Another Cal freestyler, Robin Neumann, held off Stanford’s Lauren Pitzer for the bronze, 1:43.25 to 1:43.50. Fresh off her 100 fly, Isabel Ivey took 8th for Cal in 1:46.03.

WOMEN’S 100 BREAST

Pac-12 record: 58.02, Sarah Haase , 2018

, 2018 Championship record: 58.02, Sarah Haase , 2018

, 2018 NCAA “A” Cut: 58.79

GOLD: SILVER: BRONZE:

WOMEN’S 100 BACK

Pac-12 record: 49.69, Ally Howe , 2017

, 2017 Championship record: 49.69, Ally Howe , 2017

, 2017 NCAA “A” Cut: 50.99

GOLD: SILVER: BRONZE:

WOMEN’S 3-METER DIVING

GOLD: SILVER: BRONZE:

WOMEN’S 400 MEDLEY RELAY

Pac-12 record: 3:25.09, Stanford, 2019

Championship record: 3:25.15, Stanford, 2018

NCAA “A” Cut: 3:32.20