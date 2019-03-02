2019 Big Ten Men’s Championships: Day 3 Finals Live Recap

BIG TEN – MEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Wednesday, February 27 – Saturday, March 2
- University of Iowa, Iowa City, IA (Central Time Zone)
- Defending Champion: Indiana (1x) (results)
The IU Hoosiers still maintain their big lead heading into day 3 finals. Heading the Hoosiers is Ian Finnerty, who already broke his own B1G record in the 100 breast. IU also has major scoring points in the 200 free (4 A-finalists) and the 100 back (3 A-finalists).
Michigan also follows a strong representation in the 400 IM, with 4 A-finalists in the event headlined by Charlie Swanson.
100 FLY FINALS
- B1G Meet Record – 44.79, Vini Lanza
- Pool Record – 44.51, Joeseph Schooling
- Estimated NCAA Invite Time: 45.86
- Miles Smachlo (Michigan)- 44.82
- Vini Lanza (IU)- 44.90
- Noah Lense (OSU)- 45.45
Miles Smachlo and Vini Lanza were nearly neck and neck throughout the whole race, both having a slight lead on the rest of the field. Smachlo got the 0.07 advantage at the finish over B1G record-holder Lanza. Both swimmers achieved an NCAA A cut as well as now being the top 2 times in the NCAA this year.
Taking third place was Noah Lense of Ohio State, who ranks #10 in the NCAA this year. Lense took out Bruno Blaskovic by 0.01, who finished in fourth. Blaskovic’s prelims swim of 45.33 ranks #9 in the NCAA.
400 IM FINALS
- B1G Meet Record – 3:38.03, Tyler Clary
- Pool Record – 3:36.37, Will Licon
- Estimated NCAA Invite Time: 3:43.81
- Charlie Swanson (Michigan)- 3:39.87
- Ricardo Vargas Jacobo (Michigan)- 3:40.24
- Thomas Cope (Michigan)- 3:41.68
It was a Michigan 1-2-3 finish in the distance IM, with Charlie Swanson gaining the lead off the back half. Teammates Ricardo Vargas Jacobo and Thomas Cope pulled away from Penn State’s Michael Daly to accomplish the Wolverine top 3 finishes.
Swanson still holds the top spot in the 400 IM as the only swimmer under 3:40. Vargas Jacobo is now #2 behind Swanson and teammate Cope is #7 in the NCAA with his third place time. Daly also cracked the top 10 with his fourth place time of 3:42.48.
Michigan now sits just 22 points behind the IU Hoosiers in the team rankings.
200 FREE FINALS
- B1G Meet Record – 1:31.14, Blake Pieroni
- Pool Record – 1:32.03, Cristian Quintero
- Estimated NCAA Invite Time: 1:34.06
100 BREAST FINALS
- B1G Meet Record – 50.60, Ian Finnerty
- Pool Record – 50.25, Kevin Cordes
- Estimated NCAA Invite Time: 52.62
100 BACK FINALS
- B1G Meet Record – 44.65, Shane Ryan
- Pool Record – 44.17, Ryan Murphy
- Estimated NCAA Invite Time: 46.08
200 FREE RELAY FINALS
- B1G Meet Record– 1:16.42 MICHIGAN (Turk, M. Ortiz, Fletcher, B. Ortiz)
I like how in the picture Finnerty is wearing a Michigan cap.