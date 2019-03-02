2019 Big Ten Men’s Championships: Day 3 Finals Live Recap

BIG TEN – MEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Wednesday, February 27 – Saturday, March 2

University of Iowa, Iowa City, IA (Central Time Zone)

Defending Champion: Indiana (1x) (results)

The IU Hoosiers still maintain their big lead heading into day 3 finals. Heading the Hoosiers is Ian Finnerty, who already broke his own B1G record in the 100 breast. IU also has major scoring points in the 200 free (4 A-finalists) and the 100 back (3 A-finalists).

Michigan also follows a strong representation in the 400 IM, with 4 A-finalists in the event headlined by Charlie Swanson.

100 FLY FINALS

B1G Meet Record – 44.79, Vini Lanza

Pool Record – 44.51, Joeseph Schooling

Estimated NCAA Invite Time: 45.86

Miles Smachlo and Vini Lanza were nearly neck and neck throughout the whole race, both having a slight lead on the rest of the field. Smachlo got the 0.07 advantage at the finish over B1G record-holder Lanza. Both swimmers achieved an NCAA A cut as well as now being the top 2 times in the NCAA this year.

Taking third place was Noah Lense of Ohio State, who ranks #10 in the NCAA this year. Lense took out Bruno Blaskovic by 0.01, who finished in fourth. Blaskovic’s prelims swim of 45.33 ranks #9 in the NCAA.

400 IM FINALS

B1G Meet Record – 3:38.03, Tyler Clary

Pool Record – 3:36.37, Will Licon

Estimated NCAA Invite Time: 3:43.81

Charlie Swanson (Michigan)- 3:39.87 Ricardo Vargas Jacobo (Michigan)- 3:40.24 Thomas Cope (Michigan)- 3:41.68

It was a Michigan 1-2-3 finish in the distance IM, with Charlie Swanson gaining the lead off the back half. Teammates Ricardo Vargas Jacobo and Thomas Cope pulled away from Penn State’s Michael Daly to accomplish the Wolverine top 3 finishes.

Swanson still holds the top spot in the 400 IM as the only swimmer under 3:40. Vargas Jacobo is now #2 behind Swanson and teammate Cope is #7 in the NCAA with his third place time. Daly also cracked the top 10 with his fourth place time of 3:42.48.

Michigan now sits just 22 points behind the IU Hoosiers in the team rankings.

200 FREE FINALS

B1G Meet Record – 1:31.14, Blake Pieroni

Pool Record – 1:32.03, Cristian Quintero

Estimated NCAA Invite Time: 1:34.06

100 BREAST FINALS

B1G Meet Record – 50.60, Ian Finnerty

Pool Record – 50.25, Kevin Cordes

Estimated NCAA Invite Time: 52.62

100 BACK FINALS

B1G Meet Record – 44.65, Shane Ryan

Pool Record – 44.17, Ryan Murphy

Estimated NCAA Invite Time: 46.08

200 FREE RELAY FINALS