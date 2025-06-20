Wisconsin Hires Johno Fergusson As Assistant for New Swimming Coaching Staff

The University of Wisconsin swimming & diving team has announced Johno Fergusson as an assistant coach. The Badgers are rebuilding their coaching roster under new head coach Jack Brown, who took over the position when Yuri Suguiyama was named USA Swimming National Team Director and Coach.

Fergusson has spent the last six seasons at Southern Illinois University, one of the most successful mid-major programs in the country that has become a consistent presence on the CSCAA All-America lists. He finished his time there as associate head coach.

“I am incredibly humbled and honored to join the University of Wisconsin Swimming and Diving team. Madison holds a very special place in our family’s heart, and we are excited to continue contributing to the legacy of Wisconsin Swimming and Diving.

“Maggie, George, Henry, June (our dog), and I are looking forward to this next chapter in Madison. On Wisconsin!”

At SIU, he worked under Geoff Hanson, who spent 12 seasons coaching at Wisconsin – including as assistant head coach. That’s not Ferguson’s only ties to the university: his wife Maggie (Meyer) Fergusson is a Wisconsin Athletics Hall of Famer and one of the best swimmers in school history.

She was on the Badgers swimming team from 2008-2011 where she was Wisconsin’s first women’s NCAA champion, winning the 2011 NCAA title in 200-yard backstroke. Also during her time at UW, Meyer’s accolades include; 11-time First Team All-America; seven-time Honorable Mention honors, 2011 Big Ten Conference Swimmer of the Year, 10-time Big Ten Champion, 16-time All-Big Ten honoree, and was a U.S. National Team member from 2009-2010.

Prior to SIU, he spent four years as an assistant coach at the Scottsdale Aquatic Club in Arizona, where he helped lead the program to first place finishes at Winter Junior Nationals in 2015 and 2016. He also served as a volunteer assistant at the University of Arizona (2011-2014) and Arizona State (2015-16), including a year working under Bob Bowman. While at Arizona, he was the head coach of the affiliated Tucson Ford Aquatics club.

“Johno has a proven track record of building success — helping take SIU to new heights and guiding athletes all the way to the NCAA Championships, even at a mid-major school,” said Badger head coach Jack Brown. “What really stood out in our conversations is Johno’s commitment to the athletes he coaches. He’s going to be a tremendous asset as we continue to grow our program here in Madison. We’re thrilled to welcome Johno, Maggie, and their boys, George and Henry, to the Badger family!”

“I want to extend my heartfelt thanks to everyone at Southern Illinois University – Coach Geoff, Kate, and Scott (the Hansons), coaches Laura, Michael, and Joy, and every swimmer and diver I had the privilege to work with at SIU. You have truly impacted our lives, and we will always be in our corner.”

Fergusson also said he was looking forward to working with the new Wisconsin staff, which includes Jennah Haney, the one holdover from the prior staff, who will be retained. She works primarily with middle distance and stroke groups.

Fergusson is a native of South Africa, where he graduated from University of KwaZulu-Natal in 2005 with a degree in human movement science. He began his coaching career with the Sunday Tribune Penguins Swimming Club in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa from 2005 through 2011.