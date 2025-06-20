SMU Women’s Swimming Welcomes Alumna Alice McCall As Associate Head Coach

On Thursday, Southern Methodist University Women’s Swimming and Diving announced the hiring of alumna Alice McCall as the program’s new Associate Head Coach, filling the position vacated by Melanie Margalis, who recently accepted an assistant coaching role at Georgia Tech.

Head Coach Ozzie Quevedo expressed enthusiasm about the appointment in the university’s press release: “We’re thrilled to welcome Alice McCall as the new associate head coach for our women’s swimming team.”

He specifically highlighted McCall’s recruiting skills, stating, “Alice brings an exceptional ability to recruit top-tier Division 1 student-athletes, having demonstrated a unique understanding of the evolving landscape of college athletics today. With her strategic vision and innovative approach, she knows how to identify and attract talent that aligns with our program’s values and goals.”

“Alice’s commitment to connecting with athletes on a personal level, combined with her passion for individual development, makes her the ideal fit for our coaching staff. I have no doubt that she will be a driving force in our team’s continued success, helping to shape not only outstanding swimmers but also well-rounded individuals ready to excel in their academic and athletic pursuits,” he added.

McCall arrives at SMU following four years with TCU Swimming and Diving. She served two years as an assistant coach before earning a promotion to associate head coach in 2023. During her time at TCU, she coached standout swimmer Geremia Freri, who broke school records in both the 500 and 1650 freestyles. Freri also secured third place at the Big 12 Championships in the 1650 freestyle and was named the National Invitational Championship Male Swimmer of the Year as a freshman.

Before her time in Fort Worth, McCall spent five years as an assistant coach at Florida Atlantic University. Under her guidance, the men’s team was runner-up at the 2019 CCSA Championships. Notably, Josh Fountain earned a gold medal in the 500 free and set a school record in the 1650 free, where he took silver, while Will Smith secured bronze medals in both the 500 and 1650 free events.

On the women’s side, the Owls finished third at the 2020 C-USA Championships, their best result in the conference and highest placement since 2008. Swimmer Spence Atkins capped off her final season with two bronze medals in the 500 free and mile events.

Originally from Wigan, England, McCall began her coaching journey at Toledo in 2014. She worked as an assistant coach for two seasons, focusing on mid-distance and distance swimmers.