Wisconsin Hires Olympic Silver Medalist Andrew Capobianco As Assistant Diving Coach

The University of Wisconsin announced on Friday that two-time Olympian Andrew Capobianco has joined the swimming and diving program as an assistant diving coach.

The hire is the second coaching staff addition for newly-hired head coach Jack Brown, who announced the addition of Johno Fergusson, formerly of Southern Illinois, as an assistant swim coach just one day earlier.

“Andrew knows exactly what it takes to compete — and win — at the highest level,” said Brown in the university’s press release. “He’s been a force on the international stage for Team USA, and despite everything he’s accomplished, what stands out most is his love for coaching. He’s passionate about helping others grow and perform at their best. His energy and experience are going to take our diving program to the next level here in Madison.”

Capobianco brings a wealth of international and collegiate experience. He competed at Indiana University from 2017 to 2023, earning three Big Ten Diver of the Year awards (2019, 2021, 2022) and three NCAA 3-meter titles (2019, 2021, 2023). Over his collegiate career, he collected 12 All-American honors and five individual Big Ten championships. He also helped lead the Hoosiers to four Big Ten team titles.

In 2022, Capobianco achieved a rare feat by sweeping all three diving events at the Big Ten Championships—the first diver to do so since 2011. His accolades include three-time Big Ten Diver of the Championships, Indiana co-Male Athlete of the Year (2020–21), and multiple academic honors, such as the 2023 CSC Academic All-America Team Member of the Year and four Academic All-Big Ten selections.

On the international stage, Capobianco is a two-time Olympian, having competed at Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024. He earned a silver medal in the 3-meter synchronized springboard at Tokyo and a bronze medal in the mixed team event at the 2019 World Championships. Additionally, he won two bronze medals at the 2019 Pan American Games in the 1-meter and synchronized 3-meter events. He is also a four-time USA Diving national champion, with three individual 3-meter titles and one synchronized 3-meter title.

His junior career was equally impressive, featuring two appearances on the World Junior Championships team (2014, 2016) and five junior national championships across multiple events, including the 1-meter (2014), 3-meter (2015), and platform (2014, 2015, 2016).

Since 2024, Capobianco has served as a High Performance coach with USA Diving, mentoring athletes on the national High Performance Squad based in Bloomington, Indiana. He has also been the head diving coach at the Johansen Diving Academy since 2022.