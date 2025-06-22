USA Swimming Announces Denver As 2025 Golden Goggle Awards Host City

USA Swimming has announced that the 2025 USA Swimming Golden Goggle Awards will take place in Denver, Colorado, from September 26–28, marking the first time the event will be held in the Mile High City.
|Year
|City, State
|2024
|Indianapolis, Indiana
|2023
|Los Angeles, California
|2022
|New York City, New York
|2021
|Miami, Florida
|2020
|Virtual (due to COVID-19 pandemic)
|2019
|Los Angeles, California
|2018
|New York City, New York
|2017
|Los Angeles, California
|2016
|New York City, New York
|2015
|Los Angeles, California
|2014
|New York City, New York
|2013
|Los Angeles, California
|2012
|New York City, New York
|2011
|Los Angeles, California
|2010
|New York City, New York
|2009
|Beverly Hills, California
|2008
|New York City, New York
|2007
|Beverly Hills, California
|2006
|Beverly Hills, California
|2005
|New York City, New York
|2004
|New York City, New York
The Golden Goggle Awards, hosted by the USA Swimming Foundation, celebrate the achievements of athletes who competed as part of the USA Swimming National Team over the past year. The ceremony features eight primary award categories:
- Breakout Performer of the Year
- Coach of the Year
- Perseverance Award
- Relay Performance of the Year
- Male Race of the Year
- Female Race of the Year
- Male Athlete of the Year
- Female Athlete of the Year
Finalists in each category are determined by USA Swimming ahead of time, with winners selected through a combination of fan votes and decisions from a selection committee.
Beyond recognizing athletic excellence, the Golden Goggle Awards serves as a major fundraising event for the USA Swimming Foundation. The ceremony features an online auction, with all proceeds supporting the foundation’s mission to Save Lives, Build Champions, and Impact Communities. The Foundation provides learn-to-swim grants and community impact grants to programs across the country while supporting the U.S. National Team and development efforts aimed at strengthening the future of USA Swimming’s programs and services.
Below is the tentative event program:
|Date
|Event
|Location / Time
|Available To
|Friday, September 26, 2025
|Champions Club and National Team Alumni Reception
|TBD
|Golden Goggle Awards Gold & Silver Table Purchasers
USA Swimming Foundation Champions Club Donors
USA Swimming National Team Alumni
|Saturday, September 27, 2025
|Golden Goggles Awards Ceremony and Reception
|Denver Art Museum
Reception: 5:30 pm MT
Ceremony: 7:00 pm MT
|Golden Goggle Awards Gold, Silver & Bronze Table Purchasers
Relay Package and Individual Seat Purchasers
USA Swimming National Team Alumni Ticket Purchasers
2025 USA Swimming National Team
|Sunday, September 28, 2025
|USA Swimming Foundation Family Day
|Pindustry
9:00 am – 11:00 am
|Golden Goggle Awards Gold, Silver & Bronze Table Purchasers
National Team Alumni Ticket Purchasers
Individual Tickets will be available for purchase soon