USA Swimming Announces Denver As 2025 Golden Goggle Awards Host City

USA Swimming has announced that the 2025 USA Swimming Golden Goggle Awards will take place in Denver, Colorado, from September 26–28, marking the first time the event will be held in the Mile High City.

This represents a significant departure from tradition, as 18 of the previous 21 ceremonies were hosted in either New York or California since the awards began in 2004. Each of those states has hosted nine events, with only three exceptions: the virtual event in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Miami in 2021, and Indianapolis in 2024. Hosting History

Year City, State 2024 Indianapolis, Indiana 2023 Los Angeles, California 2022 New York City, New York 2021 Miami, Florida 2020 Virtual (due to COVID-19 pandemic) 2019 Los Angeles, California 2018 New York City, New York 2017 Los Angeles, California 2016 New York City, New York 2015 Los Angeles, California 2014 New York City, New York 2013 Los Angeles, California 2012 New York City, New York 2011 Los Angeles, California 2010 New York City, New York 2009 Beverly Hills, California 2008 New York City, New York 2007 Beverly Hills, California 2006 Beverly Hills, California 2005 New York City, New York 2004 New York City, New York

The Golden Goggle Awards, hosted by the USA Swimming Foundation, celebrate the achievements of athletes who competed as part of the USA Swimming National Team over the past year. The ceremony features eight primary award categories:

Breakout Performer of the Year

Coach of the Year

Perseverance Award

Relay Performance of the Year

Male Race of the Year

Female Race of the Year

Male Athlete of the Year

Female Athlete of the Year

Finalists in each category are determined by USA Swimming ahead of time, with winners selected through a combination of fan votes and decisions from a selection committee.

Beyond recognizing athletic excellence, the Golden Goggle Awards serves as a major fundraising event for the USA Swimming Foundation. The ceremony features an online auction, with all proceeds supporting the foundation’s mission to Save Lives, Build Champions, and Impact Communities. The Foundation provides learn-to-swim grants and community impact grants to programs across the country while supporting the U.S. National Team and development efforts aimed at strengthening the future of USA Swimming’s programs and services.

Below is the tentative event program: