USA Swimming Announces Denver As 2025 Golden Goggle Awards Host City

June 22nd, 2025 National, News

USA Swimming has announced that the 2025 USA Swimming Golden Goggle Awards will take place in Denver, Colorado, from September 26–28, marking the first time the event will be held in the Mile High City.

This represents a significant departure from tradition, as 18 of the previous 21 ceremonies were hosted in either New York or California since the awards began in 2004. Each of those states has hosted nine events, with only three exceptions: the virtual event in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Miami in 2021, and Indianapolis in 2024.

Hosting History

Year City, State
2024 Indianapolis, Indiana
2023 Los Angeles, California
2022 New York City, New York
2021 Miami, Florida
2020 Virtual (due to COVID-19 pandemic)
2019 Los Angeles, California
2018 New York City, New York
2017 Los Angeles, California
2016 New York City, New York
2015 Los Angeles, California
2014 New York City, New York
2013 Los Angeles, California
2012 New York City, New York
2011 Los Angeles, California
2010 New York City, New York
2009 Beverly Hills, California
2008 New York City, New York
2007 Beverly Hills, California
2006 Beverly Hills, California
2005 New York City, New York
2004 New York City, New York

The Golden Goggle Awards, hosted by the USA Swimming Foundation, celebrate the achievements of athletes who competed as part of the USA Swimming National Team over the past year. The ceremony features eight primary award categories:

  • Breakout Performer of the Year
  • Coach of the Year
  • Perseverance Award
  • Relay Performance of the Year
  • Male Race of the Year
  • Female Race of the Year
  • Male Athlete of the Year
  • Female Athlete of the Year

Finalists in each category are determined by USA Swimming ahead of time, with winners selected through a combination of fan votes and decisions from a selection committee.

Beyond recognizing athletic excellence, the Golden Goggle Awards serves as a major fundraising event for the USA Swimming Foundation. The ceremony features an online auction, with all proceeds supporting the foundation’s mission to Save Lives, Build Champions, and Impact Communities. The Foundation provides learn-to-swim grants and community impact grants to programs across the country while supporting the U.S. National Team and development efforts aimed at strengthening the future of USA Swimming’s programs and services.

Below is the tentative event program:

Date Event Location / Time Available To
Friday, September 26, 2025 Champions Club and National Team Alumni Reception TBD Golden Goggle Awards Gold & Silver Table Purchasers
USA Swimming Foundation Champions Club Donors
USA Swimming National Team Alumni
Saturday, September 27, 2025 Golden Goggles Awards Ceremony and Reception Denver Art Museum
Reception: 5:30 pm MT
Ceremony: 7:00 pm MT		 Golden Goggle Awards Gold, Silver & Bronze Table Purchasers
Relay Package and Individual Seat Purchasers
USA Swimming National Team Alumni Ticket Purchasers
2025 USA Swimming National Team
Sunday, September 28, 2025 USA Swimming Foundation Family Day Pindustry
9:00 am – 11:00 am		 Golden Goggle Awards Gold, Silver & Bronze Table Purchasers
National Team Alumni Ticket Purchasers
Individual Tickets will be available for purchase soon

 

0
