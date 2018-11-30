Olivia Bray of Virginia Gators Shoots to #3 in 17-18 History in 100 FL

2018 US WINTER NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Olivia Bray, who turned 17 after rising in the 15-16 historical rankings this summer, is already pushing to the top of her new age group.

The Virginia Gators swimmer finished 2nd in the 100 fly tonight at the U.S. Winter Nationals, posting a lifetime best of 58.58, improving upon the 58.89 she swam this July at Summer Nationals. Bray was out in 27.16 and came back in a 31.39 to wind up with a new best of 58.58, which also marks just her second instance breaking 59 seconds. Besides the winner tonight, Amanda Kendall (57.80), Bray was the only finisher under 59.0 in an A final that included American record holder Dana Vollmer.

Bray’s 58.89 this summer when she was 16 sits at #6 in the 15-16 age group historical rankings. Now, part of the 17-18 rankings, she ranks #3 all time.

U.S. 17-18 HISTORICAL RANKINGS – 100 FLY

Katie McLaughlin – 57.87 (2015) Felicia Lee – 58.41 (2010) Olivia Bray – 58.55 (2018) Dakota Luther – 58.58 (2018) Misty Hyman – 58.72 (1997)

Cal senior Katie McLaughlin holds the NAG record with a 57.87 from 2015, but Bray has well over a year to chase that mark before turns 19.