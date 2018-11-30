Ryan Lochte and Kayla Reid Announce Pending Arrival of 2nd Child

American swimmer Ryan Lochte and his wife, model Kayla Reid, have announced the pending arrival of their 2nd child. In the post, Lochte, who is currently serving a 14-month suspension for a violation of the World Anti-Doping Code, reaffirmed his commitment to racing through at least the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

“BOOM!!!!! Baby number 2! Can’t wait to bring my fam of 4 to #tokyo2020 #blessed #Lochte4 #familyjustgotbiigger” – the caption reads.

BOOM!!!! Baby number 2! Can’t wait to bring my fam of 4 to #tokyo2020 #blessed #Lochte4 #familyjustgotbigger

Lochte has earned 12 Olympic medals while competing at 4 Olympic Games for the United States, starting with Athens in 2004. Since the 2016 Olympics, where he finished with just a single gold medal in the 800 free relay, Lochte has raced sparingly, owed primarily to multiple suspensions. He was first suspended for his role in the infamous incident in a Rio gas station, where he and 3 other American swimmers committed vandalism and then were held at gunpoint by security guards until the swimmers paid them money. That case has still not been resolved in Brazilian courts: a habeas corpus petition by Lochte was denied this week by a Brazilian minister. then, shortly before the 2018 National Championships, he was suspended after a photo on his Instagram account showed him receiving an IV infusion, which is against WADA rules (without a therapeutic use exemption).

Lochte is eligible to return in July of 2019, in time to race at the US Nationals that begin in July 31st. That meet is not a selection event for anything other than a spot on the National Team.

