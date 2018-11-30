2018 U.S. Winter Nationals: Day 3 Finals Live Recap

2018 US WINTER NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

WOMEN’S 400 IM FINALS

Olympic Trials cut: 4:51.79

After taking the 200 IM last night in dominant fashion, Madisyn Cox was well ahead of the crowd yet again tonight. She pulled into a giant lead after the breaststroke, and cruised to a two-plus body length win with a 4:38.52 for a new personal record. That’s a really strong swim for Cox, whose previous best was a 4:38.85 from back in 2016 at the Olympic Trials.

Sarasota YMCA’s Emma Weyant was able to hold off Hali Flickinger of Athens Bulldogs at the finish, going 4:41.20 ahead of Flickinger’s 4:41.24 by just a hair. That’s just off Weyant’s best of 4:40.64 from Jr Pan Pacs this summer.

NC State’s Makayla Sargent was 4:45.79 for fourth.

Winning the B final was Mabel Zavaros of Florida with a 4:48.24.

MEN’S 400 IM FINALS

Olympic Trials cut: 4:25.99

WOMEN’S 100 FLY FINALS

Olympic Trials cut: 1:00.69

MEN’S 100 FLY FINALS

Olympic Trials cut: 54.19

WOMEN’S 200 FREE FINALS

Olympic Trials cut: 2:01.69

MEN’S 200 FREE FINALS

Olympic Trials cut: 1:50.79

WOMEN’S 100 BREAST FINALS

Olympic Trials cut: 1:10.99

MEN’S 100 BREAST FINALS

Olympic Trials cut: 1:03.29

WOMEN’S 100 BACK FINALS

Olympic Trials cut: 1:02.69

MEN’S 100 BACK FINALS