2018 U.S. Winter Nationals: Day 3 Finals Live Recap

2018 US WINTER NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS
- November 28th-December 1st, 2018
- Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, North Carolina
- Psych Sheets
- Results
- Short Course Time Trial Info
- Live Stream
- Friday Finals Heat Sheet
- Prelims/Finals at 9 am / 5 pm ET
- LCM (50m)
WOMEN’S 400 IM FINALS
- Olympic Trials cut: 4:51.79
- Madisyn Cox – 4:38.52
- Emma Weyant – 4:41.20
- Hali Flickinger – 4:41.24
After taking the 200 IM last night in dominant fashion, Madisyn Cox was well ahead of the crowd yet again tonight. She pulled into a giant lead after the breaststroke, and cruised to a two-plus body length win with a 4:38.52 for a new personal record. That’s a really strong swim for Cox, whose previous best was a 4:38.85 from back in 2016 at the Olympic Trials.
Sarasota YMCA’s Emma Weyant was able to hold off Hali Flickinger of Athens Bulldogs at the finish, going 4:41.20 ahead of Flickinger’s 4:41.24 by just a hair. That’s just off Weyant’s best of 4:40.64 from Jr Pan Pacs this summer.
NC State’s Makayla Sargent was 4:45.79 for fourth.
Winning the B final was Mabel Zavaros of Florida with a 4:48.24.
