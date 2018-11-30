Maggie MacNeil Cracks 50, Moves To #4 All-Time In 100 Fly

2018 GEORGIA FALL INVITATIONAL

Michigan Wolverine freshman Maggie MacNeil turned heads when she became the 6th fastest performer in the history of the women’s SCY 100 fly three weeks ago at the ACC vs B1G Challenge, clocking 50.09 in what was just her 4th time ever swimming the event.

A native of London, Ontario, MacNeil raced short course metres rather than yards her entire life prior to this season, but has made the adjustment quite quickly as she continues to move up the all-time rankings in what is shaping up to be a historical freshman campaign.

Tonight, after USC’s Louise Hansson tied that mark of 50.09 at the Texas Invite prelims, MacNeil became the first woman to crack the 50-barrier this season at the UGA Invite in a time of 49.97. That moves her up from 6th to 4th in the all-time rankings, and is the fastest time ever by a freshman, a Big Ten Record, and a Michigan program record (all three of which the 50.09 was as well).

Her performance leapfrogs her past the legendary Natalie Coughlin, and is now just 0.54 outside of Kelsi Dahlia‘s NCAA and U.S. Open Record of 49.43.

Fastest Performers, 100 yard butterfly