3 More Team Records for Utes on Friday; McHugh Swims 52 in 100 Breast

2018 MINNESOTA INVITE

November 29 – December 1, 2018

Minneapolis, MN

Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center

SCY (25 yards)

Minnesota freshman Max McHugh, one of the few Golden Gophers to make an appearance in a premier event at this weekend’s Minnesota-hosted invite, swam a 52.14 in the 100 breaststroke on Friday evening. That swim, while not his season-best (he was 51.73 at the Hawkeye Invitational 2 weeks ago), was faster than all-but-one other freshman has been this season, with the exception being Texas’ Charlie Scheinfeld, who swam a 51.41 at the Texas Invite on Friday.

His counterpart on the women’s team, Lindsey Kozelsky, also won the 100 breaststroke, swimming a 59.73. She ranks 3rd nationally in the event this season with a 58.70 from the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

Other than that, the day belonged almost entirely to the Utah Utes, who won 9 out of 12 events on Friday evening in Minneapolis. That includes 3 more school records, in addition to the 3 they set on Thursday.

Andrew Britton kicked the record-setting off for Joe Dykstra’s squad, swimming a 53.30 in the 100 breaststroke to place runner-up to McHugh. That broke the old record of 53.35 done by Jack Burton in 2017. The swim was his best time by 1.02 seconds.

He also swam the breaststroke leg of the Utah men’s winning 200 medley relay, splitting 23.49. He combined with Daniel McArthur, Clay Stoddard, and Rodolfo Moreira for a 1:24.39, which shaved .07 seconds off the old school record of 1:24.46 that was set at last year’s NCAA Championship meet. Only Moreira on the anchor returned from that quartet.

Editor’s note: official results show Moreira splitting a 17.33 on the anchor. While he did split an 18-point on the 200 free relay on Thursday, we suspect that the 17.33 is a timing error.

The Utah women’s 200 medley relay joined the men in their record-breaking efforts. The team of Emma Lawless, Genny Robertson, Aryanna Fernandes, and Gillian St. John combined for a 1:38.55. That also just barely clipped the old record of 1:38.61 that was done back in 2016. Robertson and St. John are holdovers from that relay, while Lawless and Fernandes are freshmen.

