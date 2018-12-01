3 More Team Records for Utes on Friday; McHugh Swims 52 in 100 Breast

2018 MINNESOTA INVITE
- November 29 – December 1, 2018
- Minneapolis, MN
- Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center
- SCY (25 yards)
- LIVE RESULTS
Minnesota freshman Max McHugh, one of the few Golden Gophers to make an appearance in a premier event at this weekend’s Minnesota-hosted invite, swam a 52.14 in the 100 breaststroke on Friday evening. That swim, while not his season-best (he was 51.73 at the Hawkeye Invitational 2 weeks ago), was faster than all-but-one other freshman has been this season, with the exception being Texas’ Charlie Scheinfeld, who swam a 51.41 at the Texas Invite on Friday.
His counterpart on the women’s team, Lindsey Kozelsky, also won the 100 breaststroke, swimming a 59.73. She ranks 3rd nationally in the event this season with a 58.70 from the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.
Other than that, the day belonged almost entirely to the Utah Utes, who won 9 out of 12 events on Friday evening in Minneapolis. That includes 3 more school records, in addition to the 3 they set on Thursday.
Andrew Britton kicked the record-setting off for Joe Dykstra’s squad, swimming a 53.30 in the 100 breaststroke to place runner-up to McHugh. That broke the old record of 53.35 done by Jack Burton in 2017. The swim was his best time by 1.02 seconds.
He also swam the breaststroke leg of the Utah men’s winning 200 medley relay, splitting 23.49. He combined with Daniel McArthur, Clay Stoddard, and Rodolfo Moreira for a 1:24.39, which shaved .07 seconds off the old school record of 1:24.46 that was set at last year’s NCAA Championship meet. Only Moreira on the anchor returned from that quartet.
Editor’s note: official results show Moreira splitting a 17.33 on the anchor. While he did split an 18-point on the 200 free relay on Thursday, we suspect that the 17.33 is a timing error.
The Utah women’s 200 medley relay joined the men in their record-breaking efforts. The team of Emma Lawless, Genny Robertson, Aryanna Fernandes, and Gillian St. John combined for a 1:38.55. That also just barely clipped the old record of 1:38.61 that was done back in 2016. Robertson and St. John are holdovers from that relay, while Lawless and Fernandes are freshmen.
Other Day 2 Winners:
- After swimming a best time in the 200 IM on Thursday, Jordan Anderson won again in the 400 IM on Friday, swimming a 4:12.84. That put her more than 8 seconds ahead of the field. While this wasn’t another best time for her, it is within range of her mid-season swims from each of the last 2 years (4:11.73& 4:12.67)
- Utah’s Jackson Cunningham won the men’s 400 IM in 3:51.25. His teammate Ethan Dillard had almost a 3 second lead after the breaststroke, but Cunningham made up a ton of ground on freestyle, splitting 52.62 to win.
- Aryanna Fernandes beat out her classmate Emma Lawless to win the women’s 100 fly 53.01-53.68. San Jose State’s Brenna Bushey took 3rd in 54.06.
- The 3rd Minnesota winner of the day was Tevyn Waddell, the conference’s top backstroker this season. She swam a 1:46.58 in the 200 free, which is her 2nd best time in as many days after winning the 500 free on Thursday in a 4:45.
- The Utah Utes took the top 8 spots in the men’s 200 free, led by Austin Phillips in 1:34.99. He won the race by nearly 4 seconds in a time that’s his personal best mid-season performance by more than a second.
- Utah freshman Audrey Reimer out-touched Emma Lawless in the 100 back 54.00-54.06. Emma Broome completed a 1-2-3 sweep for the Utes in 54.10.
- Daniel McArthur won the men’s 100 back in 46.74.
