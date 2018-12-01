USA Swimming Winter Nationals Day 3 Photo Vault

The fun and fast swimming continues. We have Mike Lewis on hand in Greensboro bring us some of his swimming photography. Here’s some of what he captured on day 3 of the USA Swimming Winter nationals in Greensboro, North Carolina.
The fun and fast swimming continues. We have Mike Lewis on hand in Greensboro bring us some of his swimming...
November 30th, 2018
The fun and fast swimming continues. We have Mike Lewis on hand in Greensboro bring us some of his swimming photography. Here’s some of what he captured on day 3 of the USA Swimming Winter nationals in Greensboro, North Carolina.
Leave a Reply