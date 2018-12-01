USA Swimming Winter Nationals Day 3 Photo Vault

The fun and fast swimming continues.  We have Mike Lewis on hand in Greensboro bring us some of his swimming photography.  Here’s some of what he captured on day 3 of the USA Swimming Winter nationals in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Spencer Daley (photo: Mike Lewis)

Ellie Vannote USA Swimming Winter Nationals Greensboro, North Carolina (photo: Mike Lewis)

Kimani Gregory USA Swimming Winter Nationals Greensboro, North Carolina (photo: Mike Lewis)

Jacob Pebley USA Swimming Winter Nationals Greensboro, North Carolina (photo: Mike Lewis)

Pierce Dietze USA Swimming Winter Nationals Greensboro, North Carolina (photo: Mike Lewis)

Alis DeLoof (photo: Mike Lewis)

Lucas Kaliszak (photo: Mike Lewis)

Madison Cox USA Swimming Winter Nationals Greensboro, North Carolina (photo: Mike Lewis)

Paige Kuwata USA Swimming Winter Nationals Greensboro, North Carolina (photo: Mike Lewis)

Ashley McCauley USA Swimming Winter Nationals Greensboro, North Carolina (photo: Mike Lewis)

Shelbby Stanley USA Swimming Winter Nationals Greensboro, North Carolina (photo: Mike Lewis)

Aislin Farris USA Swimming Winter Nationals Greensboro, North Carolina (photo: Mike Lewis)

 

Pierce Dietze USA Swimming Winter Nationals Greensboro, North Carolina (photo: Mike Lewis)

