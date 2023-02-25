Carmel Picks Up Six Top Seeds During Prelims Session At 2023 IHSAA Championships

2023 IHSAA BOYS HIGH SCHOOL STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS
- February 24 – 25, 2023
- IU Natatorium at IUPUI Indianapolis
- Indianapolis, Indiana
- SCY
- Live Results
Two weeks after their girls wrapped up 37th-straight Indiana high school state championship, the Carmel High School boys are chasing their 8th-straight title this week in Indianapolis.
They began that hunt in Friday’s prelims session with a national high school record courtesy of Aaron Shackell in the 200 freestyle. Shackell swam a 1:32.85 to take out Carson Foster‘s previous mark of 1:32.99, which you can read more about here.
Having won the past 8 editions of this meet, Carmel is in a strong position heading into the finals session on Saturday. Carmel holds the top seed in the 200 freestyle, 200 IM, 100 freestyle, 500 freestyle, as well as the 200 medley relay, and the 400 freestyle relay.
Shackell represents two of those top seed with his 200 freestyle and 500 freestyle swims. He’s the favorite in the 200 but will face stiff competition from Gregg Enoch (also of Carmel) who swam a 4:19.19 in the prelims to Shackell’s 4:19.44. Last year Enoch placed 2nd in the 500 with a 4:24.82 while Fishers senior won the event with a 4:23.30.
Enoch is the top seed in the 200 IM with his 1:45.71 prelims swim but will be challenged by Will Modglin who won the event last year with a 1:45.11. Modglin was not far off Enoch in prelims with his 1:46.00 for second.
Sean Sullivan is seeded first in the 100 freestyle for Carmel in the 100 freestyle, having hit a 45.22 in the prelims to slightly trail his entry time of 45.18. He was the only boy to crack 45 in the first round of the race while Will Raches placed second for Zionsville with a 45.10.
The Carmel boys weren’t the only ones to put on a show on Friday evening, though. Zionsville High School senior Will Modglin is chasing three-peats in both the 200 IM and 100 back this week. In addition to his #2 seed in the 200 IM, Modglin swam the second national high school record of the night with a 45.08 100 backstroke.
Other Top Seeds
- Matthew Klinge will attempt to win another gold medal in the 50 freestyle after taking the title last year with a 20.43. The Harrison William Henry junior is the top seed in the event this year with his time of 20.10, followed closely by Carmel’s Sean Sullivan (20.17).
- In the 100 butterfly, Isaac Martin of Munster had the quickest prelims time with a 48.23. That’s a significant improvement from last year when he ended in 9th place, swimming a 50.05 in the B final. Aaron Shackell won the event last year but isn’t in it this year.
- Lucas Byrd took bronze in the 100 breaststroke last year as a junior and will enter the final this year as top seed. He swam a 54.19 in prelims while Carmel’s Brandon Malicki was second in a 54.98.
