Louisville Freshman Paige Kuwata Jumps Into NCAA Qualifying Position on Saturday PM

2023 LOUISVILLE LAST CHANCE MEET

February 24, 2023

Ralph Wainwright Natatorium, Louisville, Kentucky

Short Course Yards (25 yards), Prelims/Finals + Time Trials

Louisville freshman Paige Kuwata stamped her ticket to the NCAA Championships on Saturday evening in the last session of the Louisville Last Chance Meet.

Kuwata swam 16:12.19 in the event. While that’s about a second slower than her personal best from high school, it knocks six seconds off her season best – which was done in the team’s dual meet against Cincinnati.

Through the conclusion of this weekend’s conference championship events, that jumps her to 35th in the NCAA. With between 38 and 42 swimmers usually taken in each event, and with women’s conference meets wrapped up, that probably puts her into the NCAA Championship meet.

Notre Dame sophomore Maggie Graves swam 16:16.48. That’s within .01 seconds of what earned an invite last year, it’s only 46th this year. She’d need a couple of swimmers ahead of her to choose different events for that to earn an invite.