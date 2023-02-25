2023 Lausanne Swim Cup – Day 2 Finals Live Recap

2023 LAUSANNE SWIM CUP

This morning we saw British Olympic champion Adam Peaty lead the men’s 100m breaststroke field while South African Olympic champion Tatjana Schoenmaker topped the women’s event.

Peaty will try to make it another 1-2 British finish with James Wilby flanking him for tonight’s final, while American Will Licon will also be in the mix for a 100m breast medal.

Chasing Schoenmaker will be host country swimmer Lisa Mamie while Italy’s Martina Carraro was also among the women’s top 3 in this morning’s 100m breast.

Additional events to watch this evening include the men’s 100m back featuring Luke Greenbank (GBR), Roman Mityukov (SUI) and reigning World Record holder Thomas Ceccon (ITA).

The women’s 50m fly will see another tightly-packed field, led by French swimmer Melanie Henique, but Louise Hansson of Sweden, Farida Osman of Egypt and fellow French ace Marie Wattel are hot on her trail.

