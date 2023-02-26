2023 Lausanne Swim Cup – Day 3 Finals Live Recap

2023 LAUSANNE SWIM CUP

Friday, February 24th – Sunday, February 26th

Centre Aquatique Vaudoise Arena, Lausanne, Switzerland

LCM (50m)

We’ve arrived at the final session of action at the 2023 Lausanne Swim Cup and the star power will be on full display.

Reigning 100m backstroke World Record holder Thomas Ceccon landed lane four in the men’s 100m free, so we’ll see him try to grab the top prize against the likes of British teen Jacob Whittle and multi-Olympic medalist Florent Manaudou of France.

Matt Sates of South Africa will gun for gold in the men’s 100m fly, but he’ll be facing Olympic bronze medalist Noe Ponti among the field.

Swedish ace Louise Hansson will attempt to top the podium twice, taking on the women’s 100m fly and 50m back just minutes apart.

World Record holder Tatjana Schoenmaker is set to race her bread-and-butter 200m breast while British European champion James Wilby is the top competitor to beat the men’s edition.

MEN’S 100 BUTTERFLY – FINAL

GOLD – Noe Ponti (SUI), 52.17

SILVER – Matt Sates (RSA), 52.35

BRONZE – Huille Stanislas (FRA), 52.81



19-year-old South African Matt Sates might have taken the top seed of the morning but it was Olympic medalist Noe Ponti of Switzerland who ultimately got his hand on the wall first in this men’s 100m fly final.

Ponti touched in a time of 52.17 to lead Sates who was .18 behind in 52.35. Frenchman Huille Stanislas rounded out the top 3 with a result of 52.81.

Sates’ lifetime best rests at the 51.83 he put up in Durban in 2021 while 21-year-old Ponti earned bronze in this race at the Tokyo Olympic Games, punching the Swiss standard of 50.74 in the process.

Ponti slides into the season’s world rankings in slot #14 with his performance tonight.

WOMEN’S 100 BUTTERFLY – FINAL

GOLD – Louise Hansson (SWE), 57.71

SILVER – Marie Wattel (FRA), 59.33

BRONZE – Farida Osman (EGY), 1:00.31

After claiming the top seed out of the morning heats with a time of 58.99, Louise Hansson of Sweden put up another strong performance tonight to take the women’s 10m fly.

Hansson cracked a time of 57.71 to top the podium, holding over a second advantage ahead of Marie Wattel of France. Wattel snagged silver in 59.33 while Egyptian swimmer Farida Osman secured bronze in 1:00.31.

26-year-old Hansson opened in 27.02 and brought it home in 30.69 to earn her second sub-58 second result of the season. She’s already been as quick as 57.25 last month at the Luxembourg Euro Meet to rank #1 in the world.

She’ll be taking on the 50m back in a matter of minutes.

MEN’S 50 BACKSTROKE – FINAL

GOLD – Thomas Ceccon (ITA), 25.08

SILVER – Roman Mityukov (SUI), 25.71

BRONZE – Thierry Bollin (SUI), 25.79

The top 3 men’s 50m backstrokers separated themselves from the rest of the pack with each hitting a 25-point result.

Leading the way was reigning 100m backstroke World Record holder Thomas Ceccon of Italy, with the 22-year-old posting a time of 25.08. That ranks as the world’s 10th fastest time of the season. He’s slated to race the 100m freestyle later in this finals session.

Swiss record holder Roman Mityukov was next to the wall in 25.71 while teammate Theirry Bollin produced a mark of 25.79 for bronze.

