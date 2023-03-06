Millfield Takes 53rd National Arena Swimming League Team Title

2023 NATIONAL ARENA SWIMMING LEAGUE NATIONAL FINALS

Saturday, March 4th (B-Final) & Sunday, March 5th (A-Final_

Cardiff International Pool

LCM (50m)

Meet Site

Results

The 53rd edition of the National Arena Swimming League’s Grand Finals took place this weekend at Cardiff International Pool.

As the UK’s premier competitive swimming league, the NASL pits Olympians against club swimmers in a thrilling team format. The NASL is made up of 6 leagues across England and Wales, with 333 teams representing East Midlands, London, North West, South, Western and West Midlands.

303 clubs from across England & Wales entered the competition in the regional rounds held in October, November and December 2022 . With just over 12,000 swimmers aged from 9 years upwards to full senior internationals competing in their Regional Divisions.

The top 20 clubs traveled to Cardiff to contest the B-Final (for clubs ranked 11-20) on Saturday and the Cup-Final race on Sunday to determine the overall champion.

B-Final

Basildon & Phoenix Swimming Club unsuccessfully defended their title from 2022, reaping 297 points on Saturday. City of Cardiff scored the runners-up position with 276 points while Poole SC also landed among the top 3, marking the club’s first appearance in the national finals.

The top male swimmer of the meet was Robbie Hemmings for Poole SC with 748 points for his 100m backstroke result of 56.84 while top female honors were given to Seven Oaks’ Eva Okaro for her time of 56.82 in the 100m freestyle which garnered 761 points.

A-Final

Millfield wound up on top of the A-Final to become overall champions, taking the title over Guildford City and last year’s victors Mount Kelly.

Millfield rounded up a total of 315 points with Guildford City claiming just 4 fewer in the tight battle while Mount Kelly secured 3rd place in 276.

Final Points:

1- Millfield 315

2- Guildford City 311

3- Mount Kelly 276

4- Plymouth Leander 245

5- Wycombe & District 233

6- Chelsea Westminster 232

7- Bromley 214

8- City of Norwich 188

9- Stockport Metro 172

10- City of Coventry 124

The top female swimmer was Guildford City’s Tatiana Belonogoff for her 100m Breaststroke time of 1:07.07 while Mount Kelly’s Matthew Ward took the top male award for his time of 55.69 in the 100m backstroke.

The relay challenge trophy (fastest total relay times) was won by Guildford City SC.

Euan Dale, Millfield’s Director of swimming commented “We’re thrilled to have won this exciting and very close fought meet against some brilliant teams today.

“We just want to thank our amazing swimmers, they are a credit to their parents, Millfield and the swimming community as a whole.

“We are blessed to have some of the best coaches in the country working tirelessly towards a common goal, today was all about the team, what a great team effort we had all the way through each age group. Thanks to all the other fantastic teams racing today, the arena National Swimming League and Millfield School for making it so special.

“It’s all about giving the students a day to remember and what a moment in their sporting journey. “