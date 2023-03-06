Polat Uzer Turnali Hits Turkish National Record In Men’s 200 Butterfly

2023 Mersin Performans ve TOHM Seçmesi (TUR)

Friday, March 3rd

Turkey Arena, Mersin, Turkey

LCM (50m)

Results

A Turkish national record went down over the weekend at the hands of 20-year-old Polat Uzer Turnali.

Competing at a long course meet in Mersin, Turnali turned in a time of 1:59.12 in the men’s 200m butterfly to become the fastest Turkish swimmer ever in the event. His outing shaved .04 off the longstanding national mark of 1:59.16 which Kaan Özcan put on the books at the 2016 European Junior Championships.

Entering the race, Turnali’s personal best in the 2fly rested at the 1:59.94 he put up last December with this weekend’s performance representing just his 2nd time ever under the 2:00 barrier.

Spits for Turnali’s 1:59.12 result: 26.02/30.30/30.70/31.96

This marks Turnali’s first Turkish national record in either long course or short course.

At the competition, the Volkan Burak Tuncil-trained athlete also topped the 100m butterfly podium in a time of 54.26. That also checked in as a new lifetime best crushing his previous career-quickest time of 55.08 logged in April of last year.