NCAA DII Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships Tickets On Sale Now

INDIANAPOLIS – The NCAA Division II Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships are set to take place at the IU Natatorium on the campus of IUPUI March 7-11. Indiana Sports Corp and the University of Indianapolis will serve as co-hosts for the Championships in Indianapolis.

A total of 407 participants (340 swimmers and 67 divers) will compete in the Championships, including 38 student-athletes from UIndy. There are more than 50 women’s and 40 men’s teams competing during the five days of Championship action.

Student-athletes qualified for the swimming portion of the Championships by meeting the established minimum time for the events in which they entered. Divers will be determined by performances achieved at the Preliminary Diving Qualifications March 7 at the IU Natatorium. The complete list of all swimmers competing in the Championships is available at www.usaswimming.org/NCAA.

All-session and single-session tickets are currently on sale for the Championships and are available at indianasportscorp.org. Tickets can also be purchased on-site at the IU Natatorium ticket office for the duration of the event.

Tickets are general admission. All-session tickets for adults are on sale for $73 while youth, student, and senior citizen tickets are $31.

Preliminary rounds will take place at 10 AM on each day of the Championships. Preliminary round single-session adult tickets can be purchased for $13. Youth, student, and senior citizen single-session bleacher tickets are $11.

Final rounds will take place at 6 PM each night. Final round single-session reserved adult tickets are $16. Youth, student, and senior citizen tickets cost $13. Additional fees may apply with on-site purchase.

Children ages 2 and younger are free of charge.

NCAA.com will live video stream all sessions Tuesday through Saturday of the Championships. Live results for the Championships will also be available on NCAA.com and indianasportscorp.org.

For more information on the Championships, visit www.indianasportscorp.org.

