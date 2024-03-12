(UPDATED) Projecting The Cutline: 2024 Men’s NCAA Championships

2024 MEN’S NCAA SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- March 27-30, 2024
- IUPUI Natatorium, Indianapolis, Indiana
- Short Course Yards (25 yards)
- Pre-Selection Psych Sheets
Note: the pre-cut psych sheets are not final. Last year, an error was identified in the seed time of a women’s UNC 100 freestyler, which resulted in an update in the projections. Final selections are released on Wednesday afternoon. Any changes that happen before that release will re-run the math, any changes that happen after that release (such as a swimmer scratching the meet, which often happens) will pull in the next alternate regardless of event.
The pre-selection psych sheets for the 2024 Men’s NCAA Swimming & Diving Championships were released Tuesday morning, showing team’s selected event entries for the meet.
This year’s cutline falls 1 Spot into Row 31, which is around where it was last year as it was also in the middle of line 30 last year.
- A big thank you to SwimSwam’s Andrew Mering for running the numbers.
NC State was required to drop at least one of their 19 invited swimmers by Tuesday at noon to get under the cap of 18. That doesn’t necessarily mean that Dewitt is in – the whole process will be re-run to see who on the new 31 line is next-closest to the “A” cut.
This year, as things sit now, Unlu Baturalp of Georgia Tech is the last swimmer invited to the meet with his 1:32.93 in the 200 free from the ACC Championships, and Josh Zuchowski of Stanford is the first swimmer out with his 1:40.62 from the prelims of the Pac-12 Championships is the first swimmer out. While NC State’s choice doesn’t mean that Zuchwoski gets in, it won’t change Baturalp’s invite.
NC State also has already had a diver qualify at the Zone Diving Championships, so they’ll have to choose to take him or a swimmer.
Any cuts made after official invites are released tomorrow will go to the alternates list.
A total of 46 schools have been invited (so far) to the NCAA Championships, but that number could change after NC State makes their decision.
Selection process
1. 35 of the men’s spots and 41 of the women’s spots are set aside for divers, who qualify for the meet at zone competitions closer the NCAA Championships. That leaves 235 men’s spots and 281 for the women.
2. Every ‘A’ cut put up this season is added.
3. The next fastest swimmers in each event are added until every event has the same number of entries. For example, if the 50 free were to have the most ‘A’ cuts of any event with 10, then every other event would get swimmers with the top 10 fastest times in.
4. Finally, one entry is added to each event to keep the entries per event even. This process is repeated until all of the swimming spots (235 for men, 281 for women) are filled. Keep in mind that as more rows are added, swimmers will start to double and triple up. The #1 seed in the 200 back might be the #15 seed in the 100 back – as the 15th row of swimmers is added to each event, she’ll be added to the 100 back list, but won’t take up another one of the 281 invite spots, as she already has her official invite.
5. The final row of swimmers added won’t come out exactly even. In the final row, the swimmers with entry times closest to the NCAA ‘A’ cut will get added first, and when the 235th man or 281st woman is added, the process stops. So the 100 fly could have 38 women and the 200 fly 39 women – that would mean the 39th 200 flyer was closer to the NCAA ‘A’ cut than the 39th 100 flyer and therefore won the ‘tie-breaker’ for the final spot.
Arizona State & Florida
Unlike the women’s side, where Virginia had 19 swimmers invited, the Sun Devil men will most likely have 17 men invited to the meet. This is still under the allowed roster limit of 18 athletes (with divers counting as half). The Florida men most likely have the second most athletes invited with 16.
2024 INVITED SWIMMER PROJECTIONS By Team (Before NC State’s cuts)
|Rank
|School
|Invitees
|1
|NC State
|19
|2
|Arizona State
|17
|3
|Florida
|16
|4
|California, Berkeley
|14
|5
|Indiana
|12
|6
|Stanford
|11
|6
|Auburn
|11
|8
|Tennessee
|9
|8
|Georgia
|9
|8
|Louisville
|9
|11
|VA Tech
|8
|12
|Ohio State
|7
|12
|Texas A&M
|7
|12
|Texas
|7
|15
|Notre Dame
|6
|15
|Michigan
|6
|15
|Southern California
|6
|18
|Alabama
|4
|18
|Florida State
|4
|18
|Minnesota
|4
|18
|North Carolina, Chapel Hill
|4
|22
|Virginia
|3
|22
|Pennsylvania State
|3
|22
|Southernethodist
|3
|22
|Georgia Institute of Technology
|3
|22
|Kentucky
|3
|22
|Missouri
|3
|22
|Louisiana State
|3
|22
|Arizona
|3
|22
|Wisconsin, Madison
|3
|31
|Brigham Young
|2
|31
|Northwestern
|2
|31
|Pittsburgh
|2
|34
|Pennsylvania
|1
|34
|Wisconsin, Madison
|1
|34
|Brown
|1
|34
|Towson
|1
|34
|Utah
|1
|34
|Cincinnati
|1
|34
|George Washington
|1
|34
|U.S. Military Academy
|1
|34
|Georgia Institute of Technology
|1
|34
|Delaware
|1
|34
|Southern Illinois Univ at Carbondale
|1
|34
|Harvard
|1
|34
|South Carolina, Columbia
|1
Projected Alternates
With the projected cut line falling seven lines into row 30, the NCAA tiebreaker comes into play to determine who is selected. The NCAA uses a simple formula to determine how close the swimmer is to the NCAA ‘A’ cut to break ties, a change that was made five years ago. The mathematical formula is the A cut divided by the swimmer’s time, with the highest percentage (or closest relative time to the A cut) winning the tiebreak.
|31
|Zuchowski, Josh
|19
|Stanford
|1:40.62
|0.985191811
|200 Back
|31
|Bart, Christian
|24
|Oakland
|51.90
|0.984585742
|100 Breast
|31
|Ponce De Leon, Rafael
|23
|Tennessee
|4:14.93
|0.983564116
|500 Free
|31
|Rivers, Hank
|20
|California, Berkeley
|1:53.13
|0.981967648
|200 Breast
|31
|Berlitz, Danny
|22
|West Virginia
|3:43.02
|0.981526321
|400 IM
|31
|Samuels, Brady
|21
|Purdue
|45.57
|0.981127935
|100 Back
|31
|Bloebaum, Carl
|20
|VA Tech
|1:42.16
|0.980422866
|200 Fly
|32
|Rincon, Anthony
|22
|Harvard
|1:40.64
|0.984996025
|200 Back
|32
|Wadsworth, Jack
|21
|Arizona State
|1:40.64
|0.984996025
|200 Back
|32
|Saleem, Ziyad
|21
|California, Berkeley
|1:40.64
|0.984996025
|200 Back
INVITEES
|1
|Crooks, Jordan
|21
|Tennessee
|17.99
|1.046136743
|50 Free
|1
|Kos, Hubert
|20
|Arizona State
|1:35.69
|1.03594942
|200 Back
|1
|Marchand, Leon
|21
|Arizona State
|1:48.60
|1.022928177
|200 Breast
|1
|Kharun, Ilya
|19
|Arizona State
|1:37.93
|1.022771367
|200 Fly
|1
|Guiliano, Chris
|20
|Notre Dame
|40.62
|1.021664205
|100 Free
|1
|Liendo, Josh
|21
|Florida
|43.89
|1.017088175
|100 Fly
|1
|Sarkany, Zalan
|20
|Arizona State
|14:23.01
|1.016569912
|1650 Free
|1
|McDuff, Macguire
|21
|Florida
|1:30.64
|1.012135922
|200 Free
|1
|Bell, Liam
|23
|California, Berkeley
|50.89
|1.004126547
|100 Breast
|1
|Nichols, Noah
|21
|Virginia
|50.89
|1.004126547
|100 Breast
|2
|Marshall, Jonny
|19
|Florida
|1:36.68
|1.025341332
|200 Back
|2
|mcdonald, owen
|20
|Arizona State
|1:39.35
|1.016909914
|200 IM
|2
|Minakov, Andrei
|22
|Stanford
|1:38.61
|1.015718487
|200 Fly
|2
|Ramadan, Youssef
|21
|VA Tech
|44.06
|1.013163867
|100 Fly
|2
|Fallon, Matthew
|21
|Pennsylvania
|1:49.75
|1.012209567
|200 Breast
|2
|Hawke, Charlie
|21
|Alabama
|1:30.75
|1.010909091
|200 Free
|2
|Schlicht, David
|24
|Arizona State
|3:37.97
|1.004266642
|400 IM
|2
|Clark, Charlie
|21
|Ohio State
|14:35.00
|1.00264
|1650 Free
|3
|Lasco, Destin
|22
|California, Berkeley
|44.28
|1.00971093
|100 Back
|3
|Coll Marti, Carles
|22
|VA Tech
|1:50.08
|1.009175145
|200 Breast
|3
|Cohen Groumi, Gal
|21
|Michigan
|1:39.60
|1.00562249
|200 Fly
|3
|Magahey, Jake
|22
|Georgia
|4:09.38
|1.005453525
|500 Free
|3
|Nelson, Baylor
|20
|Texas A&M
|3:38.05
|1.003898188
|400 IM
|3
|Chmielewski, Krzysztof
|19
|Southern California
|14:37.74
|0.999510105
|1650 Free
|4
|Dunham, Bradley
|23
|Georgia
|1:37.80
|1.013599182
|200 Back
|4
|Santos, Guilherme
|21
|Tennessee
|40.99
|1.012442059
|100 Free
|4
|Dolan, Jack
|23
|Arizona State
|18.61
|1.011284256
|50 Free
|4
|Miller, Luke
|21
|North Carolina State
|44.17
|1.010640706
|100 Fly
|4
|Stokowski, Kacper
|25
|North Carolina State
|44.36
|1.007889991
|100 Back
|4
|Sanchez, Alex
|21
|Texas A&M
|1:50.36
|1.006614715
|200 Breast
|4
|Bowers, Noah
|22
|North Carolina State
|1:39.65
|1.005117913
|200 Fly
|4
|Maurer, Rex
|19
|Stanford
|3:38.10
|1.003668042
|400 IM
|4
|Savickas, Aleksas
|21
|Florida
|51.01
|1.00176436
|100 Breast
|4
|Jett, Gabriel
|21
|California, Berkeley
|4:10.43
|1.001237871
|500 Free
|4
|Taylor, Andrew
|19
|Florida
|14:38.41
|0.998747737
|1650 Free
|5
|Frankel, Tomer
|23
|Indiana
|44.32
|1.007220217
|100 Fly
|5
|Yep, Jassen
|21
|Indiana
|1:50.40
|1.00625
|200 Breast
|5
|Modglin, Will
|19
|Texas
|44.49
|1.004944931
|100 Back
|5
|Rose, Dare
|21
|California, Berkeley
|1:39.76
|1.004009623
|200 Fly
|5
|Bustos, Arsenio
|21
|North Carolina State
|1:40.75
|1.002779156
|200 IM
|5
|Varjasi, Peter
|24
|Florida State
|51.07
|1.000587429
|100 Breast
|5
|Mathias, Mason
|21
|Auburn
|4:11.03
|0.99884476
|500 Free
|5
|Linscheer, Gio
|19
|Florida
|14:38.78
|0.998327226
|1650 Free
|5
|Grum, Ian
|22
|Georgia
|3:39.48
|0.99735739
|400 IM
|6
|Stoffle, Aidan
|23
|Auburn
|1:38.57
|1.005681242
|200 Back
|6
|Van Renen, Ruard
|20
|Georgia
|44.50
|1.004719101
|100 Back
|6
|Brownstead, Matt
|21
|Virginia
|18.74
|1.004268943
|50 Free
|6
|LAZZERINI, Mariano
|20
|Pennsylvania State
|51.08
|1.000391543
|100 Breast
|6
|Mitchell, Jake
|22
|Florida
|1:31.84
|0.99891115
|200 Free
|6
|Aslan, Yigit
|21
|Wisconsin, Madison
|4:11.20
|0.99816879
|500 Free
|6
|Dant, Ross
|23
|North Carolina State
|14:39.34
|0.99769145
|1650 Free
|7
|Buff, Scotty
|19
|Florida
|44.38
|1.005858495
|100 Fly
|7
|Torepe-Ormsby, Taiko
|20
|Wisconsin, Madison
|18.76
|1.003198294
|50 Free
|7
|Petrashov, Denis
|24
|Louisville
|1:50.81
|1.002526848
|200 Breast
|7
|Alexy, Jack
|21
|California, Berkeley
|41.4
|1.002415459
|100 Free
|7
|Burns, Brendan
|22
|Indiana
|44.62
|1.002017033
|100 Back
|7
|Sammon, Patrick
|20
|Arizona State
|1:31.87
|0.998584957
|200 Free
|7
|Polonsky, Ron
|22
|Stanford
|1:41.25
|0.99782716
|200 IM
|7
|Laur, Mason
|21
|Florida
|3:39.65
|0.996585477
|400 IM
|7
|Lloyd, Owen
|22
|North Carolina State
|14:41.32
|0.995450007
|1650 Free
|8
|Hayes, Aiden
|20
|North Carolina State
|44.41
|1.005179014
|100 Fly
|8
|Seeliger, Bjorn
|24
|California, Berkeley
|41.41
|1.002173388
|100 Free
|8
|Matheny, Josh
|21
|Indiana
|1:51.13
|0.999640061
|200 Breast
|8
|Morley, Cooper
|20
|Pennsylvania State
|44.74
|0.999329459
|100 Back
|8
|Hobson, Luke
|20
|Texas
|1:31.88
|0.998476273
|200 Free
|8
|Germonprez, Nate
|19
|Texas
|1:41.29
|0.997433113
|200 IM
|8
|Soloveychik, Bar
|23
|Minnesota
|4:11.49
|0.997017774
|500 Free
|8
|Espernberger, Martin
|20
|Tennessee
|1:40.47
|0.996914502
|200 Fly
|8
|Campbell, Sam
|20
|Ohio State
|14:42.63
|0.993972559
|1650 Free
|9
|Tiffany, Jordan
|22
|Brigham Young
|44.51
|1.002920692
|100 Fly
|9
|Kulow, Jonny
|19
|Arizona State
|41.44
|1.001447876
|100 Free
|9
|Branzell, Reese
|21
|Georgia
|41.44
|1.001447876
|100 Free
|9
|Stoffle, Nate
|21
|Auburn
|1:39.01
|1.001211999
|200 Back
|9
|McCarty, Quintin
|20
|North Carolina State
|18.8
|1.00106383
|50 Free
|9
|Crisci, Flynn
|23
|Tennessee
|51.19
|0.998241844
|100 Breast
|9
|Koski, Tomas
|19
|Georgia
|1:31.93
|0.99793321
|200 Free
|9
|Chaney, Adam
|22
|Florida
|44.87
|0.996434143
|100 Back
|9
|Chmielewski, Michal
|19
|Southern California
|1:40.63
|0.995329425
|200 Fly
|9
|Hoagland, Jack
|23
|Southernethodist
|14:44.08
|0.992342322
|1650 Free
|10
|Elaraby, Abdelrahman
|24
|Notre Dame
|18.82
|1
|50 Free
|10
|Jones, Keaton
|19
|California, Berkeley
|1:39.18
|0.999495866
|200 Back
|10
|Hanson, Robin
|22
|California, Berkeley
|1:31.95
|0.99771615
|200 Free
|10
|Colson, Alex
|23
|Arizona State
|1:40.78
|0.993847986
|200 Fly
|10
|Martter, Cale
|20
|Arizona State
|3:40.53
|0.992608715
|400 IM
|10
|Kilavuz, Mert
|20
|Georgia Institute of Technology
|14:44.15
|0.992263756
|1650 Free
|11
|Janton, Tommy
|20
|Notre Dame
|1:39.21
|0.99919363
|200 Back
|11
|Foster, Jake
|23
|Texas
|51.22
|0.997657165
|100 Breast
|11
|Carrozza, Coby
|22
|Texas
|1:31.97
|0.997499185
|200 Free
|11
|Alves, Kaique
|23
|Alabama
|1:31.97
|0.997499185
|200 Free
|11
|Foote, Connor
|20
|Texas A&M
|44.76
|0.997319035
|100 Fly
|11
|Kelly, Jack
|20
|Brown
|1:51.63
|0.995162591
|200 Breast
|11
|Ray, Tyler
|19
|Michigan
|1:40.80
|0.993650794
|200 Fly
|11
|Sandidge, Levi
|19
|Kentucky
|14:44.24
|0.992162761
|1650 Free
|11
|Jankovics, Tristan
|19
|Ohio State
|3:40.89
|0.990990991
|400 IM
|12
|Ponsler, Kyle
|20
|North Carolina State
|1:43.24
|2.120302208
|400 IM
|12
|Jensen, Matthew
|22
|California, Berkeley
|41.57
|0.998316093
|100 Free
|12
|Diehl, Daniel
|18
|North Carolina State
|1:39.30
|0.998288016
|200 Back
|12
|Smith, Julian
|21
|Florida
|51.26
|0.996878658
|100 Breast
|12
|Bochenski, Grant
|20
|Missouri
|44.96
|0.994439502
|100 Back
|12
|Zubik, Jan
|21
|Missouri
|1:40.95
|0.992174344
|200 Fly
|12
|Connery, Tim
|21
|Virginia
|1:41.86
|0.991851561
|200 IM
|12
|Matheson, Daniel
|21
|Arizona State
|14:44.85
|0.991478782
|1650 Free
|13
|Whitfield, Brendan
|19
|VA Tech
|41.61
|0.997356405
|100 Free
|13
|Brooks, Guy
|21
|Louisville
|1:32.00
|0.997173913
|200 Free
|13
|Henderson, Noah
|22
|North Carolina State
|44.8
|0.996428571
|100 Fly
|13
|Fan, Zhier
|19
|Stanford
|51.29
|0.996295574
|100 Breast
|13
|Lierz, Harrison
|21
|Tennessee
|44.98
|0.993997332
|100 Back
|13
|Hill, Julian
|23
|Arizona State
|4:12.37
|0.993541229
|500 Free
|13
|Pouch, Aj
|23
|VA Tech
|1:51.86
|0.993116395
|200 Breast
|13
|Prolo, Brad
|25
|Brigham Young
|1:41.15
|0.990212556
|200 Fly
|14
|Navikonis, Tomas
|20
|Ohio State
|1:32.01
|0.997065536
|200 Free
|14
|Benzing, Brian
|22
|Towson
|51.30
|0.996101365
|100 Breast
|14
|Brooks, Finn
|20
|Indiana
|51.30
|0.996101365
|100 Breast
|14
|Reich, Max
|22
|Indiana
|1:51.89
|0.992850121
|200 Breast
|14
|Custer, Liam
|19
|Stanford
|14:46.22
|0.989946063
|1650 Free
|14
|Barnett, Toby
|19
|Indiana
|3:41.37
|0.98884221
|400 IM
|15
|McFadden, Henry
|18
|Stanford
|1:32.03
|0.996848854
|200 Free
|15
|Miroslaw, Rafael
|23
|Indiana
|1:32.03
|0.996848854
|200 Free
|15
|Sequeira, Aaron
|22
|Stanford
|1:39.62
|0.995081309
|200 Back
|15
|Filion, Tanner
|23
|Notre Dame
|44.99
|0.993776395
|100 Back
|15
|Hribar, Jere
|20
|Louisiana State
|41.76
|0.993773946
|100 Free
|15
|Barr, Luke
|20
|Indiana
|1:42.00
|0.990490196
|200 IM
|15
|Nagy, Chris
|21
|Minnesota
|14:46.36
|0.989789702
|1650 Free
|15
|Yanchev, Yordan
|22
|Florida State
|4:13.35
|0.989698046
|500 Free
|15
|Fields, Cotton
|21
|Southernethodist
|3:41.42
|0.988618914
|400 IM
|16
|Horner, Jaek
|23
|Utah
|51.32
|0.995713172
|100 Breast
|16
|Van Westering, Kai
|20
|Indiana
|1:39.74
|0.993884099
|200 Back
|16
|Tirheimer, Logan
|22
|Auburn
|18.95
|0.993139842
|50 Free
|16
|Gu, Rafael
|19
|Stanford
|44.99
|0.992220493
|100 Fly
|16
|Gonzalez Pinero, Joaquin
|21
|Florida
|1:42.07
|0.989810914
|200 IM
|16
|Rathle, Jacques
|20
|Auburn
|3:41.52
|0.988172625
|400 IM
|17
|Kovac, Danny
|23
|Southernethodist
|45.03
|0.991339107
|100 Fly
|17
|Mihm, Rick
|22
|Stanford
|1:42.10
|0.989520078
|200 IM
|17
|Bonson, Michael
|21
|Auburn
|4:13.50
|0.989112426
|500 Free
|17
|Sibirtsev, Ilia
|22
|Louisville
|14:47.31
|0.988729982
|1650 Free
|17
|Geer, Colin
|19
|Michigan
|1:41.32
|0.988551125
|200 Fly
|17
|Mark Torok, Dominik
|21
|Wisconsin, Madison
|3:41.69
|0.987414859
|400 IM
|18
|Daleiden Ciuferri, Ralph
|21
|Arizona
|1:32.19
|0.995118776
|200 Free
|18
|Somerset, Sebastian
|23
|California, Berkeley
|1:39.84
|0.992888622
|200 Back
|18
|Bethel, Henry
|21
|Auburn
|51.51
|0.992040381
|100 Breast
|18
|Saka, Berke
|20
|Georgia Institute of Technology
|1:42.19
|0.988648596
|200 IM
|18
|Plage, James
|21
|North Carolina State
|14:47.41
|0.988618564
|1650 Free
|19
|Tapp, Hunter
|22
|North Carolina State
|1:39.88
|0.992490989
|200 Back
|19
|Dobrzanski, Andy
|19
|Arizona State
|51.52
|0.991847826
|100 Breast
|19
|Makrygiannis, Vaggelis
|23
|Southern California
|45.11
|0.991132787
|100 Back
|19
|Salls, Drew
|20
|North Carolina State
|18.99
|0.99104792
|50 Free
|19
|Hick, Carson
|18
|Kentucky
|14:47.84
|0.988139755
|1650 Free
|19
|Ben-Shitrit, Eitan
|20
|Michigan
|1:42.26
|0.987971836
|200 IM
|19
|Dillard, Ben
|22
|Southern California
|1:52.50
|0.987466667
|200 Breast
|19
|Driggers, Landon
|22
|Tennessee
|3:42.03
|0.985902806
|400 IM
|20
|Sartori, Murilo
|21
|Louisville
|1:32.35
|0.993394694
|200 Free
|20
|Millard, Jackson
|20
|Louisville
|1:39.94
|0.991895137
|200 Back
|20
|O’Grady, Chris
|21
|Southern California
|51.53
|0.991655346
|100 Breast
|20
|Gentry, Marcus
|19
|Notre Dame
|45.12
|0.990913121
|100 Back
|20
|Williams, Hudson
|19
|North Carolina State
|42.01
|0.987860033
|100 Free
|20
|Axon, Alex
|20
|Ohio State
|4:13.90
|0.987554155
|500 Free
|20
|Gustafson, charles
|22
|Ohio State
|1:41.47
|0.98708978
|200 Fly
|20
|Brown, Logan
|19
|Texas A&M
|1:52.66
|0.986064264
|200 Breast
|21
|Dupont Cabrera, Andres
|20
|Stanford
|1:32.42
|0.992642285
|200 Free
|21
|Gubeno, Hunter
|21
|Cincinnati
|1:39.95
|0.991795898
|200 Back
|21
|Szabados, Bence
|22
|Michigan
|19.00
|0.990526316
|50 Free
|21
|Matic, Djurdje
|23
|George Washington
|45.1
|0.989800443
|100 Fly
|21
|Norris, Lance
|20
|North Carolina State
|14:48.34
|0.987583583
|1650 Free
|21
|Lekic, Jovan
|20
|Louisiana State
|4:13.93
|0.987437483
|500 Free
|21
|Saldo, Gustavo
|21
|Louisville
|1:41.49
|0.986895261
|200 Fly
|21
|Kopp, Tyler
|21
|California, Berkeley
|3:42.13
|0.985458965
|400 IM
|22
|Dominguez Calonge, Luis
|21
|VA Tech
|1:32.45
|0.992320173
|200 Free
|22
|Powe, Sam
|19
|Georgia
|1:39.96
|0.991696679
|200 Back
|22
|Rankin, Kohen
|20
|U.S. Military Academy
|51.62
|0.989926385
|100 Breast
|22
|Fullum-Huot, Ed
|21
|Florida
|19.02
|0.989484753
|50 Free
|22
|Downing, Dillon
|23
|Georgia
|19.02
|0.989484753
|50 Free
|22
|Senc-Samardzic, Filip
|18
|Arizona State
|45.18
|0.988047809
|100 Fly
|22
|Lindholm, Oskar
|22
|Florida
|4:14.24
|0.98623348
|500 Free
|22
|Naughton, Haakon
|20
|Arizona
|1:41.67
|0.985148028
|200 Fly
|22
|Brown, Eric
|21
|Florida
|14:50.57
|0.985110659
|1650 Free
|22
|Hils, Zach
|23
|Georgia
|1:42.58
|0.984889842
|200 IM
|22
|Dramm, Louis
|22
|North Carolina, Chapel Hill
|3:42.33
|0.984572482
|400 IM
|22
|Schmidt, Danny
|22
|Auburn
|3:42.33
|0.984572482
|400 IM
|23
|Marcum, Jake
|23
|Alabama
|1:40.10
|0.99030969
|200 Back
|23
|Odorici, Leandro
|21
|Georgia Institute of Technology
|51.69
|0.9885858
|100 Breast
|23
|Wilson, Max
|19
|Florida State
|45.24
|0.988284704
|100 Back
|23
|Harabagiu, Davide
|19
|Minnesota
|45.19
|0.987829166
|100 Fly
|23
|Poelke, Boyd
|22
|North Carolina, Chapel Hill
|45.19
|0.987829166
|100 Fly
|23
|Martin, Andrew
|23
|Northwestern
|14:51.13
|0.984491601
|1650 Free
|23
|Bacon, Tate
|19
|Notre Dame
|1:41.76
|0.98427673
|200 Fly
|24
|Maurer, Luke
|22
|Stanford
|1:32.72
|0.989430544
|200 Free
|24
|Frandson, Trent
|21
|California, Berkeley
|1:32.72
|0.989430544
|200 Free
|24
|Hagar, Tommy
|19
|Alabama
|1:40.20
|0.989321357
|200 Back
|24
|Peel, Cam
|23
|Arizona State
|19.03
|0.988964792
|50 Free
|24
|Bried, Tommy
|20
|Louisville
|3:42.36
|0.984439647
|400 IM
|24
|Neverman, Kaiser
|21
|Minnesota
|1:42.75
|0.983260341
|200 IM
|25
|Ewing, JT
|19
|North Carolina State
|1:40.21
|0.989222632
|200 Back
|25
|Khaled, Sohib
|20
|Auburn
|45.20
|0.987610619
|100 Fly
|25
|Molla Yanes, Mario
|21
|VA Tech
|45.20
|0.987610619
|100 Fly
|25
|Mason, Mitch
|21
|Louisiana State
|51.77
|0.987058142
|100 Breast
|25
|Palmer, Tommy
|20
|Arizona
|19.08
|0.986373166
|50 Free
|25
|Matteazzi, Max
|25
|Pittsburgh
|3:42.38
|0.984351111
|400 IM
|25
|Dickey, Trey
|21
|Texas A&M
|14:51.46
|0.984127162
|1650 Free
|25
|Lunak, Seb
|22
|North Carolina, Chapel Hill
|1:41.78
|0.984083317
|200 Fly
|25
|Vegas, Armando
|22
|Indiana
|1:41.78
|0.984083317
|200 Fly
|25
|Bretzmann, Peter
|21
|Florida
|1:53.05
|0.982662539
|200 Breast
|26
|Sabev, Tonislav Sabev
|21
|Delaware
|51.87
|0.985155196
|100 Breast
|26
|Metzler, Alex
|21
|Ohio State
|14:52.69
|0.982771175
|1650 Free
|27
|Mefford, Colby
|22
|California, Berkeley
|1:40.38
|0.98754732
|200 Back
|27
|Wilkening, Jack
|19
|Michigan
|45.35
|0.985887541
|100 Back
|27
|Lowe, Dalton
|21
|Louisville
|45.30
|0.985430464
|100 Fly
|27
|Fox, Jerry
|18
|North Carolina State
|19.12
|0.984309623
|50 Free
|27
|Selin, Artem
|21
|Southern California
|19.12
|0.984309623
|50 Free
|27
|Santiago, Alex
|21
|Southern Illinois Univ at Carbondale
|19.12
|0.984309623
|50 Free
|27
|Kabbara, Munzy
|21
|Texas A&M
|3:42.65
|0.983157422
|400 IM
|27
|Grant, Gunner
|22
|Harvard
|1:42.83
|0.982495381
|200 IM
|27
|Delmar, Ben
|18
|North Carolina, Chapel Hill
|1:53.08
|0.982401839
|200 Breast
|27
|Davis, Grant
|20
|Auburn
|14:53.68
|0.981682481
|1650 Free
|28
|Husband, Ryan
|22
|Auburn
|1:32.90
|0.987513455
|200 Free
|28
|O’Connor, Christopher
|22
|Texas
|1:40.42
|0.987153953
|200 Back
|28
|Soderlund, Jacob
|21
|California, Berkeley
|51.88
|0.984965305
|100 Breast
|28
|Crane, Sterling
|23
|Texas
|1:42.02
|0.981768281
|200 Fly
|28
|Narvid, Jake
|21
|Tennessee
|14:54.06
|0.981265239
|1650 Free
|29
|Behar, Tiago
|22
|Arizona State
|1:32.91
|0.987407168
|200 Free
|29
|Garcia, Nico
|21
|VA Tech
|1:40.55
|0.985877673
|200 Back
|29
|Hayon, Will
|19
|VA Tech
|45.35
|0.984343991
|100 Fly
|29
|Goncharov, Steph
|20
|Pittsburgh
|45.44
|0.983934859
|100 Back
|29
|Nosack, Diego
|19
|Northwestern
|3:42.69
|0.982980825
|400 IM
|29
|Goodwin, Will
|23
|Missouri
|1:53.12
|0.982054455
|200 Breast
|29
|Ribeiro, Vincent
|21
|Texas A&M
|1:53.12
|0.982054455
|200 Breast
|29
|Fry, Connor
|18
|South Carolina, Columbia
|14:54.52
|0.980760631
|1650 Free
|30
|Loktev, Denis
|23
|Louisville
|1:32.92
|0.987300904
|200 Free
|30
|Baganha, Victor
|21
|Pennsylvania State
|45.37
|0.983910073
|100 Fly
|30
|Tepper, Joey
|21
|Tennessee
|4:14.90
|0.983679874
|500 Free
|30
|Hoover, Sam
|20
|North Carolina State
|42.19
|0.983645414
|100 Free
|30
|Crisci, Aidan
|21
|Tennessee
|3:42.93
|0.981922577
|400 IM
|30
|Merani, Ryan
|19
|Kentucky
|1:42.10
|0.980999021
|200 Fly
|30
|Herbet, Mason
|22
|Florida State
|1:43.05
|0.980397865
|200 IM
|30
|Dewitt, Tristan
|22
|Indiana
|14:54.92
|0.980322263
|1650 Free
|31
|Unlu, Baturalp
|21
|Georgia Institute of Technology
|1:32.93
|0.987194663
|200 Free
who will NC State drop? My uninformed guess is Norris and/or Ewing (both if they drop to 17 for a diver) because of less potential relay value than some of their other qualifiers in the 20-30 range. Tough decision for a coach to make for sure.
Thanks for all the updates and fast math adjustments!
Based on socials, it appears that NCState is electing to bring their male diver, so will need to remove two swimmers to go from 19 down to 17.
Cotton Fields is in, do not care about the rest…
Wisconsin on the list twice. I think they have 3.
Props to the Swimswam editors for getting their mistakes corrected so quickly! Doing a serious favor for all of us swim nerds who can’t do the math for ourselves.
7 projected qualifiers for Texas… haven’t seen that… ever
I counted 18 for NC State in your list, and I think they’ve had at least one diver qualify. Another year, another qualifier left off….another 4th place finish?
Count again – hard with the doubles shown but I think it’s 20
I counted 21, not including the possibility for divers at zones this week.
Found the duplicates. Hold please.
You have Aiden Hayes listed as 8 on the 100 Fl and also as 16 on the 200 Fl
Sorry, hit Send too soon…..
Shouldn’t he be listed only once? Or should he be listed in each event in which he qualifies.
yep, Hayes on there twice. so I think 20 for NC State swimmers plus had a diver qualify.
Bowers also listed twice so maybe it’s 19?
It’s 19.