(UPDATED) Projecting The Cutline: 2024 Men’s NCAA Championships

2024 MEN’S NCAA SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Note: the pre-cut psych sheets are not final. Last year, an error was identified in the seed time of a women’s UNC 100 freestyler, which resulted in an update in the projections. Final selections are released on Wednesday afternoon. Any changes that happen before that release will re-run the math, any changes that happen after that release (such as a swimmer scratching the meet, which often happens) will pull in the next alternate regardless of event.

The pre-selection psych sheets for the 2024 Men’s NCAA Swimming & Diving Championships were released Tuesday morning, showing team’s selected event entries for the meet.

This year’s cutline falls 1 Spot into Row 31, which is around where it was last year as it was also in the middle of line 30 last year.

  • A big thank you to SwimSwam’s Andrew Mering for running the numbers.

NC State was required to drop at least one of their 19 invited swimmers by Tuesday at noon to get under the cap of 18. That doesn’t necessarily mean that Dewitt is in – the whole process will be re-run to see who on the new 31 line is next-closest to the “A” cut.

This year, as things sit now, Unlu Baturalp of Georgia Tech is the last swimmer invited to the meet with his 1:32.93 in the 200 free from the ACC Championships, and Josh Zuchowski of Stanford is the first swimmer out with his 1:40.62 from the prelims of the Pac-12 Championships is the first swimmer out. While NC State’s choice doesn’t mean that Zuchwoski gets in, it won’t change Baturalp’s invite.

NC State also has already had a diver qualify at the Zone Diving Championships, so they’ll have to choose to take him or a swimmer.

Any cuts made after official invites are released tomorrow will go to the alternates list.

A total of 46 schools have been invited (so far) to the NCAA Championships, but that number could change after NC State makes their decision.

Selection process

1. 35 of the men’s spots and 41 of the women’s spots are set aside for divers, who qualify for the meet at zone competitions closer the NCAA Championships. That leaves 235 men’s spots and 281 for the women.

2. Every ‘A’ cut put up this season is added.

3. The next fastest swimmers in each event are added until every event has the same number of entries. For example, if the 50 free were to have the most ‘A’ cuts of any event with 10, then every other event would get swimmers with the top 10 fastest times in.

4. Finally, one entry is added to each event to keep the entries per event even. This process is repeated until all of the swimming spots (235 for men, 281 for women) are filled. Keep in mind that as more rows are added, swimmers will start to double and triple up. The #1 seed in the 200 back might be the #15 seed in the 100 back – as the 15th row of swimmers is added to each event, she’ll be added to the 100 back list, but won’t take up another one of the 281 invite spots, as she already has her official invite.

5. The final row of swimmers added won’t come out exactly even. In the final row, the swimmers with entry times closest to the NCAA ‘A’ cut will get added first, and when the 235th man or 281st woman is added, the process stops. So the 100 fly could have 38 women and the 200 fly 39 women – that would mean the 39th 200 flyer was closer to the NCAA ‘A’ cut than the 39th 100 flyer and therefore won the ‘tie-breaker’ for the final spot.

Arizona State & Florida

Unlike the women’s side, where Virginia had 19 swimmers invited, the Sun Devil men will most likely have 17 men invited to the meet. This is still under the allowed roster limit of 18 athletes (with divers counting as half). The Florida men most likely have the second most athletes invited with 16.

2024 INVITED SWIMMER PROJECTIONS By Team (Before NC State’s cuts)

Rank School Invitees
1 NC State 19
2 Arizona State 17
3 Florida 16
4 California, Berkeley 14
5 Indiana 12
6 Stanford 11
6 Auburn 11
8 Tennessee 9
8 Georgia 9
8 Louisville 9
11 VA Tech 8
12 Ohio State 7
12 Texas A&M 7
12 Texas 7
15 Notre Dame 6
15 Michigan 6
15 Southern California 6
18 Alabama 4
18 Florida State 4
18 Minnesota 4
18 North Carolina, Chapel Hill 4
22 Virginia 3
22 Pennsylvania State 3
22 Southernethodist 3
22 Georgia Institute of Technology 3
22 Kentucky 3
22 Missouri 3
22 Louisiana State 3
22 Arizona 3
22 Wisconsin, Madison 3
31 Brigham Young 2
31 Northwestern 2
31 Pittsburgh 2
34 Pennsylvania 1
34 Wisconsin, Madison 1
34 Brown 1
34 Towson 1
34 Utah 1
34 Cincinnati 1
34 George Washington 1
34 U.S. Military Academy 1
34 Georgia Institute of Technology 1
34 Delaware 1
34 Southern Illinois Univ at Carbondale 1
34 Harvard 1
34 South Carolina, Columbia 1

Projected Alternates

With the projected cut line falling seven lines into row 30, the NCAA tiebreaker comes into play to determine who is selected. The NCAA uses a simple formula to determine how close the swimmer is to the NCAA ‘A’ cut to break ties, a change that was made five years ago. The mathematical formula is the A cut divided by the swimmer’s time, with the highest percentage (or closest relative time to the A cut) winning the tiebreak.

31 Zuchowski, Josh 19 Stanford 1:40.62 0.985191811 200 Back
31 Bart, Christian 24 Oakland 51.90 0.984585742 100 Breast
31 Ponce De Leon, Rafael 23 Tennessee 4:14.93 0.983564116 500 Free
31 Rivers, Hank 20 California, Berkeley 1:53.13 0.981967648 200 Breast
31 Berlitz, Danny 22 West Virginia 3:43.02 0.981526321 400 IM
31 Samuels, Brady 21 Purdue 45.57 0.981127935 100 Back
31 Bloebaum, Carl 20 VA Tech 1:42.16 0.980422866 200 Fly
32 Rincon, Anthony 22 Harvard 1:40.64 0.984996025 200 Back
32 Wadsworth, Jack 21 Arizona State 1:40.64 0.984996025 200 Back
32 Saleem, Ziyad 21 California, Berkeley 1:40.64 0.984996025 200 Back

INVITEES

1 Crooks, Jordan 21 Tennessee 17.99 1.046136743 50 Free
1 Kos, Hubert 20 Arizona State 1:35.69 1.03594942 200 Back
1 Marchand, Leon 21 Arizona State 1:48.60 1.022928177 200 Breast
1 Kharun, Ilya 19 Arizona State 1:37.93 1.022771367 200 Fly
1 Guiliano, Chris 20 Notre Dame 40.62 1.021664205 100 Free
1 Liendo, Josh 21 Florida 43.89 1.017088175 100 Fly
1 Sarkany, Zalan 20 Arizona State 14:23.01 1.016569912 1650 Free
1 McDuff, Macguire 21 Florida 1:30.64 1.012135922 200 Free
1 Bell, Liam 23 California, Berkeley 50.89 1.004126547 100 Breast
1 Nichols, Noah 21 Virginia 50.89 1.004126547 100 Breast
2 Marshall, Jonny 19 Florida 1:36.68 1.025341332 200 Back
2 mcdonald, owen 20 Arizona State 1:39.35 1.016909914 200 IM
2 Minakov, Andrei 22 Stanford 1:38.61 1.015718487 200 Fly
2 Ramadan, Youssef 21 VA Tech 44.06 1.013163867 100 Fly
2 Fallon, Matthew 21 Pennsylvania 1:49.75 1.012209567 200 Breast
2 Hawke, Charlie 21 Alabama 1:30.75 1.010909091 200 Free
2 Schlicht, David 24 Arizona State 3:37.97 1.004266642 400 IM
2 Clark, Charlie 21 Ohio State 14:35.00 1.00264 1650 Free
3 Lasco, Destin 22 California, Berkeley 44.28 1.00971093 100 Back
3 Coll Marti, Carles 22 VA Tech 1:50.08 1.009175145 200 Breast
3 Cohen Groumi, Gal 21 Michigan 1:39.60 1.00562249 200 Fly
3 Magahey, Jake 22 Georgia 4:09.38 1.005453525 500 Free
3 Nelson, Baylor 20 Texas A&M 3:38.05 1.003898188 400 IM
3 Chmielewski, Krzysztof 19 Southern California 14:37.74 0.999510105 1650 Free
4 Dunham, Bradley 23 Georgia 1:37.80 1.013599182 200 Back
4 Santos, Guilherme 21 Tennessee 40.99 1.012442059 100 Free
4 Dolan, Jack 23 Arizona State 18.61 1.011284256 50 Free
4 Miller, Luke 21 North Carolina State 44.17 1.010640706 100 Fly
4 Stokowski, Kacper 25 North Carolina State 44.36 1.007889991 100 Back
4 Sanchez, Alex 21 Texas A&M 1:50.36 1.006614715 200 Breast
4 Bowers, Noah 22 North Carolina State 1:39.65 1.005117913 200 Fly
4 Maurer, Rex 19 Stanford 3:38.10 1.003668042 400 IM
4 Savickas, Aleksas 21 Florida 51.01 1.00176436 100 Breast
4 Jett, Gabriel 21 California, Berkeley 4:10.43 1.001237871 500 Free
4 Taylor, Andrew 19 Florida 14:38.41 0.998747737 1650 Free
5 Frankel, Tomer 23 Indiana 44.32 1.007220217 100 Fly
5 Yep, Jassen 21 Indiana 1:50.40 1.00625 200 Breast
5 Modglin, Will 19 Texas 44.49 1.004944931 100 Back
5 Rose, Dare 21 California, Berkeley 1:39.76 1.004009623 200 Fly
5 Bustos, Arsenio 21 North Carolina State 1:40.75 1.002779156 200 IM
5 Varjasi, Peter 24 Florida State 51.07 1.000587429 100 Breast
5 Mathias, Mason 21 Auburn 4:11.03 0.99884476 500 Free
5 Linscheer, Gio 19 Florida 14:38.78 0.998327226 1650 Free
5 Grum, Ian 22 Georgia 3:39.48 0.99735739 400 IM
6 Stoffle, Aidan 23 Auburn 1:38.57 1.005681242 200 Back
6 Van Renen, Ruard 20 Georgia 44.50 1.004719101 100 Back
6 Brownstead, Matt 21 Virginia 18.74 1.004268943 50 Free
6 LAZZERINI, Mariano 20 Pennsylvania State 51.08 1.000391543 100 Breast
6 Mitchell, Jake 22 Florida 1:31.84 0.99891115 200 Free
6 Aslan, Yigit 21 Wisconsin, Madison 4:11.20 0.99816879 500 Free
6 Dant, Ross 23 North Carolina State 14:39.34 0.99769145 1650 Free
7 Buff, Scotty 19 Florida 44.38 1.005858495 100 Fly
7 Torepe-Ormsby, Taiko 20 Wisconsin, Madison 18.76 1.003198294 50 Free
7 Petrashov, Denis 24 Louisville 1:50.81 1.002526848 200 Breast
7 Alexy, Jack 21 California, Berkeley 41.4 1.002415459 100 Free
7 Burns, Brendan 22 Indiana 44.62 1.002017033 100 Back
7 Sammon, Patrick 20 Arizona State 1:31.87 0.998584957 200 Free
7 Polonsky, Ron 22 Stanford 1:41.25 0.99782716 200 IM
7 Laur, Mason 21 Florida 3:39.65 0.996585477 400 IM
7 Lloyd, Owen 22 North Carolina State 14:41.32 0.995450007 1650 Free
8 Hayes, Aiden 20 North Carolina State 44.41 1.005179014 100 Fly
8 Seeliger, Bjorn 24 California, Berkeley 41.41 1.002173388 100 Free
8 Matheny, Josh 21 Indiana 1:51.13 0.999640061 200 Breast
8 Morley, Cooper 20 Pennsylvania State 44.74 0.999329459 100 Back
8 Hobson, Luke 20 Texas 1:31.88 0.998476273 200 Free
8 Germonprez, Nate 19 Texas 1:41.29 0.997433113 200 IM
8 Soloveychik, Bar 23 Minnesota 4:11.49 0.997017774 500 Free
8 Espernberger, Martin 20 Tennessee 1:40.47 0.996914502 200 Fly
8 Campbell, Sam 20 Ohio State 14:42.63 0.993972559 1650 Free
9 Tiffany, Jordan 22 Brigham Young 44.51 1.002920692 100 Fly
9 Kulow, Jonny 19 Arizona State 41.44 1.001447876 100 Free
9 Branzell, Reese 21 Georgia 41.44 1.001447876 100 Free
9 Stoffle, Nate 21 Auburn 1:39.01 1.001211999 200 Back
9 McCarty, Quintin 20 North Carolina State 18.8 1.00106383 50 Free
9 Crisci, Flynn 23 Tennessee 51.19 0.998241844 100 Breast
9 Koski, Tomas 19 Georgia 1:31.93 0.99793321 200 Free
9 Chaney, Adam 22 Florida 44.87 0.996434143 100 Back
9 Chmielewski, Michal 19 Southern California 1:40.63 0.995329425 200 Fly
9 Hoagland, Jack 23 Southernethodist 14:44.08 0.992342322 1650 Free
10 Elaraby, Abdelrahman 24 Notre Dame 18.82 1 50 Free
10 Jones, Keaton 19 California, Berkeley 1:39.18 0.999495866 200 Back
10 Hanson, Robin 22 California, Berkeley 1:31.95 0.99771615 200 Free
10 Colson, Alex 23 Arizona State 1:40.78 0.993847986 200 Fly
10 Martter, Cale 20 Arizona State 3:40.53 0.992608715 400 IM
10 Kilavuz, Mert 20 Georgia Institute of Technology 14:44.15 0.992263756 1650 Free
11 Janton, Tommy 20 Notre Dame 1:39.21 0.99919363 200 Back
11 Foster, Jake 23 Texas 51.22 0.997657165 100 Breast
11 Carrozza, Coby 22 Texas 1:31.97 0.997499185 200 Free
11 Alves, Kaique 23 Alabama 1:31.97 0.997499185 200 Free
11 Foote, Connor 20 Texas A&M 44.76 0.997319035 100 Fly
11 Kelly, Jack 20 Brown 1:51.63 0.995162591 200 Breast
11 Ray, Tyler 19 Michigan 1:40.80 0.993650794 200 Fly
11 Sandidge, Levi 19 Kentucky 14:44.24 0.992162761 1650 Free
11 Jankovics, Tristan 19 Ohio State 3:40.89 0.990990991 400 IM
12 Ponsler, Kyle 20 North Carolina State 1:43.24 2.120302208 400 IM
12 Jensen, Matthew 22 California, Berkeley 41.57 0.998316093 100 Free
12 Diehl, Daniel 18 North Carolina State 1:39.30 0.998288016 200 Back
12 Smith, Julian 21 Florida 51.26 0.996878658 100 Breast
12 Bochenski, Grant 20 Missouri 44.96 0.994439502 100 Back
12 Zubik, Jan 21 Missouri 1:40.95 0.992174344 200 Fly
12 Connery, Tim 21 Virginia 1:41.86 0.991851561 200 IM
12 Matheson, Daniel 21 Arizona State 14:44.85 0.991478782 1650 Free
13 Whitfield, Brendan 19 VA Tech 41.61 0.997356405 100 Free
13 Brooks, Guy 21 Louisville 1:32.00 0.997173913 200 Free
13 Henderson, Noah 22 North Carolina State 44.8 0.996428571 100 Fly
13 Fan, Zhier 19 Stanford 51.29 0.996295574 100 Breast
13 Lierz, Harrison 21 Tennessee 44.98 0.993997332 100 Back
13 Hill, Julian 23 Arizona State 4:12.37 0.993541229 500 Free
13 Pouch, Aj 23 VA Tech 1:51.86 0.993116395 200 Breast
13 Prolo, Brad 25 Brigham Young 1:41.15 0.990212556 200 Fly
14 Navikonis, Tomas 20 Ohio State 1:32.01 0.997065536 200 Free
14 Benzing, Brian 22 Towson 51.30 0.996101365 100 Breast
14 Brooks, Finn 20 Indiana 51.30 0.996101365 100 Breast
14 Reich, Max 22 Indiana 1:51.89 0.992850121 200 Breast
14 Custer, Liam 19 Stanford 14:46.22 0.989946063 1650 Free
14 Barnett, Toby 19 Indiana 3:41.37 0.98884221 400 IM
15 McFadden, Henry 18 Stanford 1:32.03 0.996848854 200 Free
15 Miroslaw, Rafael 23 Indiana 1:32.03 0.996848854 200 Free
15 Sequeira, Aaron 22 Stanford 1:39.62 0.995081309 200 Back
15 Filion, Tanner 23 Notre Dame 44.99 0.993776395 100 Back
15 Hribar, Jere 20 Louisiana State 41.76 0.993773946 100 Free
15 Barr, Luke 20 Indiana 1:42.00 0.990490196 200 IM
15 Nagy, Chris 21 Minnesota 14:46.36 0.989789702 1650 Free
15 Yanchev, Yordan 22 Florida State 4:13.35 0.989698046 500 Free
15 Fields, Cotton 21 Southernethodist 3:41.42 0.988618914 400 IM
16 Horner, Jaek 23 Utah 51.32 0.995713172 100 Breast
16 Van Westering, Kai 20 Indiana 1:39.74 0.993884099 200 Back
16 Tirheimer, Logan 22 Auburn 18.95 0.993139842 50 Free
16 Gu, Rafael 19 Stanford 44.99 0.992220493 100 Fly
16 Gonzalez Pinero, Joaquin 21 Florida 1:42.07 0.989810914 200 IM
16 Rathle, Jacques 20 Auburn 3:41.52 0.988172625 400 IM
17 Kovac, Danny 23 Southernethodist 45.03 0.991339107 100 Fly
17 Mihm, Rick 22 Stanford 1:42.10 0.989520078 200 IM
17 Bonson, Michael 21 Auburn 4:13.50 0.989112426 500 Free
17 Sibirtsev, Ilia 22 Louisville 14:47.31 0.988729982 1650 Free
17 Geer, Colin 19 Michigan 1:41.32 0.988551125 200 Fly
17 Mark Torok, Dominik 21 Wisconsin, Madison 3:41.69 0.987414859 400 IM
18 Daleiden Ciuferri, Ralph 21 Arizona 1:32.19 0.995118776 200 Free
18 Somerset, Sebastian 23 California, Berkeley 1:39.84 0.992888622 200 Back
18 Bethel, Henry 21 Auburn 51.51 0.992040381 100 Breast
18 Saka, Berke 20 Georgia Institute of Technology 1:42.19 0.988648596 200 IM
18 Plage, James 21 North Carolina State 14:47.41 0.988618564 1650 Free
19 Tapp, Hunter 22 North Carolina State 1:39.88 0.992490989 200 Back
19 Dobrzanski, Andy 19 Arizona State 51.52 0.991847826 100 Breast
19 Makrygiannis, Vaggelis 23 Southern California 45.11 0.991132787 100 Back
19 Salls, Drew 20 North Carolina State 18.99 0.99104792 50 Free
19 Hick, Carson 18 Kentucky 14:47.84 0.988139755 1650 Free
19 Ben-Shitrit, Eitan 20 Michigan 1:42.26 0.987971836 200 IM
19 Dillard, Ben 22 Southern California 1:52.50 0.987466667 200 Breast
19 Driggers, Landon 22 Tennessee 3:42.03 0.985902806 400 IM
20 Sartori, Murilo 21 Louisville 1:32.35 0.993394694 200 Free
20 Millard, Jackson 20 Louisville 1:39.94 0.991895137 200 Back
20 O’Grady, Chris 21 Southern California 51.53 0.991655346 100 Breast
20 Gentry, Marcus 19 Notre Dame 45.12 0.990913121 100 Back
20 Williams, Hudson 19 North Carolina State 42.01 0.987860033 100 Free
20 Axon, Alex 20 Ohio State 4:13.90 0.987554155 500 Free
20 Gustafson, charles 22 Ohio State 1:41.47 0.98708978 200 Fly
20 Brown, Logan 19 Texas A&M 1:52.66 0.986064264 200 Breast
21 Dupont Cabrera, Andres 20 Stanford 1:32.42 0.992642285 200 Free
21 Gubeno, Hunter 21 Cincinnati 1:39.95 0.991795898 200 Back
21 Szabados, Bence 22 Michigan 19.00 0.990526316 50 Free
21 Matic, Djurdje 23 George Washington 45.1 0.989800443 100 Fly
21 Norris, Lance 20 North Carolina State 14:48.34 0.987583583 1650 Free
21 Lekic, Jovan 20 Louisiana State 4:13.93 0.987437483 500 Free
21 Saldo, Gustavo 21 Louisville 1:41.49 0.986895261 200 Fly
21 Kopp, Tyler 21 California, Berkeley 3:42.13 0.985458965 400 IM
22 Dominguez Calonge, Luis 21 VA Tech 1:32.45 0.992320173 200 Free
22 Powe, Sam 19 Georgia 1:39.96 0.991696679 200 Back
22 Rankin, Kohen 20 U.S. Military Academy 51.62 0.989926385 100 Breast
22 Fullum-Huot, Ed 21 Florida 19.02 0.989484753 50 Free
22 Downing, Dillon 23 Georgia 19.02 0.989484753 50 Free
22 Senc-Samardzic, Filip 18 Arizona State 45.18 0.988047809 100 Fly
22 Lindholm, Oskar 22 Florida 4:14.24 0.98623348 500 Free
22 Naughton, Haakon 20 Arizona 1:41.67 0.985148028 200 Fly
22 Brown, Eric 21 Florida 14:50.57 0.985110659 1650 Free
22 Hils, Zach 23 Georgia 1:42.58 0.984889842 200 IM
22 Dramm, Louis 22 North Carolina, Chapel Hill 3:42.33 0.984572482 400 IM
22 Schmidt, Danny 22 Auburn 3:42.33 0.984572482 400 IM
23 Marcum, Jake 23 Alabama 1:40.10 0.99030969 200 Back
23 Odorici, Leandro 21 Georgia Institute of Technology 51.69 0.9885858 100 Breast
23 Wilson, Max 19 Florida State 45.24 0.988284704 100 Back
23 Harabagiu, Davide 19 Minnesota 45.19 0.987829166 100 Fly
23 Poelke, Boyd 22 North Carolina, Chapel Hill 45.19 0.987829166 100 Fly
23 Martin, Andrew 23 Northwestern 14:51.13 0.984491601 1650 Free
23 Bacon, Tate 19 Notre Dame 1:41.76 0.98427673 200 Fly
24 Maurer, Luke 22 Stanford 1:32.72 0.989430544 200 Free
24 Frandson, Trent 21 California, Berkeley 1:32.72 0.989430544 200 Free
24 Hagar, Tommy 19 Alabama 1:40.20 0.989321357 200 Back
24 Peel, Cam 23 Arizona State 19.03 0.988964792 50 Free
24 Bried, Tommy 20 Louisville 3:42.36 0.984439647 400 IM
24 Neverman, Kaiser 21 Minnesota 1:42.75 0.983260341 200 IM
25 Ewing, JT 19 North Carolina State 1:40.21 0.989222632 200 Back
25 Khaled, Sohib 20 Auburn 45.20 0.987610619 100 Fly
25 Molla Yanes, Mario 21 VA Tech 45.20 0.987610619 100 Fly
25 Mason, Mitch 21 Louisiana State 51.77 0.987058142 100 Breast
25 Palmer, Tommy 20 Arizona 19.08 0.986373166 50 Free
25 Matteazzi, Max 25 Pittsburgh 3:42.38 0.984351111 400 IM
25 Dickey, Trey 21 Texas A&M 14:51.46 0.984127162 1650 Free
25 Lunak, Seb 22 North Carolina, Chapel Hill 1:41.78 0.984083317 200 Fly
25 Vegas, Armando 22 Indiana 1:41.78 0.984083317 200 Fly
25 Bretzmann, Peter 21 Florida 1:53.05 0.982662539 200 Breast
26 Sabev, Tonislav Sabev 21 Delaware 51.87 0.985155196 100 Breast
26 Metzler, Alex 21 Ohio State 14:52.69 0.982771175 1650 Free
27 Mefford, Colby 22 California, Berkeley 1:40.38 0.98754732 200 Back
27 Wilkening, Jack 19 Michigan 45.35 0.985887541 100 Back
27 Lowe, Dalton 21 Louisville 45.30 0.985430464 100 Fly
27 Fox, Jerry 18 North Carolina State 19.12 0.984309623 50 Free
27 Selin, Artem 21 Southern California 19.12 0.984309623 50 Free
27 Santiago, Alex 21 Southern Illinois Univ at Carbondale 19.12 0.984309623 50 Free
27 Kabbara, Munzy 21 Texas A&M 3:42.65 0.983157422 400 IM
27 Grant, Gunner 22 Harvard 1:42.83 0.982495381 200 IM
27 Delmar, Ben 18 North Carolina, Chapel Hill 1:53.08 0.982401839 200 Breast
27 Davis, Grant 20 Auburn 14:53.68 0.981682481 1650 Free
28 Husband, Ryan 22 Auburn 1:32.90 0.987513455 200 Free
28 O’Connor, Christopher 22 Texas 1:40.42 0.987153953 200 Back
28 Soderlund, Jacob 21 California, Berkeley 51.88 0.984965305 100 Breast
28 Crane, Sterling 23 Texas 1:42.02 0.981768281 200 Fly
28 Narvid, Jake 21 Tennessee 14:54.06 0.981265239 1650 Free
29 Behar, Tiago 22 Arizona State 1:32.91 0.987407168 200 Free
29 Garcia, Nico 21 VA Tech 1:40.55 0.985877673 200 Back
29 Hayon, Will 19 VA Tech 45.35 0.984343991 100 Fly
29 Goncharov, Steph 20 Pittsburgh 45.44 0.983934859 100 Back
29 Nosack, Diego 19 Northwestern 3:42.69 0.982980825 400 IM
29 Goodwin, Will 23 Missouri 1:53.12 0.982054455 200 Breast
29 Ribeiro, Vincent 21 Texas A&M 1:53.12 0.982054455 200 Breast
29 Fry, Connor 18 South Carolina, Columbia 14:54.52 0.980760631 1650 Free
30 Loktev, Denis 23 Louisville 1:32.92 0.987300904 200 Free
30 Baganha, Victor 21 Pennsylvania State 45.37 0.983910073 100 Fly
30 Tepper, Joey 21 Tennessee 4:14.90 0.983679874 500 Free
30 Hoover, Sam 20 North Carolina State 42.19 0.983645414 100 Free
30 Crisci, Aidan 21 Tennessee 3:42.93 0.981922577 400 IM
30 Merani, Ryan 19 Kentucky 1:42.10 0.980999021 200 Fly
30 Herbet, Mason 22 Florida State 1:43.05 0.980397865 200 IM
30 Dewitt, Tristan 22 Indiana 14:54.92 0.980322263 1650 Free
31 Unlu, Baturalp 21 Georgia Institute of Technology 1:32.93 0.987194663 200 Free

