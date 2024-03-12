(UPDATED) Projecting The Cutline: 2024 Men’s NCAA Championships

2024 MEN’S NCAA SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

March 27-30, 2024

IUPUI Natatorium, Indianapolis, Indiana

Short Course Yards (25 yards)

Pre-Selection Psych Sheets

Note: the pre-cut psych sheets are not final. Last year, an error was identified in the seed time of a women’s UNC 100 freestyler, which resulted in an update in the projections. Final selections are released on Wednesday afternoon. Any changes that happen before that release will re-run the math, any changes that happen after that release (such as a swimmer scratching the meet, which often happens) will pull in the next alternate regardless of event.

The pre-selection psych sheets for the 2024 Men’s NCAA Swimming & Diving Championships were released Tuesday morning, showing team’s selected event entries for the meet.

This year’s cutline falls 1 Spot into Row 31, which is around where it was last year as it was also in the middle of line 30 last year.

A big thank you to SwimSwam’s Andrew Mering for running the numbers.

NC State was required to drop at least one of their 19 invited swimmers by Tuesday at noon to get under the cap of 18. That doesn’t necessarily mean that Dewitt is in – the whole process will be re-run to see who on the new 31 line is next-closest to the “A” cut.

This year, as things sit now, Unlu Baturalp of Georgia Tech is the last swimmer invited to the meet with his 1:32.93 in the 200 free from the ACC Championships, and Josh Zuchowski of Stanford is the first swimmer out with his 1:40.62 from the prelims of the Pac-12 Championships is the first swimmer out. While NC State’s choice doesn’t mean that Zuchwoski gets in, it won’t change Baturalp’s invite.

NC State also has already had a diver qualify at the Zone Diving Championships, so they’ll have to choose to take him or a swimmer.

Any cuts made after official invites are released tomorrow will go to the alternates list.

A total of 46 schools have been invited (so far) to the NCAA Championships, but that number could change after NC State makes their decision.

Selection process

1. 35 of the men’s spots and 41 of the women’s spots are set aside for divers, who qualify for the meet at zone competitions closer the NCAA Championships. That leaves 235 men’s spots and 281 for the women.

2. Every ‘A’ cut put up this season is added.

3. The next fastest swimmers in each event are added until every event has the same number of entries. For example, if the 50 free were to have the most ‘A’ cuts of any event with 10, then every other event would get swimmers with the top 10 fastest times in.

4. Finally, one entry is added to each event to keep the entries per event even. This process is repeated until all of the swimming spots (235 for men, 281 for women) are filled. Keep in mind that as more rows are added, swimmers will start to double and triple up. The #1 seed in the 200 back might be the #15 seed in the 100 back – as the 15th row of swimmers is added to each event, she’ll be added to the 100 back list, but won’t take up another one of the 281 invite spots, as she already has her official invite.

5. The final row of swimmers added won’t come out exactly even. In the final row, the swimmers with entry times closest to the NCAA ‘A’ cut will get added first, and when the 235th man or 281st woman is added, the process stops. So the 100 fly could have 38 women and the 200 fly 39 women – that would mean the 39th 200 flyer was closer to the NCAA ‘A’ cut than the 39th 100 flyer and therefore won the ‘tie-breaker’ for the final spot.

Arizona State & Florida

Unlike the women’s side, where Virginia had 19 swimmers invited, the Sun Devil men will most likely have 17 men invited to the meet. This is still under the allowed roster limit of 18 athletes (with divers counting as half). The Florida men most likely have the second most athletes invited with 16.

2024 INVITED SWIMMER PROJECTIONS By Team (Before NC State’s cuts)

Rank School Invitees 1 NC State 19 2 Arizona State 17 3 Florida 16 4 California, Berkeley 14 5 Indiana 12 6 Stanford 11 6 Auburn 11 8 Tennessee 9 8 Georgia 9 8 Louisville 9 11 VA Tech 8 12 Ohio State 7 12 Texas A&M 7 12 Texas 7 15 Notre Dame 6 15 Michigan 6 15 Southern California 6 18 Alabama 4 18 Florida State 4 18 Minnesota 4 18 North Carolina, Chapel Hill 4 22 Virginia 3 22 Pennsylvania State 3 22 Southernethodist 3 22 Georgia Institute of Technology 3 22 Kentucky 3 22 Missouri 3 22 Louisiana State 3 22 Arizona 3 22 Wisconsin, Madison 3 31 Brigham Young 2 31 Northwestern 2 31 Pittsburgh 2 34 Pennsylvania 1 34 Wisconsin, Madison 1 34 Brown 1 34 Towson 1 34 Utah 1 34 Cincinnati 1 34 George Washington 1 34 U.S. Military Academy 1 34 Georgia Institute of Technology 1 34 Delaware 1 34 Southern Illinois Univ at Carbondale 1 34 Harvard 1 34 South Carolina, Columbia 1

Projected Alternates

With the projected cut line falling seven lines into row 30, the NCAA tiebreaker comes into play to determine who is selected. The NCAA uses a simple formula to determine how close the swimmer is to the NCAA ‘A’ cut to break ties, a change that was made five years ago. The mathematical formula is the A cut divided by the swimmer’s time, with the highest percentage (or closest relative time to the A cut) winning the tiebreak.

31 Zuchowski, Josh 19 Stanford 1:40.62 0.985191811 200 Back 31 Bart, Christian 24 Oakland 51.90 0.984585742 100 Breast 31 Ponce De Leon, Rafael 23 Tennessee 4:14.93 0.983564116 500 Free 31 Rivers, Hank 20 California, Berkeley 1:53.13 0.981967648 200 Breast 31 Berlitz, Danny 22 West Virginia 3:43.02 0.981526321 400 IM 31 Samuels, Brady 21 Purdue 45.57 0.981127935 100 Back 31 Bloebaum, Carl 20 VA Tech 1:42.16 0.980422866 200 Fly 32 Rincon, Anthony 22 Harvard 1:40.64 0.984996025 200 Back 32 Wadsworth, Jack 21 Arizona State 1:40.64 0.984996025 200 Back 32 Saleem, Ziyad 21 California, Berkeley 1:40.64 0.984996025 200 Back

