NCAA Releases Pre-Selection Psych Sheets For 2024 Men’s NCAA Championships

2024 MEN’S NCAA SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

March 27-30, 2024

IUPUI Natatorium, Indianapolis, Indiana

Short Course Yards (25 yards)

Pre-Selection Psych Sheets

The pre-cut entry sheets for the 2024 NCAA Men’s Division I Swimming & Diving Championships have been released.

These sheets do not show who will be invited to the meet. Instead, they show us what events swimmers have chosen to swim as they are limited to a maximum of three individuals and four relays or two individuals and all five relays. Swimmers with a “B” cut were allowed to be entered into the list, although the men’s cutline typically falls around line 30. It was in the middle of line 30 last year, in line 31 in 2022, 33 in 2021, and 29 in 2020. Full invite procedures can be seen below.

Official cut-lines are usually released on Wednesday afternoon.

Here are some of the event choices. SwimSwam will go in depth later today on some.

TOP SEEDS IN EACH EVENT:

200 medley relay – Arizona State, 1:20.55

800 free relay – Arizona State, 6:06.14

500 free – Leon Marchand , Arizona State 4:06.18

, Arizona State 4:06.18 200 IM – Hubert Kos, Arizona State 1:38.77

Arizona State 1:38.77 50 free – Jordan Crooks, Tennessee 17.99

200 free relay – Florida, 1:14.36

400 IM – Leon Marchand , Arizona State 3:34.66

Arizona State 3:34.66 100 fly – Josh Liendo , Florida 43.89

Florida 43.89 200 free – Macguire McDuff, Florida 1:30.64

100 breast – Liam Bell, California 50.89

100 back – Hubert Kos, Arizona State 43.75

400 medley relay – Arizona State, 2:58.49

1650 free – Zalan Sarkany, Arizona State 14:23.01

200 back – Hubert Kos, Arizona State 1:35.69

100 free – Chris Guiliano, Notre Dame 40.62

200 breast – Leon Marchand , Arizona State 1:48.60

Arizona State 1:48.60 200 fly – Ilya Kharun, Arizona State 1:37.92

400 free relay – Arizona State 2:44.23

Here’s a step-by-step process for how the NCAA selects the 270 men and 322 women for each year’s invite list:

1. 35 of the men’s spots and 41 of the women’s spots are set aside for divers, who qualify for the meet at zone competitions closer the NCAA Championships. That leaves 235 men’s spots and 281 for the women.

2. Every “A” cut put up this season is added.

3. The next fastest swimmers in each event are added until every event has the same number of entries. For example, if the 50 free were to have the most “A” cuts of any event with 10, then every other event would get swimmers with the top 10 fastest times in.

4. Finally, one entry is added to each event to keep the entries per event even. This process is repeated until all of the swimming spots (235 for men, 281 for women) are filled. Keep in mind that as more rows are added, swimmers will start to double and triple up. The #1 seed in the 200 back might be the #15 seed in the 100 back – as the 15th row of swimmers is added to each event, she’ll be added to the 100 back list, but won’t take up another one of the 281 invite spots, as she already has her official invite.

5. The final row of swimmers added won’t come out exactly even. In the final row, the swimmers with entry times closest to the NCAA “A” cut will get added first, and when the 235th man or 281st woman is added, the process stops. So the 100 fly could have 38 women and the 200 fly 39 women – that would mean the 39th 200 flyer was closer to the NCAA “A” than the 39th 100 flyer and therefore won the ‘tie-breaker’ for the final spot.