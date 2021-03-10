NCAA Reveals Official Psych Sheets, Cutlines For 2021 Men’s NCAA Champs

2021 NCAA MEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- When: Wednesday, March 24 – Saturday, March 27, 2021
- Where: Greensboro Aquatic Center / Greensboro, NC (Eastern Time Zone)
- Prelims 10 AM/ Finals 6 PM (Local Time)
- Short course yards (SCY) format
- Defending champion: Cal (1x) – 2019 results
- Streaming:
- Championship Central
- Psych Sheets
- Live Results
The NCAA has released its official psych sheets (along with the invite line) for the 2021 Men’s NCAA Swimming & Diving Championships. The meet itself takes place later this month, from March 24-27 in Greensboro, North Carolina.
You can see all the relevant documents here:
- Official Psych Sheets (with cutlines)
- Invited Swimmers by Team (Doesn’t include relay-only swimmers)
- Eligible Relays
- Alternates List
The cut-line went a little bit deeper than our original projections – that seems to be based on the late scratches from Texas, which qualified 26 men but had to cut its roster down to 18 before this round of cuts. (The Longhorns will likely qualify multiple divers, so they’ll almost-certainly be cutting one or two more swimmers to open up roster spots for divers).
The cut line moved into line 33, with all events having 32 athletes invited and a few events getting the 33rd-ranked swimmer in.
The tiebreak for alternates with the same ranking is a comparison of the swimmer’s time to the NCAA A cut, with the swimmer who is the closest to the A cut in their event (based on a percentage of the total seconds) getting first priority.
See our previous coverage:
- NCAA reveals pre-selection psych sheets
- Projecting the cutline
- Scoring the psych sheets
- Full event coverage
Top seeds by event:
- 500 free – Kieran Smith, Florida – 4:06.32
- 200 IM – Shaine Casas, Texas A&M – 1:38.95
- 50 free – Adam Chaney, Florida – 18.76
- 400 IM – Carson Foster, Texas – 3:35.27
- 100 fly – Youssef Ramadan, Virginia Tech – 44.32
- 200 free – Kieran Smith, Florida – 1:29.48
- 100 breast – Max McHugh, Minnesota – 50.19
- 100 back – Shaine Casas, Texas A&M – 43.87
- 1650 free – Bobby Finke, Florida – 14:12.18
- 200 back – Shaine Casas, Texas A&M – 1:36.54
- 100 free – Daniel Krueger, Texas – 41.33
- 200 breast – Reece Whitley, Cal – 1:48.53
- 200 fly – Trenton Julian, Cal – 1:38.53
- 800 free relay – Texas – 6:07.34
- 200 free relay – Florida – 1:15.21
- 400 medley relay – Texas – 3:02.11
- 200 medley relay – Michigan – 1:22.35
- 400 free relay – NC State – 2:48.19
Shaine mvp for sure
Cole Crane, Ethan Harder, Ethan Heasley are the three seeded Texas scorers to be cut.
John T. Larson, Carrozza, and Scheinfeld are in.
surprised Heasley got cut to be honest…
When’s Pick ‘Em? 🙂