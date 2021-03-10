NCAA Reveals Official Psych Sheets, Cutlines For 2021 Men’s NCAA Champs

2021 NCAA MEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

When: Wednesday, March 24 – Saturday, March 27, 2021

Wednesday, March 24 – Saturday, March 27, 2021 Where: Greensboro Aquatic Center / Greensboro, NC (Eastern Time Zone)

Greensboro Aquatic Center / Greensboro, NC (Eastern Time Zone) Prelims 10 AM/ Finals 6 PM (Local Time)

Short course yards (SCY) format

Defending champion: Cal (1x) – 2019 results

The NCAA has released its official psych sheets (along with the invite line) for the 2021 Men’s NCAA Swimming & Diving Championships. The meet itself takes place later this month, from March 24-27 in Greensboro, North Carolina.

The cut-line went a little bit deeper than our original projections – that seems to be based on the late scratches from Texas, which qualified 26 men but had to cut its roster down to 18 before this round of cuts. (The Longhorns will likely qualify multiple divers, so they’ll almost-certainly be cutting one or two more swimmers to open up roster spots for divers).

The cut line moved into line 33, with all events having 32 athletes invited and a few events getting the 33rd-ranked swimmer in.

The tiebreak for alternates with the same ranking is a comparison of the swimmer’s time to the NCAA A cut, with the swimmer who is the closest to the A cut in their event (based on a percentage of the total seconds) getting first priority.

Top seeds by event: