Projecting the Cutline – 2021 NCAA Men’s Division I Championships

2021 NCAA MEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- When: Wednesday, March 24 – Saturday, March 27, 2021
- Where: Greensboro Aquatic Center / Greensboro, NC (Eastern Time Zone)
- Defending champion: Cal (1x) – 2019 results
Our story on pre-selection psych sheets here.
See the full pre-selection NCAA men’s psych sheets here.
The 2021 NCAA Men’s Championships should, like the women’s meet, invite more swimmers than usual. This year, the cutline is projected to fall three swimmers into the 32 line, which is a bit more than in 2020, when they took two swimmers into the 30 line.
As always, our analysis is only an unofficial projection, and we’ll update this story if our checks and rechecks of the math change the projected selections. Big thanks to SwimSwam’s Andrew Mering for crunching all the numbers after the pre-selection sheets were released late last night.
SELECTION CRITERIA
The NCAA selection criteria is relatively complex, based on getting exactly 270 men and 322 women into the national championship meet. You can read the finer points of that selection criteria here, but the upshot is that the top 35 to 40 women in each event should earn an invite in most years, while the top 28 to 33 men should be in line for invites.
2021 CUT LINE PROJECTIONS
ALTERNATES
Alternates are called up to the meet when there are scratches– given the number of Texas men invited to the meet, scratches from them whittling down the roster size alone should make space for a bunch of alternates.
This is the second year where the tiebreaker between alternates in the same line (e.g., row 32, row 33) uses the NCAA A cut, rather than the NCAA record. The mathematical formula is the A cut divided by the swimmer’s time, with the highest percentage (or closest relative time to the A cut) winning the tiebreak.
|Line
|Name
|School
|Event
|Time
|Tiebreaker
|32
|Ungur, Andrei
|Utah
|100 Backstroke
|46.37
|0.969377
|32
|Storms, Eric
|Michigan
|100 Backstroke
|46.37
|0.969377
|33
|Kusto, Rafal
|NC State
|100 Breaststroke
|52.4
|0.986069
|33
|Roberts, Will
|Michigan
|1650 Freestyle
|14:59.87
|0.97493
|34
|McFadden, Evan
|Ohio St
|100 Breaststroke
|52.41
|0.985881
|34
|Ghaffari, Mohamed
|Florida St
|500 Freestyle
|4:16.59
|0.98141
|34
|Wright, Jack
|Virginia
|200 Freestyle
|1:34.18
|0.977384
|34
|Messenger, Jack
|UNC
|100 Butterfly
|46.28
|0.973423
|34
|Schilling, Sam
|Virginia
|200 IM
|1:44.18
|0.972739
|34
|Lulek, William
|Penn St
|400 IM
|3:45.71
|0.97098
|35
|Couchon, Andrew
|Texas
|100 Breaststroke
|52.44
|0.985317
|35
|Ribeiro, Vincent
|Texas A&M
|200 Breaststroke
|1:54.33
|0.984956
|35
|Martos Bacarizo, Manu
|Northwestern
|200 Backstroke
|1:41.82
|0.973875
|35
|Smith, T.C.
|Louisville
|1650 Freestyle
|15:01.33
|0.97335
|35
|Edwards, Max
|Virginia
|100 Butterfly
|46.29
|0.973212
|35
|Mihm, Rick
|Stanford
|400 IM
|3:45.76
|0.970765
|36
|Frazier, Forrest
|California
|100 Breaststroke
|52.46
|0.984941
|36
|Isings, Connor
|Ohio St
|200 Breaststroke
|1:54.36
|0.984697
|36
|Scanlon, Scott
|Tennessee
|50 Freestyle
|19.48
|0.973306
|36
|Oh, Micah
|U.S. Navy
|200 Butterfly
|1:43.54
|0.97315
|36
|Calvillo, Mikey
|Indiana
|1650 Freestyle
|15:01.89
|0.972746
|36
|Feehery, Colin
|SMU
|400 IM
|3:45.94
|0.969992
BY SCHOOL
These are swimming invites only, not including relays or diving. Notably, Texas has eight swimmers more than the roster cap of 18, and that’s not even including diving. The Longhorns could end up scratching into the double digits in order to make room for divers and meet the roster cap. Last year, they had 18 invited swimmers, and only needed to scratch a couple to make room for divers.
Cal is next with 15 invited swimmers, followed by NC State and Georgia, both tied with 13, and then Florida with 12. Louisville has 11 invited swimmers, while Michigan, Stanford and Virginia Tech have 10, each.
|School
|Swimmers Invited
|Texas
|26
|California
|15
|NC State
|13
|Georgia
|13
|Florida
|12
|Louisville
|11
|Michigan
|10
|Stanford
|10
|Virginia Tech
|10
|Virginia
|9
|Indiana
|9
|Alabama
|9
|Ohio St
|8
|Arizona
|8
|Florida St
|7
|Texas A&M
|6
|Tennessee
|5
|Missouri
|5
|Penn St
|4
|Notre Dame
|4
|Georgia Tech
|4
|Wisconsin
|4
|UNC
|3
|Northwestern
|3
|U.S. Navy
|3
|Auburn
|3
|Purdue
|3
|Southern Cali
|2
|LSU
|2
|Pittsburgh
|2
|Kentucky
|2
|SMU
|1
|Utah
|1
|Minnesota
|1
|Iowa
|1
|Cincinnati
|1
|UNLV (M)
|1
|Brigham Young
|1
|Duke
|1
|West Virginia
|1
|Air Force (M)
|1
CALCULATED LIST OF INVITEES, BY INVITE PRIORITY
|Line
|Name
|School
|Event
|Time
|Tiebreaker
|1
|Whitley, Reece
|California
|200 Breaststroke
|1:48.53
|1.037593
|1
|Finke, Bobby
|Florida
|1650 Freestyle
|14:12.18
|1.029489
|1
|McHugh, Max
|Minnesota
|100 Breaststroke
|50.19
|1.029488
|1
|Smith, Kieran
|Florida
|200 Freestyle
|1:29.48
|1.028722
|1
|Casas, Shaine
|Texas A&M
|200 Backstroke
|1:36.54
|1.027139
|1
|Julian, Trenton
|California
|200 Butterfly
|1:38.53
|1.022633
|1
|Foster, Carson
|Texas
|400 IM
|3:35.27
|1.01807
|1
|Ramadan, Youssef
|Virginia Tech
|100 Butterfly
|44.32
|1.016471
|1
|Chaney, Adam
|Florida
|50 Freestyle
|18.76
|1.010661
|1
|Krueger, Daniel
|Texas
|100 Freestyle
|41.33
|1.009194
|2
|Magahey, Jake
|Georgia
|500 Freestyle
|4:06.71
|1.020713
|2
|Albiero, Nicolas
|Louisville
|200 Butterfly
|1:39.08
|1.016956
|2
|Kibler, Drew
|Texas
|200 Freestyle
|1:30.57
|1.016341
|2
|Chan, Will
|Michigan
|100 Breaststroke
|50.95
|1.014132
|2
|Lasco, Destin
|California
|200 Backstroke
|1:38.13
|1.010496
|2
|Gonzalez, Hugo
|California
|400 IM
|3:37.31
|1.008513
|2
|Hoffer, Ryan
|California
|50 Freestyle
|18.81
|1.007974
|2
|Stokowski, Kacper
|NC State
|100 Backstroke
|44.82
|1.0029
|3
|Pomajevich, Sam
|Texas
|200 Butterfly
|1:39.19
|1.015828
|3
|Roy, Daniel
|Stanford
|200 Breaststroke
|1:51.07
|1.013865
|3
|Somov, Evgenii
|Louisville
|100 Breaststroke
|51.03
|1.012542
|3
|Seeliger, Bjorn
|California
|50 Freestyle
|18.84
|1.006369
|3
|Hoagland, Jack
|Notre Dame
|1650 Freestyle
|14:31.83
|1.006286
|3
|Murphy, Camden
|Georgia
|100 Butterfly
|44.77
|1.006254
|3
|Carr, Daniel
|California
|200 Backstroke
|1:38.81
|1.003542
|3
|Delakis, Paul
|Ohio St
|200 Freestyle
|1:31.90
|1.001632
|3
|King, Matt
|Alabama
|100 Freestyle
|41.66
|1.0012
|3
|Kovac, Danny
|Missouri
|200 IM
|1:41.35
|0.999901
|4
|Burns, Brendan
|Indiana
|200 Butterfly
|1:39.22
|1.015521
|4
|Backes, Zane
|Indiana
|100 Breaststroke
|51.04
|1.012343
|4
|Brownstead, Matt
|Virginia
|50 Freestyle
|18.88
|1.004237
|4
|Yeadon, Zach
|California
|1650 Freestyle
|14:33.69
|1.004143
|4
|Armstrong, Hunter
|Ohio St
|100 Backstroke
|44.92
|1.000668
|4
|Sancov, Alexei
|Southern Cali
|200 Freestyle
|1:32.20
|0.998373
|4
|Schlicht, David
|Arizona
|400 IM
|3:39.59
|0.998042
|4
|Curry, Brooks
|LSU
|100 Freestyle
|41.80
|0.997847
|4
|Mefford, Bryce
|California
|200 Backstroke
|1:39.85
|0.99309
|5
|Ivanov, Antani
|Virginia Tech
|200 Butterfly
|1:39.82
|1.009417
|5
|Hillis, Dillon
|Florida
|100 Breaststroke
|51.22
|1.008786
|5
|Downing, Dillon
|Georgia
|50 Freestyle
|18.90
|1.003175
|5
|Frankel, Tomer
|Indiana
|100 Butterfly
|44.91
|1.003117
|5
|Jiang, Alvin
|Texas
|100 Butterfly
|44.91
|1.003117
|5
|Dant, Ross
|NC State
|1650 Freestyle
|14:35.73
|1.001804
|5
|Acevedo, Javi
|Georgia
|100 Backstroke
|44.96
|0.999778
|5
|Foster, Jake
|Texas
|400 IM
|3:40.35
|0.9946
|5
|Whyte, Mitchell
|Louisville
|200 Backstroke
|1:39.98
|0.991798
|6
|Mathews, Jason
|Ohio St
|100 Breaststroke
|51.30
|1.007212
|6
|Pumputis, Caio
|Georgia Tech
|200 Breaststroke
|1:51.81
|1.007155
|6
|Theall, Mark
|Texas A&M
|500 Freestyle
|4:10.67
|1.004588
|6
|Ferraro, Christian
|Georgia Tech
|200 Butterfly
|1:40.64
|1.001192
|6
|Brinegar, Michael
|Indiana
|1650 Freestyle
|14:38.26
|0.998918
|6
|Manoff, Blake
|Virginia Tech
|200 Freestyle
|1:32.23
|0.998048
|6
|Grum, Ian
|Georgia
|400 IM
|3:40.51
|0.993878
|7
|Nichols, Noah
|Virginia
|100 Breaststroke
|51.36
|1.006036
|7
|Urlando, Luca
|Georgia
|100 Butterfly
|44.97
|1.001779
|7
|Corbeau, Caspar
|Texas
|200 Breaststroke
|1:52.52
|1.0008
|7
|Miller, Luke
|NC State
|200 Freestyle
|1:32.28
|0.997508
|7
|Johnston, David
|Texas
|1650 Freestyle
|14:41.46
|0.995292
|8
|Houlie, Michael
|Tennessee
|100 Breaststroke
|51.38
|1.005644
|8
|Fail, Brooks
|Arizona
|500 Freestyle
|4:11.29
|1.002109
|8
|Pouch, Aj
|Virginia Tech
|200 Breaststroke
|1:52.60
|1.000089
|8
|Vera, Blaise
|Pittsburgh
|50 Freestyle
|19.03
|0.996322
|8
|Staka, Chris
|Texas
|100 Backstroke
|45.12
|0.996232
|8
|Mitchell, Jake
|Michigan
|1650 Freestyle
|14:42.60
|0.994006
|8
|Sameh, Haridi
|Louisville
|100 Freestyle
|42.03
|0.992386
|8
|Daly, Michael
|Penn St
|400 IM
|3:41.09
|0.991271
|9
|Epitropov, Lyubomir
|Tennessee
|200 Breaststroke
|1:52.69
|0.99929
|9
|Unlu, Baturalp
|Georgia Tech
|200 Freestyle
|1:32.40
|0.996212
|9
|Andreis, Sem
|Ohio St
|50 Freestyle
|19.05
|0.995276
|9
|Reed, Greg
|Georgia
|1650 Freestyle
|14:43.69
|0.99278
|9
|Wright, River
|Michigan
|100 Freestyle
|42.06
|0.991679
|9
|Grieshop, Sean
|California
|400 IM
|3:41.30
|0.99033
|9
|Marcum, Jake
|Alabama
|200 Backstroke
|1:40.48
|0.986863
|10
|Olson, Tanner
|Texas A&M
|100 Breaststroke
|51.39
|1.005449
|10
|Puente Bustamante, Andres
|Texas A&M
|200 Breaststroke
|1:52.74
|0.998847
|10
|Freeman, Trey
|Florida
|500 Freestyle
|4:12.76
|0.996281
|10
|Menke, Matthew
|Alabama
|100 Backstroke
|45.18
|0.994909
|10
|Berlitz, Danny
|Michigan
|400 IM
|3:41.45
|0.989659
|10
|Mefford, Colby
|California
|200 Backstroke
|1:40.50
|0.986667
|11
|Van Der Laan, Cooper
|Pittsburgh
|100 Breaststroke
|51.52
|1.002911
|11
|Mestre, Alfonso
|Florida
|500 Freestyle
|4:12.77
|0.996242
|11
|Clark, Charlie
|Ohio St
|1650 Freestyle
|14:45.24
|0.991042
|11
|Franzman, Jack
|Indiana
|50 Freestyle
|19.14
|0.990596
|11
|Somerset, Sebastian
|California
|200 Backstroke
|1:40.62
|0.98549
|11
|Liang, Alex
|Stanford
|400 IM
|3:42.44
|0.985254
|12
|McDaniel, Hudson
|Ohio St
|100 Breaststroke
|51.59
|1.001551
|12
|Dalmolin, Jack
|Georgia
|200 Breaststroke
|1:52.80
|0.998316
|12
|Gadgaard, Mikkel
|Auburn
|500 Freestyle
|4:12.80
|0.996123
|12
|Callan, Patrick
|Michigan
|200 Freestyle
|1:32.67
|0.99331
|12
|Fantoni, Gabriel
|Indiana
|100 Backstroke
|45.26
|0.993151
|12
|Zettle, Alex
|Texas
|1650 Freestyle
|14:45.56
|0.990684
|12
|Rose, Dare
|California
|200 Butterfly
|1:42.13
|0.986586
|12
|Brown, Zach
|NC State
|200 Butterfly
|1:42.13
|0.986586
|12
|Grender, Justin
|Virginia
|200 Backstroke
|1:40.63
|0.985392
|12
|Vines, Braden
|Texas
|400 IM
|3:42.57
|0.984679
|13
|Bottelberghe, Josh
|Notre Dame
|200 Breaststroke
|1:52.87
|0.997696
|13
|Miljenic, Nikola
|Southern Cali
|100 Butterfly
|45.33
|0.993823
|13
|Barone, Kyle
|Georgia Tech
|100 Backstroke
|45.30
|0.992274
|13
|Dannhauser, Joshua
|Wisconsin
|1650 Freestyle
|14:46.76
|0.989343
|13
|Acin, Nikola
|Purdue
|100 Freestyle
|42.27
|0.986752
|13
|Davis, Wyatt
|Michigan
|200 Backstroke
|1:40.68
|0.984903
|13
|Abruzzo, Andrew
|Georgia
|400 IM
|3:42.78
|0.983751
|13
|Hils, Zach
|Georgia
|200 IM
|1:43.18
|0.982167
|14
|Myhre, Will
|Iowa
|100 Breaststroke
|51.70
|0.99942
|14
|Mota, Kayky
|Tennessee
|100 Butterfly
|45.42
|0.991854
|14
|Larson, Peter
|Texas
|200 Freestyle
|1:32.89
|0.990957
|14
|Roberson, Will
|Penn St
|50 Freestyle
|19.17
|0.989045
|14
|Knowles, Eric
|NC State
|1650 Freestyle
|14:48.06
|0.987895
|14
|Eichberg, Dylan
|Virginia Tech
|200 Butterfly
|1:42.14
|0.986489
|14
|Beach, Clark
|Florida
|200 Backstroke
|1:40.83
|0.983437
|14
|Katz, Austin
|Texas
|200 Backstroke
|1:40.83
|0.983437
|14
|Daigle, Jared
|Michigan
|400 IM
|3:43.24
|0.981724
|15
|Abaliksta, Valdas
|UNC
|100 Breaststroke
|51.74
|0.998647
|15
|Barnum, Keefer
|Virginia
|200 Breaststroke
|1:53.02
|0.996372
|15
|Walker, Jack
|Virginia
|500 Freestyle
|4:13.45
|0.993569
|15
|Hu, Ethan
|Stanford
|100 Butterfly
|45.47
|0.990763
|15
|Sannem, Jake
|Texas
|200 Freestyle
|1:32.98
|0.989998
|15
|Heasley, Ethan
|Texas
|1650 Freestyle
|14:48.10
|0.98785
|15
|Harder, Ethan
|Texas
|200 Butterfly
|1:42.18
|0.986103
|15
|Aman, Caleb
|Wisconsin
|400 IM
|3:43.33
|0.981328
|16
|Houseman, Kevin
|Northwestern
|100 Breaststroke
|51.75
|0.998454
|16
|Maas, Derek
|Alabama
|200 Breaststroke
|1:53.13
|0.995404
|16
|Steele, Jacob
|Indiana
|100 Backstroke
|45.39
|0.990306
|16
|Plage, James
|NC State
|1650 Freestyle
|14:48.12
|0.987828
|16
|Forst, Preston
|Stanford
|200 Freestyle
|1:33.23
|0.987343
|16
|Ercegovic, Marin
|Arizona
|50 Freestyle
|19.22
|0.986472
|16
|Crane, Cole
|Texas
|200 Butterfly
|1:42.21
|0.985814
|16
|Hanna, Blake
|Cincinnati
|200 Backstroke
|1:40.96
|0.982171
|16
|Affeld, Jonny
|Stanford
|200 IM
|1:43.42
|0.979888
|17
|Friese, Eric
|Florida
|100 Butterfly
|45.65
|0.986857
|17
|Maurer, Luke
|Stanford
|200 Freestyle
|1:33.28
|0.986814
|17
|Shoults, Grant
|Stanford
|1650 Freestyle
|14:49.12
|0.986717
|17
|Wilby, Mason
|Kentucky
|200 Butterfly
|1:42.28
|0.985139
|17
|Benson, Andrew
|Wisconsin
|50 Freestyle
|19.25
|0.984935
|17
|Maric, Ogi
|Arizona
|200 Backstroke
|1:41.09
|0.980908
|17
|Vargas, Kevin
|Florida
|400 IM
|3:43.45
|0.980801
|17
|Myburgh, Keith
|Virginia Tech
|400 IM
|3:43.45
|0.980801
|17
|Coll Marti, Carles
|Virginia Tech
|200 IM
|1:43.47
|0.979414
|18
|Patton, Ben
|Missouri
|100 Breaststroke
|51.80
|0.99749
|18
|Namir, Daniel
|Arizona
|200 Freestyle
|1:33.40
|0.985546
|18
|Celic, Vuk
|UNLV (M)
|1650 Freestyle
|14:50.34
|0.985365
|18
|Henderson, Noah
|NC State
|50 Freestyle
|19.27
|0.983913
|18
|Tornqvist, Samuel
|Virginia Tech
|200 Backstroke
|1:41.11
|0.980714
|19
|Pellini, Trent
|Purdue
|100 Breaststroke
|51.81
|0.997298
|19
|Dominguez, Josue
|Brigham Young
|100 Breaststroke
|51.81
|0.997298
|19
|Reid, Noah
|Arizona
|100 Butterfly
|45.67
|0.986424
|19
|Sibirtsev, Ilia
|Louisville
|1650 Freestyle
|14:51.33
|0.984271
|19
|Koustik, Andrew
|Texas
|200 Butterfly
|1:42.38
|0.984177
|19
|Houck, Jake
|Penn St
|50 Freestyle
|19.29
|0.982893
|19
|Borges, Gus
|Michigan
|100 Freestyle
|42.50
|0.981412
|19
|Gezmis, Erge
|NC State
|400 IM
|3:43.47
|0.980713
|19
|Park, Jason
|Texas
|200 Backstroke
|1:41.14
|0.980423
|19
|Blinkman, Shane
|Stanford
|200 IM
|1:43.53
|0.978847
|19
|Herbet, Mason
|Florida St
|100 Backstroke
|45.93
|0.978663
|20
|Otto, Matt
|Virginia
|200 Breaststroke
|1:53.41
|0.992946
|20
|Lowe, Dalton
|Louisville
|100 Butterfly
|45.76
|0.984484
|20
|McGovern, Garrett
|U.S. Navy
|1650 Freestyle
|14:51.57
|0.984006
|20
|Whelan, Matthew
|Duke
|200 Butterfly
|1:42.41
|0.983888
|20
|Dahlgren, Jack
|Missouri
|200 Freestyle
|1:33.66
|0.98281
|20
|Peel, Cam
|Michigan
|50 Freestyle
|19.30
|0.982383
|20
|Tapp, Hunter
|NC State
|100 Freestyle
|42.51
|0.981181
|20
|Mathias, Van
|Indiana
|200 IM
|1:43.61
|0.978091
|21
|Bastian, Izaak
|Florida St
|100 Breaststroke
|51.84
|0.996721
|21
|Carrozza, Coby
|Texas
|500 Freestyle
|4:14.31
|0.990209
|21
|Larson, Johnthomas
|Texas
|1650 Freestyle
|14:52.28
|0.983223
|21
|Gambardella, Corey
|Indiana
|200 Butterfly
|1:42.53
|0.982737
|21
|Watkins, Thomas
|Ohio St
|200 Backstroke
|1:41.15
|0.980326
|21
|Dubois, Jack
|Missouri
|400 IM
|3:43.98
|0.97848
|22
|Hunter, Mason
|Michigan
|100 Breaststroke
|51.93
|0.994993
|22
|Dixon, David
|West Virginia
|200 Butterfly
|1:42.55
|0.982545
|22
|Bratanov, Koko
|Texas A&M
|200 Freestyle
|1:33.70
|0.982391
|22
|Sweetser, True
|Stanford
|1650 Freestyle
|14:53.08
|0.982342
|22
|Walsh, Keegan
|Georgia
|200 Backstroke
|1:41.16
|0.980229
|22
|Storch, Casey
|Virginia
|400 IM
|3:44.24
|0.977346
|22
|Mauldin, Caleb
|U.S. Navy
|100 Backstroke
|46.16
|0.973787
|23
|Iida, Sam
|Arizona
|100 Breaststroke
|51.97
|0.994227
|23
|Van Zandt, Zac
|Texas
|100 Butterfly
|45.83
|0.982981
|23
|Bowers, Noah
|NC State
|200 Butterfly
|1:42.56
|0.982449
|23
|Curley, Hayden
|Louisville
|1650 Freestyle
|14:53.17
|0.982243
|23
|Stelmar, Eric
|Alabama
|200 Backstroke
|1:41.17
|0.980132
|23
|Jekel, Wes
|Wisconsin
|200 IM
|1:43.78
|0.976489
|23
|Moore, Mikey
|NC State
|400 IM
|3:44.44
|0.976475
|23
|McDermott, Colin
|Ohio St
|100 Backstroke
|46.19
|0.973154
|24
|Bell, Liam
|Alabama
|100 Breaststroke
|52.05
|0.992699
|24
|Smith, Zach
|Notre Dame
|200 Butterfly
|1:42.57
|0.982354
|24
|Sherman, Nick
|Purdue
|200 Freestyle
|1:33.81
|0.981239
|24
|Camblong, Tomy-Lee
|Georgia
|1650 Freestyle
|14:54.35
|0.980947
|24
|Disette, Sam
|Alabama
|50 Freestyle
|19.35
|0.979845
|24
|Dunham, Bradley
|Georgia
|200 Backstroke
|1:41.22
|0.979648
|24
|Jhong, Chris
|California
|400 IM
|3:44.46
|0.976388
|25
|Yanchev, Yordan
|Florida St
|500 Freestyle
|4:15.02
|0.987452
|25
|Gravley, Brennan
|Florida
|1650 Freestyle
|14:54.62
|0.980651
|25
|McCusker, Max
|Florida St
|100 Butterfly
|45.97
|0.979987
|25
|Castano, Gabe
|Penn St
|50 Freestyle
|19.36
|0.979339
|25
|Varjasi, Peter
|Florida St
|100 Freestyle
|42.65
|0.97796
|25
|Christianson, Tyler
|Notre Dame
|400 IM
|3:44.49
|0.976257
|25
|Sofianidis, Nikos
|Louisville
|100 Backstroke
|46.22
|0.972523
|26
|Bailey, Seth
|Tennessee
|200 Freestyle
|1:33.85
|0.98082
|26
|Neri, Parker
|Texas
|1650 Freestyle
|14:54.80
|0.980454
|26
|Davis, Will
|Florida
|50 Freestyle
|19.37
|0.978833
|26
|Calloni, Johannes
|Stanford
|200 Backstroke
|1:41.34
|0.978488
|26
|Rosely, Zane
|Kentucky
|400 IM
|3:44.84
|0.974738
|27
|Dillard, Jarel
|Tennessee
|100 Breaststroke
|52.21
|0.989657
|27
|Sanchez, Alex
|Texas A&M
|200 Breaststroke
|1:53.87
|0.988935
|27
|Lamastra, Connor
|Northwestern
|200 Butterfly
|1:42.68
|0.981301
|27
|Sungalia, Tomas
|UNC
|200 Freestyle
|1:33.87
|0.980611
|27
|Wilson, Daniel
|Missouri
|100 Butterfly
|45.98
|0.979774
|27
|Poelke, Boyd
|UNC
|100 Butterfly
|45.98
|0.979774
|27
|Eberly, Nik
|Auburn
|50 Freestyle
|19.38
|0.978328
|27
|Bowman, Luke
|Texas
|100 Freestyle
|42.72
|0.976358
|28
|Izzo, Giovanni
|NC State
|100 Freestyle
|42.74
|0.975901
|28
|Conway, Sean
|Virginia
|400 IM
|3:45.06
|0.973785
|29
|Rhodenbaugh, Caleb
|SMU
|200 Breaststroke
|1:53.98
|0.98798
|29
|Watson, Tyler
|Florida
|500 Freestyle
|4:15.93
|0.983941
|29
|Sztolcman, Christian
|Auburn
|200 Freestyle
|1:33.89
|0.980403
|29
|Deryk, Cooper
|Utah
|100 Butterfly
|46.00
|0.979348
|29
|Johnson, Luke
|U.S. Navy
|1650 Freestyle
|14:56.39
|0.978715
|29
|Perera, Nicholas
|Alabama
|400 IM
|3:45.18
|0.973266
|30
|Mason, Mitch
|LSU
|100 Breaststroke
|52.32
|0.987576
|30
|Mok, Kai Tik
|Northwestern
|200 Breaststroke
|1:54.06
|0.987287
|30
|Sobolewski, Luke
|NC State
|100 Butterfly
|46.07
|0.97786
|30
|Taner, Brooks
|Arizona
|200 Butterfly
|1:43.09
|0.977398
|30
|Quirie, David
|Florida St
|1650 Freestyle
|14:57.82
|0.977156
|30
|Hallock, Thomas
|Virginia Tech
|50 Freestyle
|19.41
|0.976816
|30
|Cole, Will
|Virginia
|200 Backstroke
|1:41.65
|0.975504
|30
|Berneburg, Jonathan
|Alabama
|100 Freestyle
|42.79
|0.97476
|31
|Scheinfeld, Charlie
|Texas
|100 Breaststroke
|52.35
|0.987011
|31
|Paulson, Colton
|Louisville
|200 Freestyle
|1:33.94
|0.979881
|31
|Kopp, Tyler
|California
|1650 Freestyle
|14:58.05
|0.976906
|31
|Deliyiannis, Mihalis
|Louisville
|50 Freestyle
|19.44
|0.975309
|31
|Dal Maso, Filippo
|Virginia Tech
|400 IM
|3:45.45
|0.9721
|31
|Gwin, Isaac
|Air Force (M)
|100 Backstroke
|46.36
|0.969586
|32
|Tannenberger, Matthew
|Texas
|1650 Freestyle
|14:58.94
|0.975938
|32
|Cummings, Tanner
|Louisville
|50 Freestyle
|19.45
|0.974807
|32
|Vance, Nick
|Florida St
|400 IM
|3:45.50
|0.971885