Projecting the Cutline – 2021 NCAA Men’s Division I Championships

2021 NCAA MEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

When: Wednesday, March 24 – Saturday, March 27, 2021

Wednesday, March 24 – Saturday, March 27, 2021 Where: Greensboro Aquatic Center / Greensboro, NC (Eastern Time Zone)

Greensboro Aquatic Center / Greensboro, NC (Eastern Time Zone) Defending champion: Cal (1x) – 2019 results

Cal (1x) – 2019 results Streaming:

Championship Central

Live Results

Our story on pre-selection psych sheets here.

See the full pre-selection NCAA men’s psych sheets here.

The 2021 NCAA Men’s Championships should, like the women’s meet, invite more swimmers than usual. This year, the cutline is projected to fall three swimmers into the 32 line, which is a bit more than in 2020, when they took two swimmers into the 30 line.

As always, our analysis is only an unofficial projection, and we’ll update this story if our checks and rechecks of the math change the projected selections. Big thanks to SwimSwam’s Andrew Mering for crunching all the numbers after the pre-selection sheets were released late last night.

SELECTION CRITERIA

The NCAA selection criteria is relatively complex, based on getting exactly 270 men and 322 women into the national championship meet. You can read the finer points of that selection criteria here, but the upshot is that the top 35 to 40 women in each event should earn an invite in most years, while the top 28 to 33 men should be in line for invites.

2021 CUT LINE PROJECTIONS

ALTERNATES

Alternates are called up to the meet when there are scratches– given the number of Texas men invited to the meet, scratches from them whittling down the roster size alone should make space for a bunch of alternates.

This is the second year where the tiebreaker between alternates in the same line (e.g., row 32, row 33) uses the NCAA A cut, rather than the NCAA record. The mathematical formula is the A cut divided by the swimmer’s time, with the highest percentage (or closest relative time to the A cut) winning the tiebreak.

Line Name School Event Time Tiebreaker 32 Ungur, Andrei Utah 100 Backstroke 46.37 0.969377 32 Storms, Eric Michigan 100 Backstroke 46.37 0.969377 33 Kusto, Rafal NC State 100 Breaststroke 52.4 0.986069 33 Roberts, Will Michigan 1650 Freestyle 14:59.87 0.97493 34 McFadden, Evan Ohio St 100 Breaststroke 52.41 0.985881 34 Ghaffari, Mohamed Florida St 500 Freestyle 4:16.59 0.98141 34 Wright, Jack Virginia 200 Freestyle 1:34.18 0.977384 34 Messenger, Jack UNC 100 Butterfly 46.28 0.973423 34 Schilling, Sam Virginia 200 IM 1:44.18 0.972739 34 Lulek, William Penn St 400 IM 3:45.71 0.97098 35 Couchon, Andrew Texas 100 Breaststroke 52.44 0.985317 35 Ribeiro, Vincent Texas A&M 200 Breaststroke 1:54.33 0.984956 35 Martos Bacarizo, Manu Northwestern 200 Backstroke 1:41.82 0.973875 35 Smith, T.C. Louisville 1650 Freestyle 15:01.33 0.97335 35 Edwards, Max Virginia 100 Butterfly 46.29 0.973212 35 Mihm, Rick Stanford 400 IM 3:45.76 0.970765 36 Frazier, Forrest California 100 Breaststroke 52.46 0.984941 36 Isings, Connor Ohio St 200 Breaststroke 1:54.36 0.984697 36 Scanlon, Scott Tennessee 50 Freestyle 19.48 0.973306 36 Oh, Micah U.S. Navy 200 Butterfly 1:43.54 0.97315 36 Calvillo, Mikey Indiana 1650 Freestyle 15:01.89 0.972746 36 Feehery, Colin SMU 400 IM 3:45.94 0.969992

BY SCHOOL

These are swimming invites only, not including relays or diving. Notably, Texas has eight swimmers more than the roster cap of 18, and that’s not even including diving. The Longhorns could end up scratching into the double digits in order to make room for divers and meet the roster cap. Last year, they had 18 invited swimmers, and only needed to scratch a couple to make room for divers.

Cal is next with 15 invited swimmers, followed by NC State and Georgia, both tied with 13, and then Florida with 12. Louisville has 11 invited swimmers, while Michigan, Stanford and Virginia Tech have 10, each.

School Swimmers Invited Texas 26 California 15 NC State 13 Georgia 13 Florida 12 Louisville 11 Michigan 10 Stanford 10 Virginia Tech 10 Virginia 9 Indiana 9 Alabama 9 Ohio St 8 Arizona 8 Florida St 7 Texas A&M 6 Tennessee 5 Missouri 5 Penn St 4 Notre Dame 4 Georgia Tech 4 Wisconsin 4 UNC 3 Northwestern 3 U.S. Navy 3 Auburn 3 Purdue 3 Southern Cali 2 LSU 2 Pittsburgh 2 Kentucky 2 SMU 1 Utah 1 Minnesota 1 Iowa 1 Cincinnati 1 UNLV (M) 1 Brigham Young 1 Duke 1 West Virginia 1 Air Force (M) 1

CALCULATED LIST OF INVITEES, BY INVITE PRIORITY