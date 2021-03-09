NCAA Reveals Pre-Selection Psych Sheets for Men’s Division I Championships

The NCAA has released the pre-selection psych sheets for the 2021 Men’s Division I NCAA Swimming & Diving Championships. These lists don’t dictate who has been selected to the NCAA Championship meet, but they do tell us a few things.

For one, the pre-cut psych sheets show us event selection for swimmers fast enough to hit qualifying times in more than the maximum 3 individual entries for the meet. Swimmers had to narrow the lists only to the 3 events they intend to swim.

Further, because more than 16 swimmers will be chosen per event, this allows us to begin scoring the psych sheets.

And finally, these lists will allow us to project where the cutline will eventually fall.

There can still be changes from these entries. Official post-cut entries, if historical patterns follow, will be released Wednesday. After their official release, if a swimmer scratches within 24 hours, they will be replaced by an alternate. This is a different procedure from prior years, where athletes could be called up until the meet began, because of additional COVID-19 policies put in place by the NCAA.

In all, there are many fewer “pre-selection” entries than we normally see. That’s because several top teams aren’t racing this year (Arizona State, the entire Ivy League), while many mid-major programs are running their regular seasons and conference championships into March and April. We often see virtually every swimmer with a “B” cut wind up on these sheets, even if coaches know they won’t get a call-up, which usually means well over 100 pre-selection entries per event.

This year, because of fewer entries from the power teams and far fewer “B” cuts from mid-major programs, which have been more likely to delay their seasons, every individual event has 115 or fewer pre-selection entries.

SwimSwam will break these entries down, look for the most interesting choices, and project where the cutline and scoring will come out.

The men’s 2021 championship meet will run from March 24-27, 2021 at the Greensboro Aquatic Center in Greensboro, N.C.