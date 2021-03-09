Scoring Out the Psych Sheet for the 2021 NCAA Men’s Swimming Championships

Data compiled by SwimSwam’s Andrew Mering.

2021 NCAA MEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

When: Wednesday, March 24 – Saturday, March 27, 2021

Wednesday, March 24 – Saturday, March 27, 2021 Where: Greensboro Aquatic Center / Greensboro, NC (Eastern Time Zone)

Greensboro Aquatic Center / Greensboro, NC (Eastern Time Zone) Defending champion: Cal (1x) – 2019 results

Cal (1x) – 2019 results Streaming:

Championship Central

Live Results

With the pre-selection psych sheets now live for the 2021 Men’s NCAA Swimming & Diving Championships, we can score out the individual swimming events.

The following projections are just that – projections. Every year, teams vary wildly from their psych sheets points to their actual scored points. Swimmers listed below will inevitably scratch, But these numbers at least give us a starting point for previewing the 2021 Men’s NCAA Championships.

Note: these projections do not include diving, where athletes will be selected via NCAA Zone meets later this month.

PSYCH SHEET SCORING – INDIVIDUAL & RELAY SWIMMING EVENTS ONLY

Placement Team Projected Score 1 California 448.5 2 Texas 428.5 3 Florida 323.5 4 Georgia 300.5 5 Louisville 252.5 6 Ohio State 191.5 7 Texas A&M 191 8 Indiana 188 9 Michigan 182 10 NC State 154.5 11 Alabama 136 12 Virginia Tech 131.5 13 Georgia Tech 87 14 Virginia 81 15 Arizona 63 16 Mizzou 62 17 Stanford 54 18 Notre Dame 44 19 Purdue 37.5 20 Minnesota 37 21 Pitt 34 22 USC 34 23 LSU 33 24 Tennessee 24 25 Penn State 15.5 26 Florida State 13 27 Wisconsin 6 28 Auburn 5 29 Iowa 3 30 UNC 2 31 Northwestern 1 32 Cincinnati 1

RELAY POINTS BY TEAM

These are the relay points only – these totals are already included in the list above.

Team Projected Points Texas 172 Cal 156 Florida 156 Louisville 132 Indiana 114 Michigan 112 Georgia Tech 98 Texas A&M 97 NC State 94 Ohio State 91 Alabama 90 Virginia Tech 51 Georgia Tech 36 Purdue 34 Virginia 28 Stanford 26 Mizzou 24 Arizona 18 Florida State 13 USC 4 Tennessee 2 Penn State 2

INDIVIDUAL PROJECTED SCORERS