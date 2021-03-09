Scoring Out the Psych Sheet for the 2021 NCAA Men’s Swimming Championships

Data compiled by SwimSwam’s Andrew Mering.
2021 NCAA MEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- When: Wednesday, March 24 – Saturday, March 27, 2021
- Where: Greensboro Aquatic Center / Greensboro, NC (Eastern Time Zone)
- Defending champion: Cal (1x) – 2019 results
With the pre-selection psych sheets now live for the 2021 Men’s NCAA Swimming & Diving Championships, we can score out the individual swimming events.
The following projections are just that – projections. Every year, teams vary wildly from their psych sheets points to their actual scored points. Swimmers listed below will inevitably scratch, But these numbers at least give us a starting point for previewing the 2021 Men’s NCAA Championships.
Note: these projections do not include diving, where athletes will be selected via NCAA Zone meets later this month.
PSYCH SHEET SCORING – INDIVIDUAL & RELAY SWIMMING EVENTS ONLY
|Placement
|Team
|Projected Score
|1
|California
|448.5
|2
|Texas
|428.5
|3
|Florida
|323.5
|4
|Georgia
|300.5
|5
|Louisville
|252.5
|6
|Ohio State
|191.5
|7
|Texas A&M
|191
|8
|Indiana
|188
|9
|Michigan
|182
|10
|NC State
|154.5
|11
|Alabama
|136
|12
|Virginia Tech
|131.5
|13
|Georgia Tech
|87
|14
|Virginia
|81
|15
|Arizona
|63
|16
|Mizzou
|62
|17
|Stanford
|54
|18
|Notre Dame
|44
|19
|Purdue
|37.5
|20
|Minnesota
|37
|21
|Pitt
|34
|22
|USC
|34
|23
|LSU
|33
|24
|Tennessee
|24
|25
|Penn State
|15.5
|26
|Florida State
|13
|27
|Wisconsin
|6
|28
|Auburn
|5
|29
|Iowa
|3
|30
|UNC
|2
|31
|Northwestern
|1
|32
|Cincinnati
|1
RELAY POINTS BY TEAM
These are the relay points only – these totals are already included in the list above.
|Team
|Projected Points
|Texas
|172
|Cal
|156
|Florida
|156
|Louisville
|132
|Indiana
|114
|Michigan
|112
|Georgia Tech
|98
|Texas A&M
|97
|NC State
|94
|Ohio State
|91
|Alabama
|90
|Virginia Tech
|51
|Georgia Tech
|36
|Purdue
|34
|Virginia
|28
|Stanford
|26
|Mizzou
|24
|Arizona
|18
|Florida State
|13
|USC
|4
|Tennessee
|2
|Penn State
|2
INDIVIDUAL PROJECTED SCORERS
|Swimmer
|Team
|
Projected Points
|Shaine Casas
|Texas A&M
|60
|Kieran Smith
|Florida
|52
|Nicolas Albiero
|Louisville
|50
|Jake Magahey
|Georgia
|48
|Carson Foster
|Texas
|47
|Drew Kibler
|Texas
|46
|Trenton Julian
|California
|46
|Paul Delakis
|Ohio St
|44
|Ryan Hoffer
|California
|43
|Jack Hoagland
|Notre Dame
|40
|Adam Chaney
|Florida
|40
|Danny Kovac
|Missouri
|38
|Javier Acevedo
|Georgia
|38
|Bobby Finke
|Florida
|37
|Max McHugh
|Minnesota
|37
|Hugo Gonzalez
|California
|34
|Brooks Curry
|LSU
|33
|Alvin Jiang
|Texas
|31.5
|Evgenii Somov
|Louisville
|31
|Luca Urlando
|Georgia
|30
|Reece Whitley
|California
|30
|Zach Yeadon
|California
|29
|Matt Brownstead
|Virginia
|29
|Matt King
|Alabama
|29
|Daniel Carr
|California
|28
|Youssef Ramadan
|Virginia Tech
|27.5
|Daniel Krueger
|Texas
|27
|David Schlicht
|Arizona
|26
|Ian Grum
|Georgia
|26
|Alexei Sancov
|USC
|26
|Caio Pumputis
|Georgia Tech
|25
|Camden Murphy
|Georgia
|25
|Antani Ivanov
|Virginia Tech
|25
|Ross Dant
|NC State
|23
|Mitchell Whyte
|Louisville
|23
|Destin Lasco
|California
|23
|Blaise Vera
|Pittsburgh
|22
|Jake Foster
|Texas
|21
|Brendan Burns
|Indiana
|21
|Mark Theall
|Texas A&M
|20
|Dillon Hillis
|Florida
|19
|Hunter Armstrong
|Ohio St
|18.5
|Brooks Fail
|Arizona
|18
|Will Chan
|Michigan
|17
|Kacper Stokowski
|NC State
|17
|Bryce Mefford
|California
|17
|Haridi Sameh
|Louisville
|16.5
|Bjorn Seeliger
|California
|16
|River Wright
|Michigan
|16
|Caspar Corbeau
|Texas
|16
|Daniel Roy
|Stanford
|16
|Sam Pomajevich
|Texas
|16
|Jake Mitchell
|Michigan
|15
|Zane Backes
|Indiana
|15
|Noah Nichols
|Virginia
|15
|Dillon Downing
|Georgia
|14
|Sem Andreis
|Ohio St
|14
|Blake Manoff
|Virginia Tech
|14
|Tomer Frankel
|Indiana
|13.5
|Jason Mathews
|Ohio St
|13
|Chris Staka
|Texas
|13
|Michael Brinegar
|Indiana
|13
|Christian Ferraro
|Georgia Tech
|13
|Luke Miller
|NC State
|12
|Cooper Van der Laan
|Pittsburgh
|12
|David Johnston
|Texas
|12
|Trey Freeman
|Florida
|11
|Michael Daly
|Penn St
|11
|AJ Pouch
|Virginia Tech
|11
|Michael Houlie
|Tennessee
|10
|Sean Grieshop
|California
|9
|Batur Unlu
|Georgia Tech
|9
|Greg Reed
|Georgia
|9
|Jake Marcum
|Alabama
|9
|Lyubomir Epitropov
|Tennessee
|9
|Braden Vines
|Texas
|8.5
|Patrick Callan
|Michigan
|8
|Alex Liang
|Stanford
|8
|Danny Berlitz
|Michigan
|7
|Tanner Olson
|Texas A&M
|7
|Matthew Menke
|Alabama
|7
|Colby Mefford
|California
|7
|Andres Puente
|Texas A&M
|7
|Alfonso Mestre
|Florida
|6
|Charlie Clark
|Ohio St
|6
|Sebastian Somerset
|California
|6
|Jack Franzman
|Indiana
|5.5
|Mikkel Gadgaard
|Auburn
|5
|Hudson McDaniel
|Ohio St
|5
|Gabriel Fantoni
|Indiana
|5
|Alex Zettle
|Texas
|5
|Justin Grender
|Virginia
|5
|Jack Dalmolin
|Georgia
|5
|Dare Rose
|California
|4.5
|Zach Brown
|NC State
|4.5
|Andrew Abruzzo
|Georgia
|4
|Nikola Miljenic
|USC
|4
|Kyle Barone
|Georgia Tech
|4
|Josh Dannhauser
|Wisconsin
|4
|Wyatt Davis
|Michigan
|4
|Josh Bottelberghe
|Notre Dame
|4
|Zach Hils
|Georgia
|3.5
|Nikola Acin
|Purdue
|3.5
|Jared Daigle
|Michigan
|3
|Ethan Heasley
|Texas
|3
|Kayka Mota
|Tennessee
|3
|Peter Larson
|Texas
|3
|Will Myhre
|Iowa
|3
|Eric Knowles
|NC State
|3
|Dylan Eichberg
|Virginia Tech
|3
|Will Roberson
|Penn St
|2.5
|Clark Beach
|Florida
|2.5
|Austin Katz
|Texas
|2.5
|Jack Walker
|Virginia
|2
|Caleb Aman
|Wisconsin
|2
|Ethan Hu
|Stanford
|2
|Jake Sannem
|Texas
|2
|Valdas Abaliksta
|UNC
|2
|Keefer Barnum
|Virginia
|2
|Ethan Harder
|Texas
|2
|Jonathan Affeld
|Stanford
|1
|Marin Ercegovic
|Arizona
|1
|Preston Forst
|Stanford
|1
|Kevin Houseman
|Northwestern
|1
|Jacob Steele
|Indiana
|1
|James Plage
|NC State
|1
|Blake Hanna
|Cincinnati
|1
|Derek Maas
|Alabama
|1
|Cole Crane
|Texas
|1
