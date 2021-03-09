Daily Swim Coach Workout #368

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Base building

Target age group: 13-14 years old, 15-18 years old

Target level: National/ Collegiate Level, Senior Age Group/ High School State Level

Weeks until target meet: 13 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

RSD National

Monday PM [12/28/20]

C1/W3 Holiday Session 6

2x

200 swim dpc ch @:15rest

100 IM drill @:15 rest

5×50 fr drop breath, count @:55

50 breast double pullouts fewest strokes dpc @6 bobs

8×25 padpush

8×25 o=r e=l

8×25 knuckle pad BUILD

8×25 buoy ankle pull BUILD

4×75 aerobic flow fr @1:00

4×100 IM FA blocks @2:00

4×75 flow cruz

6×50 race blocks 1 ea+2 ch

warm down hi level flow with time