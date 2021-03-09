Texas Has Decisions to Make After Qualifying 26 Men For 2021 NCAAs

2021 NCAA MEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

When: Wednesday, March 24 – Saturday, March 27, 2021

Wednesday, March 24 – Saturday, March 27, 2021 Where: Greensboro Aquatic Center / Greensboro, NC (Eastern Time Zone)

Greensboro Aquatic Center / Greensboro, NC (Eastern Time Zone) Defending champion: Cal (1x) – 2019 results

Texas head coach Eddie Reese has one of those problems that pretty much every other coach in the NCAA would probably love to have. With the release of the NCAA pre-selection psych sheets, the Longhorns project to have an unprecedented 26 men qualify for the NCAA Championships later this month.

That’s a slight increase from last year, when Texas had 24 likely qualifiers, but didn’t even officially enter everyone, instead paring down the options even before the pre-selection psych sheets were released.

This year, the Texas coaching staff opted to go in a different direction, and ended up with 26 men under the cut line, plus another, Andrew Couchon, who currently ranks 11th on the alternative list.

Team rosters are capped at 18, with divers counting as 1/2. Texas generally brings at least 3, if not 4, scoring divers, so chances are that the Longhorns will only bring 16 swimmers. However, one interesting wrinkle this year is that alternates will be only called up to the meet within the first 24 hours. That seems to mean that if Texas only drops 8 men now, and waits to confirm its diving roster before dropping any other swimmers, a couple of possible alternates from other teams may miss out on their chance to swim.

Here’s a quick glance at how those 26 Longhorns rank by seed.

Name Event 1 Seed Event 2 Seed Event 3 Seed Foster, Carson 1 4 7 Krueger, Daniel 1 10 32 Kibler, Drew 2 3 6 Pomajevich, Sam 3 18 N/A Jiang, Alvin 5 7 11 Foster, Jake 5 10 45 Corbeau, Caspar 7 13 44 Johnston, David 7 20 22 Staka, Chris 8 15 25 Zettle, Alex 12 23 64 Vines, Braden 12 14 24 Larson, Peter 14 20 27 Katz, Austin 14 34 N/A Sannem, Jake 15 69 84 Heasley, Ethan 15 16 30 Harder, Ethan 15 31 42 Crane, Cole 16 32 N/A Koustik, Andrew 19 52 N/A Park, Jason 19 29 N/A Carrozza, Coby 21 21 34 Larson, Johnthomas 21 26 30 Van Zandt, Zac 23 40 N/A Neri, Parker 26 33 N/A Bowman, Luke 27 58 N/A Scheinfeld, Charlie 31 65 N/A Tannenberger, Matthew 32 48 N/A

On paper, the most logical cuts probably are the guys who are not seeded in the top 16 in any event, and there are nine guys in that category, which would put the Texas roster at 17. However, there’s at least a couple of wrinkles. Charlie Scheinfeld was Texas’ top breaststroker two years ago as a freshman, and his lifetime bests of 51.41/1:52.78 would easily score if he can match them this year. Additionally, Texas only has one other relay-ace breaststroker on the roster, Caspar Corbeau, and you have to wonder if Scheinfeld makes the roster partially as insurance against anything happening to Corbeau.

Another interesting case is Luke Bowman, who’s capable of going sub-42 on a free relay and earned an invite in the 100 free, in which he’s officially the 4th-fastest Longhorn this season. If Texas had a little more roster room, and if this was a normal year in which there were prelims relays, he might be earn a spot to help lighten the load on some of the Longhorns’ top swimmers, but his inclusion would definitely mean bumping out guys who are seeded to score, which seems tough to justify.

If Texas does end up with 16 swimmers, at least one Longhorn who is currently seeded in the top 16 will find himself in the very strange position of not making the NCAA roster. Ethan Harder and Cole Crane are seeded 15th and 16th in the 200 fly, respectively, but not projected to sore in any other event.

A few other notes about Texas event choices: