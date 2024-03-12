Penny Oleksiak Reflects on Taking a Step Back after Injuries, Move to Mission Viejo

2024 PRO SWIM SERIES – WESTMONT
After racing for the first time in nearly a year, Olympic champion Penny Oleksiak had a conversation with SwimSwam in Westmont. The Canadian has been dealing with knee and ankle injuries for the better part of two years, limiting her ability to compete.
Oleksiak also moved training bases from her longtime home in Toronto (at the HPC – Ontario) to the Mission Viejo Nadadores in Southern California with Jeff Julian’s pro group. There, Oleksiak has been able to enjoy the new scenery and pace of life as well as reunite with her old training partner and former Canadian teammate, Kayla Sanchez.
So whether she gets back to 52/154 levels or not this spring/summer, props to her for her patience as she says with rehabbing and changing bases etc. There’s been a lot of “she’s done” or “washed” opinions of late, but hopefully she’s been able to tune that out as it seems and take a real long term approach to her career. Not many elite athletes/swimmers can manage being out of the competitive environment for multi extended time periods, but she seems to be able to excel at fading back then turning things on in Olympic cycles.
That she says she wants to go a few more years is encouraging if she’s looking as far as LA.
Its really Orange County but its called the greater LA area. You can go to things in LA if you have the patient on the freeways with heavy traffic from South Orange County.
to LA from practice.
LA ’28
I’ve noticed that about 70% of swimmers who are labelled “washed” in SwimSwam comments go on to major achievements lol