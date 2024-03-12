Penny Oleksiak Reflects on Taking a Step Back after Injuries, Move to Mission Viejo

2024 PRO SWIM SERIES – WESTMONT

After racing for the first time in nearly a year, Olympic champion Penny Oleksiak had a conversation with SwimSwam in Westmont. The Canadian has been dealing with knee and ankle injuries for the better part of two years, limiting her ability to compete.

Oleksiak also moved training bases from her longtime home in Toronto (at the HPC – Ontario) to the Mission Viejo Nadadores in Southern California with Jeff Julian’s pro group. There, Oleksiak has been able to enjoy the new scenery and pace of life as well as reunite with her old training partner and former Canadian teammate, Kayla Sanchez.