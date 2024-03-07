Penny Oleksiak Swims First Official Race In Almost A Year At Westmont Pro Swim Series

2024 PRO SWIM SERIES – WESTMONT

The 2024 Westmont Pro Swim Series continued this morning, and Canadian Olympic gold medalist Penny Oleksiak swam her first official race since May 18th of 2023.

Swimming in heat 4 of the women’s 200 free, Oleksiak hit the wall 7th in a final time of 2:03.27. She was entered with a time of 2:02.32, but her personal best rests at 1:54.70 from the Tokyo Olympic final, where she won the bronze medal.

Oleksiak looked strong through the first lap, flipping in 27.90 before recording splits of 31.46, 31.70, and 32.21 on the final three 50s. She has since pulled out of the final, as she does not appear on tonight’s heat sheet. She ranked 17th overall after prelims, meaning she was slated to swim in lane four of the C-final.

Prior to the Fukuoka World Championships last July, Oleksiak announced that she wouldn’t compete to focus on rehabing her left knee. She was also dealing with an injury in her left shoulder, which contributed to her decision to skip the World Championships.

Before today, Oleksiak most recently competed at the Barcelona stop of the 2023 Mare Nostrum tour. The meet took place from May 17-18th, two months prior to the previously mentioned Fukuoka World Championships, and she recorded the following results:

50 Freestyle: 26.44 (28th place)

100 Freestyle: 56.08 (=16th place)

50 Butterfly: 27.35 (16th place)

Oleksiak broke onto the senior international stage at the 2016 Rio Olympic Games, where she tied American Simone Manuel for gold in the women’s 100 free (52.70). Oleksiak opened her individual schedule at that meet with a silver medal performance in the 100 butterfly, ultimately leaving Rio with one gold, one silver, and two bronze medals. Oleksiak is Canada’s most decorated summer Olympian, as she’s the only athlete to win seven total medals. Track star Andre De Grasse, who specializes in the 100 and 200m distances, is just behind her with six Olympic medals.

Since Rio, Oleksiak has shifted away from butterfly almost completely. She’s kept her signature 100 free on the schedule and has made the 200 free more of an individual focus since 2018.

Oleksiak’s Other Entries In Westmont:

50 Freestyle (Seeded 42nd, 26.44)

100 Freestyle (Seeded 20th, 56.08)

Race Video (Courtesy of USA Swimming on YouTube):