Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

17-Year-Old Canadian Swimmer Drowns While on Training Trip in Florida

Comments: 3

17-year-old Canadian swimmer William Zhang has died while open-water swimming with his Canadian swim team in Florida.

Zhang went missing around 9 AM on Wednesday off Indian Shores, Florida, about 25-miles west of Tampa on a barrier island. Zhang, a student at Montreal’s Collège Notre-Dame, was a member of his school’s swim team which was in Florida on a training camp over spring break.

Pinellas Suncoast Fire Rescue Chief told local media that there were choppy water conditions and rip currents on Wednesday morning, but that conditions improved as the day went on.

A person who called 911 told authorities that the swimmer was pulled off-shore by rip currents, and officials say that the group was a few hundred yards off-shore.

One witness, Rick Ross, told the Tampa Bay Times that about 10 swimmers were in the water when he saw one of the boys “bobbing about 200 yards from shore.”

Ross said that he lost sight of the boy as someone on a surf board tried to reach him.

Zhang was pronounced dead at 5:23PM on Wednesday.

A news release from the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Offices said that “Per detectives, the swim coaches advised that they checked for riptides or hazards before the swimmers entered the water.”

The sheriff’s office also said that the incident “does not appear to be suspicious in nature.”

Rip currents, which can move as fast as 6-8 feet per second, cause hundreds of drownings globally every year and lead to tens of thousands of surf rescues. The United States Lifesaving Association found that there are over 100 deaths each year in the US attributed to rip currents.

3
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

3 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Tanner-Garapick-Oleksiak-McIntosh
5 seconds ago

Terrible news. Condolences to his family.

0
0
Reply
Swemmer
17 minutes ago

Prayers to his team and family

0
0
Reply
BGray
20 minutes ago

How sad.

0
0
Reply

About Braden Keith

Braden Keith

Braden Keith is the Editor-in-Chief and a co-founder/co-owner of SwimSwam.com. He first got his feet wet by building The Swimmers' Circle beginning in January 2010, and now comes to SwimSwam to use that experience and help build a new leader in the sport of swimming. Aside from his life on the InterWet, …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!