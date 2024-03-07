Campbell Chase Caps Four-Peat in 200 IM with 5A Record at Texas State Championships

Texas UIL 5A State Championships

Feb. 23-24, 2024

Lee and Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center Austin, TX

SCY (25 yards)

Results on MeetMobile: “2024 5A State Meet”

Girls Team Scores

Reedy – 194 Fulshear – 191 Boerne Champion – 164 Friendswood – 144 College Station A&M Consol – 138

Woodrow Wilson senior Campbell Chase lowered her own Texas 5A record in the 200 IM at the UIL State Championships last month, putting the finishing touches on a four-peat with a personal-best time of 1:56.80.

Chase, a Texas commit, knocked more than two seconds off her 5A state record from last year (1:58.88) while also slicing almost a second off her previous-best 1:57.52 from last March. She also triumphed in the 100 breaststroke (1:01.76), just a couple hundredths off the 5A state record set by Emma Garfield (1:01.74) in 2018. Chase was nearly two seconds faster in the 100 breast this year compared to her runner-up finish from last year (1:03.75).

Fulshear senior Kailey Kennedy swept the 50 freestyle (22.94) and 100 butterfly (54.40), shaving more than half a second off her best time in the latter event. The Texas A&M commit had never been under 55 seconds in the 100 fly until her state title win. Her teammate, junior Avery Dillon, delivered another individual victory in the 500 free (4:52.56) along with a runner-up finish in the 200 free (1:49.40). Dillon dropped almost three seconds off her lifetime best in the 500 free.

Kennedy (51.07 leadoff) and Dillon (51.36 anchor) lifted Fulshear to a 1st-place finish in the 400 free relay finale, but their team ended up just three points short of Reedy in the overall standings. Reedy didn’t boast any individual champions, instead using its depth to fuel the program’s first state title ever. Reedy impressed with top-5 finishes in 15 events, highlighted by a runner-up effort from Isa Henderson in the 500 free (4:59.15).

Friendswood junior KK LeBlanc set a pair of lifetime bests on her way to wins in the 100 free (49.28) and 200 free (1:47.24). The Ohio State commit dropped .05 seconds in the 100 free and .35 seconds in the 200 free.

Mckinney North senior Camille Murray made it a three-peat in the 100 back (54.98), about a second off her 5A state record of 53.82 from 2022. The Louisville commit has been as fast as 51.81 last March.

Boys Recap

Team Scores

Georgetown – 197 Friendswood – 183 Lubbock – 145 Frisco Heritage – 126 Fort Bend Kempner – 122.5

With the 5A crown coming down to the final relay, Georgetown senior Jeremy Kelly pulled off some late heroics to lead his squad to a second consecutive state title.

Needing a 3rd-place finish or better in the 400 free relay to clinch back-to-back state championships for Georgetown, Kelly rallied his quartet back from 6th place to 1st with a blistering 43.02 anchor. That split was .65 seconds faster than the Texas commit’s winning time from the individual 100 free (43.67), which erased the 5A state record (43.96) set by Jack Armstrong in 2019. Kelly had never been under 44 seconds in the 100 free before last month.

Kelly also placed 2nd in the 100 breast (54.98) in a thrilling showdown against Lovejoy senior Grant Hu (54.82). Both swimmers finished under the old 5A state record of 55.31 from 2022.

Although Kelly picked up a new 5A standard in the 100 free, he had his 50 free record taken down by Friendswood senior Marshall Odom. The Utah commit dipped under 20 seconds for the first time, toppling Kelly’s record from 2022 (20.02) with a winning time of 19.96. Odom also won the 100 fly in 47.61, lowering his lifetime best from December (47.82) by a couple tenths.

Fellow Utah commit Jones Lambert, a Lubbock senior, swept the 200 free (1:37.24) and 500 free (4:24.04). He was within a few seconds of his own 5A state record from last year (4:21.34) in the 500 free.

Friendswood senior Tony Laurito repeated as 5A state champion in both the 100 back (49.04) and 200 IM (1:48.13). The Tennessee commit was slightly faster last year in both the 100 back (48.98) and 200 IM (1:47.34). Laurito has been as fast as 47.91 in the 100 back from 2022 and 1:46.44 in the 200 IM from 2022.