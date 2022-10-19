Texas Scores Verbal Commitment from Legacy Campbell Chase, #18 in Class of 2024

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Campbell Chase, a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American from Dallas, Texas has announced her intention to remain in-state to swim and study at the University of Texas in the class of 2028. The number 18 recruit on our Way Too Early list of top girls from the class of 2024, she wrote on social media:

“I’m thrilled to announce my verbal commitment to further my athletic and academic career at the University of Texas!! I’d like to thank my parents, my coaches and teammates at COR for helping me achieve this dream! And a big thanks to the awesome coaches at Texas for giving me this opportunity! HOOKEM🤘🧡🤍”

Chase is the daughter of Lydia Morrow Chase, an All-American breaststroker on the last Texas squad to win national championships (1990 and 1991). Her maternal grandfather ran cross-country for the Longhorns. Her parents met while earning their MBAs at Texas and named her after Earl Campbell. Her father, Steve, recounted to SwimSwam “… So of course she said she wasn’t going to go to Texas! [But] Carol and Mitch won her over.”

SwimSwam’s Jared Anderson calls Chase “a really good two-distance IMer who isn’t far off of NCAA invite times in either race.” As a freshman at Woodrow Wilson High School in 2021, she won the 200 IM (2:03.15) and placed third in the 100 free (51.03) at the Texas UIL 5A State Championships. Last season, she defended her title in the 200 IM (2:00.87) and was runner-up in the 100 free (50.47).

Chase does her year-round swimming with City of Richardson Swim Team. She earned a slew of PBs at the NCSA Spring Championships in March, including the 100 free, 50 back, 100 breast, and 200/400 IM. She was runner-up in the 200 IM and came in 4th in the 400 IM. Over the course of her sophomore year in high school, she improved her times by 4.7 and 8.8 seconds, respectively, in the two events.

In July, she won the 200 IM and was runner-up in the 400 IM and 100 breast at the NCSA Summer Championships. She also placed 7th in the 50 free, 4th in the 100 free, 3rd in the 200 free, 13th in the 50 breast, and earned PBs in the 50 free (26.79), 100 free (56.47), 200 free (2:01.51), 100 breast (1:11.62), 200 IM (2:14.12), and 400 IM (4:48.55).

Chase will join the Texas class of 2028 with #8 Piper Enge. The Longhorns came in second place at the 2022 NCAA Swimming & Diving Championships behind only Virginia, who won national crowns in both 2021 and 2022. It was Texas’ best finish since 1994.

Best SCY times:

200 IM – 1:57.62

400 IM – 4:12.09

50 free – 23.24

100 free – 50.15

100 breast – 1:02.04

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.