Arizona State Men Lead With 13 A Finalists On Night 2 Of Pac-12s

2024 MEN’S PAC-12 CHAMPIONSHIPS

TEAM SCORES (AFTER DAY ONE)

Diving, which took place last week, is factored into the day one scores.

USC — 183 points Cal — 175 points Arizona — 154 points Arizona State — 150 points Stanford — 106 points Utah — 75 points

After winning both relays on night 1, the Arizona State men will look to take over on night 2. Although USC leads, the USC men only have 1 A finalist tongiht while Arizona State has 13, including five in the 50 free ‘A’ final.

Stanford has the second-most A finalists with seven on the night. Last year’s NCAA Champions of Cal only have two A finalists tonight, although some of their top swimmers are currently competing in Westmont.

Not only does Arizona State have the top seed in every event tongiht, they hold the top two seeds in all three events. Zalan Sarkany and Leon Marchand led prelims of the 500 free, Owen McDonald and Hubert Kos led prelims of the 200 IM, and Ilya Kharun and Jonny Kulow led prelims of the 50 free. In total, the Sun Devil men have over half of the A final spots (13 out of 24).

By the end of the night, it looks as if Arizona State will be way out in front while Stanford looks to grab second.