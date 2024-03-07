2024 Men’s Pac-12 Championships: Day 2 Prelims Live Recap

2024 MEN’S PAC-12 CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day 2 of the 2024 Men’s Pac-12 Championships is about to be underway. As usual, Thursday morning’s prelims session will feature the 500 free, 200 IM, and 50 free. The 200 free relay will take place at the end of tonight’s finals.

As we reported earlier this morning, Leon Marchand has opted to swim the 500 free today instead of the 200 IM. The funny thing is Marchand is the Pac-12 record holder in both those events. Marchand holds the conference record in the 500 free with a 4:07.81, which he swam last season. Marchand stands an excellent chance of breaking the championship record in the 500 today as well. That record stands at 4:09.49 from former Cal swimmer Trenton Julian at the 2021 Pac-12 Champs.

With Marchand not racing the 200 IM, it’s teammate Hubert Kos who will be the top seed this morning. Kos has already been 1:39.26 in the 200 IM this season.

Arizona State’s Jack Dolan will be the top seed in the 50 free this morning, already having gone 18.90 this season. Dolan looked great on the 200 medley relay last night, leading off ASU’s team with a 20.30 50 back. Fellow Sun Devil Jonny Kulow put up a very fast 18.24 anchor on that relay last night as well, so keep an eye on him this morning as well.

TEAM SCORES (AFTER DAY ONE)

Diving, which took place last week, is factored into the day one scores.

USC — 183 points Cal — 175 points Arizona — 154 points Arizona State — 150 points Stanford — 106 points Utah — 75 points

MEN’S 500 FREESTYLE – PRELIMS

NCAA Record: 4:06.32 – Kieran Smith, Florida (2020)

Pac-12 Record: 4:07.81 – Leon Marchand, Arizona State (2023)

Pac-12 Championship Record: 4:09.49, Trenton Julian , Cal (2021)

, Cal (2021) NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 4:10.74

TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:

MEN’S 200 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY – PRELIMS

NCAA Record: 1:36.34 – Leon Marchand, Arizona State (2023)

Pac-12 Record: 1:36.34 – Leon Marchand, Arizona State (2023)

Pac-12 Championship Record: 1:37.81 – Leon Marchand, Arizona State (2023)

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:41.03

TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:

MEN’S 50 FREESTYLE – PRELIMS

NCAA Record: 17.63 – Caeleb Dressel, Florida (2018)

Pac-12 Record: 18.27 – Bjorn Seeliger, California (2022)

Pac-12 Championship Record: 18.80 – Brad Tandy, Arizona (2014)

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 18.82

TOP 8 QUALIFIERS: