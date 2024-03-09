Arizona State To Build On Lead On Final Night Of Pac-12 Champs

2024 MEN’S PAC-12 CHAMPIONSHIPS

TEAM SCORES (AFTER DAY THREE)

Arizona State – 725 Stanford – 505.5 Cal – 406 Arizona – 372 USC – 288.5 Utah – 167

Arizona State already holds a comfortable lead of over 200 points ahead of Stanford. Cal and Arizona seemed to be in a tight battle for 3rd last night but Cal looks to have sealed a third-place finish as Cal has seven ‘A’ finalists tonight while Arizona only has two.

The most dominant events of the morning were from Arizona State in the 200 breast as they claimed half of the spots in the A final while USC claimed three spots in the A final of the 200 fly tonight.

Arizona State notably has the top seeds in all four swims from this morning. Owen McDonald led the 200 back, Jack Dolan led the 100 free, David Schlicht led the 200 breast, and Ilya Kharun led the 200 fly. The Sun Devils notably had the fastest four swims of prelims in the 200 breast.

Tonight will also feature the 1650 freestyle as well as the 400 freestyle relay.