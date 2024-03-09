Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Arizona State To Build On Lead On Final Night Of Pac-12 Champs

2024 MEN’S PAC-12 CHAMPIONSHIPS

TEAM SCORES (AFTER DAY THREE)

  1. Arizona State – 725
  2. Stanford – 505.5
  3. Cal – 406
  4. Arizona – 372
  5. USC – 288.5
  6. Utah – 167

Arizona State already holds a comfortable lead of over 200 points ahead of Stanford. Cal and Arizona seemed to be in a tight battle for 3rd last night but Cal looks to have sealed a third-place finish as Cal has seven ‘A’ finalists tonight while Arizona only has two.

The most dominant events of the morning were from Arizona State in the 200 breast as they claimed half of the spots in the A final while USC claimed three spots in the A final of the 200 fly tonight.

Arizona State notably has the top seeds in all four swims from this morning. Owen McDonald led the 200 back, Jack Dolan led the 100 free, David Schlicht led the 200 breast, and Ilya Kharun led the 200 fly. The Sun Devils notably had the fastest four swims of prelims in the 200 breast.

Tonight will also feature the 1650 freestyle as well as the 400 freestyle relay.

Arizona State Cal Stanford USC Arizona Utah
200 back 2/1 3/3 3/1 0/2 0/0 0/1
100 free 3/2 2/3 2/1 0/1 1/1 0/0
200 breast 4/0 2/1 2/2 0/3 0/2 0/0
200 fly 2/1 0/0 2/2 3/0 1/4 0/1
11/4 7/7 9/6 3/6 2/7 0/2

Jeb
49 minutes ago

are we on record watch for mile, 2 fly and 2 back?

snailSpace
Reply to  Jeb
21 minutes ago

Pac 12/Pac 12 champ record watch for the mile, NCAA record watch for the other 2.

Austinpoolboy
1 hour ago

Not bad results for Stanford and Arizona considering our collective evaluation of their chances hers. Cal will regroup at NCAA with full team. ASU looking like all the hype and then some. USC men def not as strong as their women

