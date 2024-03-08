2024 Men’s Pac-12 Championships: Day 2 Finals Live Recap

2024 MEN’S PAC-12 CHAMPIONSHIPS

The day 2 finals session of the 2024 Men’s Pac-12 Championship is about to kick off in Federal Way. Based on how the swims were this morning, this should be a great, albeit short, finals session, and we’ll probably see multiple records broken. Tonight’s session will feature finals of the 500 free, 200 IM, and 50 free, and the session will concluded with timed finals of the 200 free relay.

TEAM SCORES (AFTER DAY ONE)

Diving, which took place last week, is factored into the day one scores.

USC — 183 points Cal — 175 points Arizona — 154 points Arizona State — 150 points Stanford — 106 points Utah — 75 points

The 500 free ought to be a great race. This morning, Arizona State’s Zalan Sarkany led the field with a small season best time performance. However, all eyes will likely be on Leon Marchand, who holds the Pac-12 record in the event with a 4:07.81 from last season. Either way, the championship record of 4:09.49 feels all but guaranteed to go down.

ASU’s Owen McDonald led the field in the 200 IM this morning, swimming a new personal best and going under 1:41 for the first time in his career. Hubert Kos went 1:41 this morning but has already been under 1:40 this season, so we’ll see just how fast he swims tonight.

The 50 free saw Sun Devil freshman Ilya Kharun clock a new career best of 18.82 this morning. That, along with fellow Sun Devil Jack Dolan also going under 19 this morning, ASU’s Jonny Kulow and Arizona’s Tommy Palmer splitting 18.2 and 18.3 respectively on the medley relays last night, makes it feel like the championship record of 18.80 is probably going to get broken.

MEN’S 500 FREESTYLE – FINALS

NCAA Record: 4:06.32 – Kieran Smith, Florida (2020)

Pac-12 Record: 4:07.81 – Leon Marchand , Arizona State (2023)

Pac-12 Championship Record: 4:09.49, Trenton Julian , Cal (2021)

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 4:10.74

TOP 8:

MEN’S 200 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY – FINALS

NCAA Record: 1:36.34 – Leon Marchand , Arizona State (2023)

Pac-12 Championship Record: 1:37.81 – Leon Marchand, Arizona State (2023)

NCAA 'A' Cut: 1:41.03

TOP 8:

MEN’S 50 FREESTYLE – FINALS

NCAA Record: 17.63 – Caeleb Dressel, Florida (2018)

Pac-12 Record: 18.27 – Bjorn Seeliger, California (2022)

Pac-12 Championship Record: 18.80 – Brad Tandy, Arizona (2014)

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 18.82

TOP 8: