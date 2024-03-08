Jillian Cox Swims Best Time By 2 Seconds With 9:25.94 1000 Freestyle (Justin Sectionals)

2024 Spring Justin Sectionals

Justin, TX

Northwester ISD Aquatic Center

March 7-11, 2024

Highlighting the opening night of Sectionals in Justin, Texas was Jillian Cox who won the 1000 free by almost 30 seconds. Cox touched in a 9:25.94. Cox qualified to represent the US at the 2023 World Championships where she went on to finish 6th in the LCM 800 freestyle.

Here, Cox swam a new personal best as her previous best time was a 9:27.87 which she swam at College Station-Sectionals a year ago. Cox is currently taking an Olympic redshirt and was the #9 ranked recruit in the high school class of 2023. Cox moves up from #11 all-time in the 17-18 age group to now sit at #8.

Marissa Inouye finished behind Cox in a 9:55.04, a best time by over ten seconds, although her previous best came from the first 1000 of a 1650 free. Inouye is headed to Miami-FL this fall. Tatum Janning was 3rd in a 10:03.00, a best time by over three seconds. Janning heads to Washington State this fall.

Max Carlsen led the way in the boys 1000 free as he won in a 8:57.77, the only swmmer under the 9-minute mark. Carlsen is committed to NC State for 2025. This notably was his first time under the 9-minute mark as his previous best was a 9:01.65. Weslee Gettys was 2nd in a 9:01.52 and is headed to Texas A&M this fall. Texas commit for 2024 Max Hatcher was 3rd in a 9:04.30, a best time by over two seconds.

Each side also had two relays tonight. In the men’s 200 medley relay, Lakeside Aquatic Club fished 0.90 seconds ahead of Nitro Swimming. Lakeside’s relay of Keaton Rice, Branden Beladi, Riccardo Osio, and River Paulk touched in a 1:29.38.

Lakeside also won the 400 free relay in a 2:59.07, just ahead of Dads Club Swim Team who touched in a 2:59.31. Lakeside’s relay consisted of Rice, Paulk, Garrett, and Made Jaya. Paulk had the fastest split with a 44.42 but all four boys were notably under the 45-second mark. Rice led off in a personal best of a 44.99, faster than his old best time of a 45.05.

In the women’s 200 medley relay, Nitro earned the win. The relay of Avery Mehok, Ella McQuinn, Karina Kanary, and Ella Mongenel touched in a 1:41.48 to win by over a second.

Longhorn Aquatics earned the win in the women’s 400 free relay. Amelia Bodenstab, Lillian Allison, Sienna Bruner, and Cox combined for a final time of a 3:22.53. Cox notably anchored in a 48.73 while Bodenstab led off in a 49.85.